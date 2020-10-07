National Trail girls finish 9th at OHSAA Sectionals

BRADFORD — The National Trail girls golf team earned a ninth place finished at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament held at Stillwater Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 30 with a score of 459.

Junior Katelyn Hines led the way for the Blazers with rounds of 49 and 43 for a 92 total. After some struggles on the front nine a swing adjustment at the turn enabled her to post the lowest back nine score of the field.

This was the fourth lowest individual score and propels her into the District Tournament to be held next week at Pipestone Golf Course. This will be her third straight trip to the District with the other two as a member of the team that qualified.

Senior captain Caitlin Gilland ended her four-year career with two rounds of 51 for a 102 total, good for 15th place in the field of 79 players.

Once again, her smooth putting stroke was a major factor in compiling a good score on a day like this one. Cait will be remembered for her calm, positive demeanor on the course and one of the best short games in Trail golfing history.

Junior Avery Rutan finished the course with rounds of 61 and 60 for a 121 total. Avery has shown steady improvement over the past year helping her to improve her scoring and shot making ability. With another year to go, she will be counted on to help carry the load in her senior year.

Sophomore Jackie Arthur concluded her first year of golf with rounds of 67 and 77 for a 144. She played through a back problem for several holes pushing her score up from last week’s total in the CCC Tournament. Jackie will be starting organized lesson sessions and this will help to improve her game even higher than it’s grown in her first year.

Senior Mary Welz completed her first ever sports season as the number five player on the team. Considering she knew little to nothing when she started last July, Mary has worked hard to increase her knowledge of the game and the basics of the swing. Her determination and strong work ethic contributed to her being able to even compete in matches and even having her score to count for the team total.

These five fine young ladies are to be commended for the strong will and character shown in a season of adversity. They stuck together through it all and supported each other to accomplish what they did.

Hines earns third trip to Districts