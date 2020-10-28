County soccer, volleyball teams compete in sectional, district tournaments

PREBLE COUNTY — It was a challenging week of sectional and district tournaments in the county as Eaton and National Trail volleyball as well as Twin Valley South girls soccer were the only teams to move on in their respective tournaments.

After beating Carroll 25-8, 25-14, 25-19 on Oct. 24, the Eagles went on to face Chaminade Julienne on Oct. 27.

National Trail defeated Northridge 25-10, 25-17, 25-16 on Oct. 21 before falling to Northeastern 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 on Oct. 24.

Twin Valley South girls soccer defeated Middletown Christian 5-1 on Oct. 20 before falling to Lehman Catholic in the next round 5-2 on Oct. 24.

Preble Shawnee volleyball, which won the SWBL Buckeye Division this season, forfeited their tournament matchup against Arcanum due to COVID-19 cases at Preble Shawnee Jr/Sr High School. National Trail girls soccer also forfeited against Greeneview, and Tri-County North’s boys soccer match against Yellow Springs was ruled no contest due to North’s boys soccer team quarantining due to COVID-19.

Full results from volleyball and soccer from Oct. 19-Oct. 24 are below:

Volleyball

Eaton beat Carroll 25-8, 25-14, 25-19 on Oct. 24. Libby Giffen led the Eagles with 11 kills and Carsyn Lammers had a team-high 17 assists while Claire Sorrell added 18 digs. The Eagles went on to play Chaminade Julienne on Oct. 27.

Tri-County North falls to Fort Loramie 25-8, 25-4, 25-16 on Oct. 24. The Panthers finished the season with an 3-16 record.

Twin Valley South fell to Dayton Christian 25-21, 25-13, 25-17 on Oct. 24. The Panthers finished the season with a 7-11 record.

Preble Shawnee forfeited to Arcanum. The Arrows finished the season with an 15-4 record.

Boys Soccer

Eaton fell 4-1 to Badin on Oct. 19. The Eagles finished the season with an 7-9 record.

Preble Shawnee fell 11-0 to Dayton Christian on Oct. 19. The Arrows finished the season with an 5-10-2 record.

Twin Valley South fell 5-0 to Dayton Christian on Oct. 22. The Panthers finished the season with a 6-8-2 record.

Scheduled for a matchup in the second round, Yellow Springs moved past Tri-County North after the match was ruled no contest due to North’s boys soccer team quarantining due to COVID-19. The Panthers finished the season with an 3-11 record.

Girls Soccer

Eaton fell 2-0 to Chaminade Julienne on Oct. 20. The Eagles finished the season with an 4-12-1 record.

Tri-County North fell 5-0 to Indian Lake on Oct. 20. The Panthers finished the season with a 4-9-1 record.

Twin Valley South beat Middletown Christian 5-1 on Oct. 20. The Panthers later fell to Lehman Catholic 5-2 on Oct. 24. The Panthers finished the season with an 11-6 record.

Preble Shawnee fell 2-0 in double overtime to Dixie on Oct. 24. The Arrows finished the season with an 8-8-1 record.

National Trail forfeited against Jamestown Greeneview.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

