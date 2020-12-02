Eaton Eagles fall to Dixie despite Breyden Boston’s double-double

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Eaton’s season opener came down to the wire in a 61-59 loss to the Dixie Greyhounds in the Twin Valley South Tip-Off Tournament on Friday, Nov. 27.

Despite a 14 point, 12 rebound double-double from junior Breyden Boston, the Eagles fell victim to Dixie’s 2-3 zone defense, forcing Eaton to shoot often from beyond the arc, but connecting on just 5-of-20 from that range.

“Their zone definitely disrupted us,” Eaton coach Denny Shepherd said. “Their 2-3 zone, they pretty much played it all four quarters. I would consider our team a better three-point shooting team than what we displayed. From the beginning, our defensive effort wasn’t what it needed to be. Their 2-3 disrupted us on offense.”

Eaton took a 52-51 lead with just over three minutes remaining, but two turnovers and a foul on their next three possessions led to Dixie retaking the lead 59-52.

Dixie made things close with a late five-second violation, and a three-pointer from Eaton senior Travis Pittman and free throws by Eaton senior Trevor Long made it a two-point game.

Time ran out for the Eagles, however, as they were forced to foul as the Greyhounds ran the clock out, taking the win 61-59.

“I felt like the kids worked hard, all the way to the last tip,” Shepherd said. “We were still only down by one score at the end, but it just felt like – I go back to their 2-3. It disrupted us, and we couldn’t get in flow almost all night.”

The Eagles fell behind early 17-5, but three-pointers from Pittman and Long helped the Eagles cut the deficit to 19-14 at the end of the first quarter.

After baskets by Boston and Long and a three-pointer from Pittman, the Eagles took a 21-20 lead, their first of the game.

From there, however, the Greyhounds went on a 14-5 run to take a 34-26 lead at the half.

“We battled back, we took the lead, and it just seemed like every time we got there, got the lead, we’d go two or three possessions – I mean, there with three minutes left to go, we’re up one, we have two fast breaks, and we get nothing out of it,” Shepherd said. “That’s when varsity players have to step up and get it done.”

Though Eaton could not pull off the win, it was still an impressive showing for Boston with his double-double in addition to two blocks on 5-of-6 shooting.

“He did a very nice job. To have 14 points and 12 rebounds – he got a double-double – and you don’t get a win, I felt we should have went to him a few more times,” Shepherd said. “Again, we’d love to have the win with that, but it just didn’t happen.”

Whistles also blew freely during Friday’s game with 23 fouls assessed against the Eagles and 19 assessed to Dixie.

With that, it was a busy night at the free-throw line, with Dixie hitting 16-of-25 (64 percent) shots while Eaton struggled, connecting on just 10-of-21 (47 percent).

“We’ve got to work on our free throws,” Shepherd said. “We make those, [and] in the fourth quarter we’re ahead. That little bit of cushion maybe gives us a little bit more confidence to finish out the ball game a little bit different.”

Shepherd said the Eagles are still trying to knock off some rust.

“I definitely thought we would play better than what we did, but from the get-go their 2-3 disrupted us even though we worked on it and did different things,” he said. “Still trying to get 16, 17, 18-year-old boys to do it and do it more consistently. We’re gonna keep working hard and get better and hopefully, somebody else puts a 2-3 [zone] on us and we perform better after this.”

Eaton will return home to face Brookville on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7:15 p.m.

Eaton senior Trevor Long sets up defensively during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_Eaton_Dixie_1.jpg Eaton senior Trevor Long sets up defensively during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton senior Beau Shepherd reaches for the ball during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_Eaton_Dixie_2.jpg Eaton senior Beau Shepherd reaches for the ball during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton senior Trevor Long (3) and junior Breyden Boston (24) stay mobile on defense during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_Eaton_Dixie_3.jpg Eaton senior Trevor Long (3) and junior Breyden Boston (24) stay mobile on defense during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton junior Breyden Boston goes up for a shot during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_Eaton_Dixie_4.jpg Eaton junior Breyden Boston goes up for a shot during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton senior Cameron Lewis goes up for a shot during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_Eaton_Dixie_5.jpg Eaton senior Cameron Lewis goes up for a shot during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton senior Jarell Curtiss fires off a pass during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_Eaton_Dixie_6.jpg Eaton senior Jarell Curtiss fires off a pass during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton swarms on defense during its game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_Eaton_Dixie_7.jpg Eaton swarms on defense during its game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton coach Denny Shepherd talks with the team during a timeout during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_Eaton_Dixie_8.jpg Eaton coach Denny Shepherd talks with the team during a timeout during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton senior Trevor Long stays vigilant on defense during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_Eaton_Dixie_9.jpg Eaton senior Trevor Long stays vigilant on defense during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton senior Travis Pittman pulls up from deep during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_Eaton_Dixie_12.jpg Eaton senior Travis Pittman pulls up from deep during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton senior Trevor Long takes some contact while going up for a shot during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_Eaton_Dixie_10.jpg Eaton senior Trevor Long takes some contact while going up for a shot during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton senior Cameron Lewis shoots close to the basket during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_Eaton_Dixie_13.jpg Eaton senior Cameron Lewis shoots close to the basket during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton junior Breyden Boston goes up for a shot during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_Eaton_Dixie_11.jpg Eaton junior Breyden Boston goes up for a shot during Eaton’s game against Dixie on Friday, Nov. 27. Eaton lost 61-59. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

