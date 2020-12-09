CCC releases All-Conference teams

PREBLE COUNTY — In its final year, the Cross County Conference has released All-Conference fall sports awards for football, soccer and volleyball, and Preble County athletes were well-represented on the lists.
Football
Offensive Player of the Year – Layne Sarver, Tri-Village
Defensive Player of the Year – Max Hoying, Ft. Loramie
Coach of the Year – Robert Burk, Tri-Village
All-Conference Offense First Team
QB – Layne Sarver, Tri-Village
QB – Collin Moore, Ft. Loramie
RB – Reece Stammen, Ansonia
RB – Trentin Alexander, Covington
RB – Nate Meyer, Ft. Loramie
RB – Reed Wehr, Tri-Village
OL – Zack Horn, National Trail
OL – Adam Siegel, Ft. Loramie
OL – Jarrett Poeppelman, Ft. Loramie
OL – Preston Prater, Ansonia
OL – Zach Ward, Ansonia
OL – Peyton Giolitto, Tri-County North
OL – Wyatt Plush, Tri-Village
OL – Grant Babylon, Covington
WR – Logan Eilerman, Ft. Loramie
WR – Josh Scantland, Tri-Village
WR – Ian Baker, Arcanum
WR – Brennan Troutwine, Arcanum
Kicker – Joe Beck, Arcanum
All-Conference Defense First Team
DB – Isaac Barga, Ansonia
DB – Layne Sarver, Tri-Village
DB – Justin Finkbine, Tri-Village
DB – Sam Barhorst, Ft. Loramie
DB – Collin Moore, Ft. Loramie
DB – Brad Wittenmyer, Miami East
LB – Max Hoying, Ft. Loramie
LB – Reece Stammen, Ansonia
LB – Gavin Swank, Covington
LB – Tyler Luthman, Ft. Loramie
LB – Trey Godfrey, Mississinawa Valley
DL – Mack Fortman, Ft. Loramie
DL – Preston Prater, Ansonia
DL – Cooper Cole, Tri-County North
DL – Duncan Cooper, Covington
DL – Trentin Alexander, Covington
Punter – Isaac Barga, Ansonia
Return Specialist – Connor Jones, Bradford
All-Conference Offense Second Team
QB – Bryce Schondelmyer, Arcanum
RB – Luke Eby, Tri-County North
RB – Austin Francis, Miami East
RB – Jacob Ray, National Trail
OL – Cael Rose, Miami East
OL – Cameron Burke, Arcanum
OL – Tytus Gasper, Ansonia
OL – Braeden Beltz, Miami East
WR – Landon Monnin, Bradford
WR – Jake Hamilton, Covington
All-Conference Defense Second Team
DB – Deacon Shields, Covington
DB – Whyatt Lakes, Twin Valley South
DB – Ethan Hemmerich, Ansonia
DB – Nick Shields, Miami East
LB – Connor Sindelir, Covington
LB – Austin Francis, Miami East
LB – Isaiah Gilmore, Arcanum
DL – Dylan Finkbine, Tri-Village
DL – Zach Ward, Ansonia
DL – Ethan Wilson, National Trail
DL – Dylan Williams, Miami East
All-Conference Special Mention
Ansonia: Garrett Stammen, Jackson Shellhaas, Ian Schmitmeyer, Connor Schmit, Peyton Beam.
Arcanum: Zade Shank, Payton Stout, Garrett Garno, Cael Gostomsky.
Bethel: Chance Spaeth, Mason Brown, Carter Bennett, Nico Golden, Jason Bowen, Will Reittinger, Spencer Briggs.
Bradford: Austin Crickmore, Taven Leach, Ethan Reed, Tucker Miller.
Covington: Jensen Wagoner, Tyler Owens, Ryan Rohr.
Ft. Loramie: Bret Bruns, Nick Barhorst.
Miami East: Tyler Kirby, Max Wittenmyer.
Mississinawa Valley: Hawk Thomas, Drew Anguiano, Zach Connor, Landon Gahret, Jesse Ramirez, Anthony Ibarra.
National Trail: Dallas Smith, John McLane, Clay Stiner, Kole Glander, Sharvezz Carter.
Tri-County North: Wyatt Royer, Isaac Johnson, Braeden Rike, Ethan Rike, Logan Flory, Brett Woodyard.
Tri-Village: Dilllan Plush, Jakob Saylor, Devin Swick, Blake Brandenburg, Tanner Printz, Trevor Barrett, Christian Cantrell.
Twin Valley South: Michael Crews, Patrick Mills, Riley Maggard, Levi Gearhart, Caiden Kingsley, Conner Napier.
Boys Soccer
Player of the Year – Collen Gudorf, Miami East
Coach of the Year – Nakilee Weni, Miami East
All-Conference Team
Kyle Brueckman, Bethel
Alexander Hild, Newton
Casey Keesee, Bethel
Brady McClish, Newton
Jace Houck, Bethel
Jackson Isaacs, Tri-County North
Eli Mutlu, Bethel
Lane Kerby, Tri-County North
Collen Gudorf, Miami East
Brayden Marker, Twin Valley South
Ethan Gudorf, Miami East
Trey Kreitzer, Miami East
Logan McEldowney, Miami East
Jayden Waddy, Miami East
Special Mention Team
Nolan Flomerfelt, Bethel
Jakob Demmitt, Miami East
Blake Reish, Newton
Conner Evans, Tri-County North
Logan Davis, Twin Valley South
Girls Soccer
Player of the Year – Darani Wenrick, Bethel
Coach of the Year – Josh Garlough, Bethel
All-Conference Team
Ellie Danial, Bethel
Haley Henderson, National Trail
Cait Hallum, Bethel
Marissa Deeter, Newton
Rhyan Reittinger, Bethel
Emma Szakal, Newton
Darani Wenrick, Bethel
Jesse Isaacs, Tri-County North
Cadence Gross, Miami East
Shawnee Krull, Tri-County North
Sophia Markley, Miami East
Madi Hundley, Twin Valley South
Sera Rush, Miami East
Makiah Newport, Twin Valley South
Lindi Snodgrass, Miami East
Special Mention Team
Liv Reittinger, Bethel
Cassidy Walker, Miami East
Brianne Kosier, National Trail
Jaden Stine, Newton
Alan Heck, Tri-County North
Abby Utsinger, Twin Valley South
Volleyball
Player of the Year – Lucie Morris, Tri-Village
Coach of the Year – Chris Brewer, Tri-Village
All-Conference First Team
Maddy Byrne, Arcanum
Tristan Bowers, National Trail
Taylor Gray, Arcanum
Katelyn Walter, Newton
Ellery Reck, Covington
Meghan Downing, Tri-Village
Skylar Bauman, Franklin Monroe
Lucie Morris, Tri-Village
Chloe McGlinch, Franklin Monroe
Maria Petry, Tri-Village
Sierra Kinnison, Miami East
Ava Prince, Miami East
All-Conference Second Team
Kenzie Singer, Ansonia
Janessa Koffer, Franklin Monroe
Ellie Fout Arcanum
Ava Jacomet, Miami East
Abbey Stormer, Bethel
Taylor Stachler, Mississinawa Valley
Buzz Brewer, Bradford
Madi Mead, Tri-Village
Carlie Besecker, Covington
Caeli Updike, Tri-Village
Nigella Reck, Covington
Mackenzie Neal, Twin Valley South
Special Mention Team
Madyson Buckingham, Ansonia
Riley Price, Mississinawa Valley
Lily Johnting, Arcanum
Kayleigh Michael, National Trail
Karlee Plozay, Bethel
Mia Dunlevy, Newton
Cassi Mead, Bradford
Sidney Jackson, Tri-County North
Lauren York, Covington
Molly Scantland, Tri-Village
Madison Byers, Franklin Monroe
Morgan Harrod, Twin Valley South
Kayly Fetters, Miami East