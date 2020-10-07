OHSAA reveals opening playoff matches

PREBLE COUNTY — After a seeding meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 30, the OHSAA revealed the opening round playoff bracket on Thursday, Oct. 1, with all five Preble County teams participating.

Eaton

In Division IV, Region 26, the No. 11 Eagles (2-4) will host No. 22 Northridge (0-6) of the SWBL on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

The Eagles fell this past weekend on the road to Valley View 41-7.

Tied 7-7 after the opening quarter, Eaton failed to get on the scoreboard again as the Spartans scored 34 straight points, handing the Eagles a 2-4 regular season finish.

Preble Shawnee

In Division V, Region 20, No. 13 Preble Shawnee (2-4) will host No. 20 Northeastern (1-5) of the Ohio Heritage Conference on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m in Shawnee’s first ever playoff game.

Shawnee dropped their regular season finale this week to Carlisle 20-14.

The Indians led 20-0 going into the fourth quarter, but despite 14 straight from the Arrows to make it a one-possession game, Shawnee could not complete the comeback, finishing the regular season with a 2-4 record.

National Trail

In Division VI, Region 24, the Blazers (2-2) earned the No. 16 seed and will host No. 17 North Lewisburg Triad (2-4) of the Ohio Heritage Conference on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

National Trail was off again this past week due to the suspension of high school athletics through Oct. 5.

Tri-County North

The Panthers will not take the field until next week as Tri-County North (3-3) was the only county school to earn a first-round bye in the OHSAA playoffs.

In Division VII, Region 28, North earned the No. 10 seed and will travel to No. 7 Ansonia (4-1) of the Cross County Conference for a rematch of last week’s game on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

North fell to Ansonia this week after a late 2-point conversion by the Tigers gave them a 22-21 lead with just minutes remaining. The Panthers finished with a 3-3 record in the regular season.

Twin Valley South

Also in Division VII, Region 28, Twin Valley South (1-5) picked up the No. 20 seed and will travel to face No. 13 Cincinnati College Prep Academy (3-3) of the Miami Valley Conference on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Twin Valley South picked up its first win of the season, a decisive 40-6 victory over winless Bradford.

Throughout the remainder of the playoffs, Divisions I, II, III and VII will play on Friday and Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday. Contact schools for information about tickets.

South plays Friday, Eaton, Trail and Shawnee on Saturday; North gets first-round bye

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

