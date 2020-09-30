Eagles soar at Preble County XC Meet

CAMDEN — County teams ran hard this past week as Preble Shawnee hosted the annual Preble County Cross Country Meet on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

“County championships are unique for the athletes, coaches, teams and spectators alike,” Eaton coach Randy McKinney said. “It is nice way to truly determine, yearly, the top runners and teams at that point in the season from the county.”

Eaton dominated the meet with first place team finishes for the boys and girls races.

In the boys race, the Eagles had four of the top five finishers and all five scoring runners finished within the top seven for a team score of 19, ahead of Twin Valley South with 61, National Trail with 79 and Tri-County North with 82.

1st – Jack Bortel (Eaton), 17:29; 2nd – Kolby Hamilton (Eaton), 17:33; 3rd – Aaron Cole (TVS), 18:08; 4th – Austin Kopf (Eaton), 18:34; 5th – Bradley Giford (Eaton), 18:52; 6th – Ethan Murphy (NT), 19:16; 7th – James Baker (Eaton), 19:27; 8th – Logan Cottle (Eaton), 19:34; 9th -Cole Hauser (Eaton), 19:55; 10th – Jackson Roth (Eaton), 20:14; 11th – Lee Swafford (TVS), 20:15; 12th – Hunter Pahl (TCN), 20:22; 13th – Dominic Issacs (Eaton), 21:13; 14th – Joel Hunt (NT), 21:13; 15th – Caleb Gilland (NT), 21:20; 16th – Johny Landis (TCN), 21:31; 17th – Colten Bishop (TVS), 21:38; 18th – Brayden Childers (TVS), 21:40; 19th – Nick Laycox (Eaton), 21:48; 20th – Clayton Woodgeard (TVS), 21:55; 21st – Darryn Shellabarger (TCN), 21:58; 22nd – Taylor Bradley (PS), 21:59; 23rd – Austin Tacket (PS), 22:24; 24th – Reece Horn (TCN), 22:35; 25th – Charles Kochensparger (Eaton), 22:41; 26th – Robbie Quinn (TCN), 24:26; 27th – Aaron Shellabarger (TCN), 24:42; 28th – Dakota Timmons – DQ (TCN), 25:03; 29th – Nathan Bottoms (NT), 25:19; 30th – Elliot Voge (TVS), 25:44; 31st – Drake Carrell (NT), 27:21; 32nd – Elliot Tubbs (PS), 28:31; 33rd – Ben Singleton (TCN), 33:09.

In the girls race, Eaton had another dominant finish with the first three runners to cross the finish line and eight of the top 10 finishers.

The strong performance earned a first place team finish with 17 points, followed by National Trail with 46 points and Preble Shawnee with 81 points.

1st – Lauren Guiley (Eaton), 19:58; 2nd – Kiera Elliott (Eaton), 21:06; 3rd – Kaili Hewitt (Eaton), 21:30; 4th – Molly Skinner (NT), 22:12; 5th – Rylie Haynes (Eaton), 22:25; 6th – Stephanie Gibson (Eaton), 22:28; 7th – Ashlynne Osbourne (NT), 22:47; 8th – Alli Schmidt (Eaton), 23:04; 9th – Cami McCloud (Eaton), 23:19; 10th – Cari Metz (Eaton), 23:44; 11th – Halle Osbourne (NT), 24:25; 12th – Allison Mowen (Eaton), 24:25; 13th – Rachel Buckler (Eaton), 24:25; 14th – Hannah Myers (PS), 24:30; 15th – Gretchen Murphy (NT), 25:05; 16th – Paige Lee (NT), 24:14; 17th – Emma Johnson (NT), 25:16; 18th – Maddie Harrison (NT), 26:47; 19th – Mary Craig (TCN), 27:05; 20th – Tara Halpin (PS), 27:41; 21st – Abigail Smeltzer (TCN), 27:54; 22nd – Caiden Duskey (PS), 27:59; 23rd – Lauren Murphy (NT), 28:34; 24th – Lynnlee Voge (TVS), 29:15; 25th – Jolene Bendle (PS), 34:05; 26th -Debbie Tombragel (PS), 35:31.

All county teams will continue to fight this season until the CCC Tournament and SWBL Championships on Oct. 17. followed by OHSAA competitions later in October.

