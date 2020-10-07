Eagles take wins over Franklin, Valley View

EATON — Eaton volleyball picked up wins over Franklin (25-12, 25-7, 25-12) and Valley View (25-18, 25-23, 23,25, 25-16) this past week to move to 10-4 on the season.

Eagles win in straight sets over Franklin

The Wildcats did not score more than 12 points in a single set as the Eagles dominated Franklin on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 25-12, 25-7, 25-12.

Senior Libby Giffen led the Eagles with 11 kills, followed closely by sophomore Olivia Baumann with 10.

Senior Carsyn Lammers added a team-high 18 assists for Eaton as sophomore Bailey Jerdon assisted 10 times.

Senior Claire Sorrell contributed 16 digs and added three aces.

Junior Jenna Ditmer led the Eagles with seven aces.

Eaton goes four sets with Valley View

In a hotly contested matchup, Eaton took Valley View four sets on Thursday, Oct. 1, 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16.

Ditmer led the Eagles with 16 kills while Baumann added 15 kills and 13 digs.

Lammers had a team-high 17 digs and 22 assists, followed by Jerdon with 21 assists.

The Eagles played at National Trail on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and will play at Brookville on Thursday, Oct. 8.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

