Eaton cross country sends boys and girls teams to Regionals

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville was the host for the OHSAA Southwest District Cross County Championships on Saturday, Oct. 24 as both Eaton’s boys and girls teams qualified for the OHSAA Regional Championships this Saturday in Troy.

D-II Boys, Race A (Eaton)

The Eagles earned a third place finish in this race with a team score of 90, behind West Liberty-Salem (46) and Carroll (30), but finishing ahead of Springfield Shawnee (126) and Alter (141).

Full county results:

7th — Jack Bortel (Eaton), 17:06; 8th — Kolby Hamilton (Eaton), 17:09; 19th — James Baker (Eaton), 17:47; 24th — Cole Hauser (Eaton), 17:53; 32nd — Bradley Gifford (Eaton), 18:13; 48th — Jaxon Roth (Eaton), 19:05; 67th — Logan Cottle (Eaton), 19:47.

Bortel and Hamilton earned First Team All-District honors, Baker earned Second Team All-District honors and Hauser earned an Honorable Mention.

D-II Girls, Race A (Eaton, Preble Shawnee)

Eaton took home a second place finish with a team score of 49, just behind Oakwood’s 25, with their five scoring runners all finishing in the top 16 and all seven runners finishing in the top 26.

Carroll (71), Alter (103) and Greenville (112) rounded out the top five.

Preble Shawnee did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.

Full county results:

4th — Kiera Elliot (Eaton), 19:27; 7th — Lauren Guiley (Eaton), 19:52; 10th — Kaili Hewitt (Eaton), 20:23; 12th — Rylie Haynes (Eaton), 20:39; 16th — Stephanie Gibson (Eaton), 21:29; 19th — Cami McCloud (Eaton), 21:47; 26th — Ally Schmidt (Eaton), 22:22; 50th — Tara Halpin (PS), 27:22; 58th — Jolene Bendel (PS), 32:14.

Elliott, Guiley, Hewitt and Haynes earned First Team All-District honors, Gibson and McCloud earned Second Team All-District honors, and Schmidt earned an Honorable Mention.

“Two very solid team races for both at Cedarville,” Eaton coach Randy McKinney said. “One of our team goals was to qualify both teams to the Regional meet. Now we will taper and prepare to run our best races of the season this Saturday.”

D-II Boys, Race B (Preble Shawnee)

Waynesville (24), Oakwood (56) and Bethel (88) led the way in this race as Preble Shawnee did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.

Full county results:

40th — Taylor Bradley (PS), 20:36; 45th — Austin Tackett (PS), 22:10.

D-III Boys, Race A (National Trail, Twin Valley South)

Cedarville (27), Fort Loramie (46) and Covington (79) rounded out the top three in this race as neither National Trail nor Twin Valley South had enough runners to qualify for a team score.

Full county results:

25th — Ethan Murphy (NT), 18:23; 28th — Aaron Cole (TVS), 18:31; 45th — Lee Swafford (TVS), 19:21; 62nd — Joel Hunt (NT), 21:00; 64th — Brayden Childers (TVS), 21:04; 65th — Caleb Gilland (NT), 21:08; 78th — Nathan Bottoms (NT), 23:56.

D-III Boys, Race B (Tri-County North)

Anna (43), Botkins (45) and Arcanum (127) filled out the top three spots in this race. Tri-County North came in 12th with a team score of 335.

Full county results:

49th — Jonny Landis (TCN), 19:31; 61st — Hunter Pahl (TCN), 20:08; 77th — Aaron Shellabarger (TCN), 21:34; 83rd — Robbie Quinn (TCN), 22:09; 86th — Darryn Shellabarger (TCN), 22:34; 89th — Reese Horn (TCN), 23:04; 91st — Dakota Timmons (TCN), 24:48.

D-III Girls, Race A (National Trail, Tri-County North)

West Liberty-Salem took first with a team score of 25, followed by Versailles (50), Anna (86), Russia (97) and Miami East (127).

National Trail just missed out on the top five, placing sixth with a 169. Tri-County North did not have enough runners to place.

Full county results:

25th — Molly Skinner (NT), 21:57; 31st — Ashlynne Osborne (NT), 22:20; 38th — Gretchen Murphy (NT), 23:19; 44th — Halle Osborne (NT), 24:22; 50th — Emma Johnson (NT), 24:54; 53rd — Paige Lee (NT), 25:06; 55th — Mary Craig (TCN), 25:28; 56th — Lauren Murphy (NT), 25:29; 64th — Abigail Smeltzer (TCN), 26:45.

Boys finish 3rd, girls finish 2nd at OHSAA District Tournament

