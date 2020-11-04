Eaton wins season finale, North falls to Arcanum

PREBLE COUNTY — Football wrapped up around the county this week as each team played in their last games of the season.

Preble Shawnee, who has been off since Oct. 10 due to its playoff game on Oct. 17 being canceled due to COVID-19, finished the season with a 3-5 record.

National Trail (4-4) defeated Twin Valley South (1-9) this week 33-14.

Eaton (5-5) dominates Dixie 56-6

The Eagles dominated in their season finale, taking care of business at home against Dixie.

Though the final score reads 56-6, the Eagles were up 54-6 at halftime, meaning the lone score in the second half came on a safety by the Eagles.

After starting the season 2-4 with tough losses against Brookville and Monroe, the Eagles rebounded to finish the season on a 3-1 streak to finish 5-5 on the year, Eaton’s best record since 2013 when they went 6-3.

Tri-County North (3-6) blanked 35-0 against Arcanum

The Panthers kept things close in the first half, keeping the score a manageable 7-0 deficit heading into halftime.

However, Arcanum was able to dominate in the second half, scoring 28 unanswered points in the final two quarters to win 35-0.

After starting the season 3-1, the Panthers struggled down the stretch, finishing the season with a 3-6 record.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

