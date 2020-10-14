Twin Valley South falls to CCPA in playoffs

CINCINNATI — Twin Valley South fell to Cincinnati College Prep Academy 48-0 in South’s second playoff appearance.

Playing in the Division VII, Region 28 bracket (alongside Tri-County North, who will play Friday against Ansonia), South drew the No. 20 seed, traveling to Cincinnati to face the Lions in South’s first playoff appearance since 1999.

CCPA got the scoring started with a 15-yard touchdown run by its quarterback after a good kick return into South territory. The Lions attempted a 2-point conversion which was no good.

On South’s next drive, a pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown, increased CCPA’s lead to 14-0 after a successful 2-point try.

With possession again, South fumbled the ball for their second turnover of the game, which resulted in a 14-yard TD pass by the Lions, making it 20-0 after a failed 2-point try.

South’s next drive saw some positive movement for the Panthers as they got into CCPA territory and into the red zone, but a holding penalty moved them back out, and South would eventually turn the ball over on downs.

This led to a 76-yard TD pass by CCPA that traveled 35 yards through the air, making it 28-0 in the second quarter.

Later, South converted on a fourth-and-1 and further extended their drive after freshman Cole Bishop was able to find senior Levi Gearhart for a 25-yard pass, but a botched pitch on fourth down later in the drive would turn the ball over on downs again.

CCPA then added another touchdown and 2-point conversion to make it 36-0 before adding six more points in the third and fourth quarters for the 48-0 final.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

