Eaton boys earn first win; Trail girls finish 3rd at CCC

PREBLE COUNTY — County golf continued on this week as the the Eagles boys golf team picked up their first win and the National Trail girls picked up a third place finish at the CCC Tournament.

Eagles boys earn first win

Eaton continued its September struggles with losses to Preble Shawnee, Valley View, and Waynesville, but also worked to put together their best rounds of the season in the final week of the regular season.

Eaton was edged out by Brookville on Monday, Sept. 21, 174-161.

Kameron Sandifer led the Eagles with 40, followed by Travis Pittman and Henry Kochensparger both with 41.

Ty Crammer finished with 52 and Jacob Erbaugh shot a 62, rounded out by Derek McCoy-Dudas with a 68.

“This was the lowest round we have shot all year and it was great to see our seniors – Pittman and Sandifer – produce on Senior Night,” coach Derek Lucas said. “Travis battled throughout the round to shoot 41 and Kameron Sandifer played his best round of the year. Henry continued his success with a 41 and Ty Crammer shot his career low for a 9-hole match with a 52. It was great to see the hard work throughout the season payoff on our home course. AJ Beeghly and Hayden Rose also participated in the match.”

After the close loss, the Eagles bounced back for their first win of the season against National Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Kochensparger led with a 41, followed by Sandifer with 44 and Pittman with 45.

Crammer finished with a 53 while McCoy-Dudas shot a 65 and Erbaugh closed things out with a 67.

Lucas said the Eagles put together a solid round to come away with their first win of the season.

“We came close in several matches this year, so finishing this one the right way was a great feeling. Our boys have some momentum and a taste of success heading into the League tournament,” he said. “Overall, our regular season showed highs and lows as expected, but we really saw all of our guys improve which is all we can ask for. Starting the year with a victory at the County Tournament at Highland, and finishing the year with a win again [National Trail] at Highland seems so fitting. We are looking forward to competing at the SWBL tournament at Beechwood.”

As Lucas alluded to, the Eagles competed in the SWBL Championships on Thursday, Sept. 24, and will play in the OHSAA Sectional Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

National Trail girls finish third in CCC Tournament

On Thursday, Sept. 24, the Lady Blazer Golfers played in the CCC Tournament at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles, taking home a remarkable third place finish after ending the regular season in fifth place.

Junior Katelyn Hines led the way for the Blazers by posting a 96 over the 18-hole layout. This score, plus her dual match scores, helped her to place second for the league season scoring title. Hines was also named to the First Team All-Conference Team for the second year in a row.

Senior Caitlin Gilland continued her steady play with two nine-hole rounds of 50 for a fine 100. She finished the season in 6th place for scoring. Gilland also earned First Team All-Conference honors for the first time in her four year career.

Coach Gene Eyler said junior Avery Rutan really stepped up her game for her lowest round on this course.

She ended the day firing rounds of 50 and 53 for a 103 total. This helped her to finish in 15th place overall in the league. In addition, Rutan garnered CCC Special Mention honors.

Sophomore rookie Jackie Arthur finished her first league tournament with rounds of 63 and 74 to total 137 for the day.

“Jackie has continued to improve all parts of her game and has a bright future for the next two years,” Eyler said.

Having never seen a golf course before this past June, Senior Mary Welz ended the CCC season with her two lowest nine-hole rounds of the season, 82 and 78, for a 160 total.

“Through a lot of hard work, Mary has certainly come a long way from a 97 in her first match earlier this month,” Eyler said.

“Congratulations to these girls for an outstanding team effort in this final CCC league tournament,” Eyler said.