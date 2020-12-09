CCC releases All-Conference teams

PREBLE COUNTY — In its final year, the Cross County Conference has released All-Conference fall sports awards for football, soccer and volleyball, and Preble County athletes were well-represented on the lists.

Football

Offensive Player of the Year – Layne Sarver, Tri-Village

Defensive Player of the Year – Max Hoying, Ft. Loramie

Coach of the Year – Robert Burk, Tri-Village

All-Conference Offense First Team

QB – Layne Sarver, Tri-Village

QB – Collin Moore, Ft. Loramie

RB – Reece Stammen, Ansonia

RB – Trentin Alexander, Covington

RB – Nate Meyer, Ft. Loramie

RB – Reed Wehr, Tri-Village

OL – Zack Horn, National Trail

OL – Adam Siegel, Ft. Loramie

OL – Jarrett Poeppelman, Ft. Loramie

OL – Preston Prater, Ansonia

OL – Zach Ward, Ansonia

OL – Peyton Giolitto, Tri-County North

OL – Wyatt Plush, Tri-Village

OL – Grant Babylon, Covington

WR – Logan Eilerman, Ft. Loramie

WR – Josh Scantland, Tri-Village

WR – Ian Baker, Arcanum

WR – Brennan Troutwine, Arcanum

Kicker – Joe Beck, Arcanum

All-Conference Defense First Team

DB – Isaac Barga, Ansonia

DB – Layne Sarver, Tri-Village

DB – Justin Finkbine, Tri-Village

DB – Sam Barhorst, Ft. Loramie

DB – Collin Moore, Ft. Loramie

DB – Brad Wittenmyer, Miami East

LB – Max Hoying, Ft. Loramie

LB – Reece Stammen, Ansonia

LB – Gavin Swank, Covington

LB – Tyler Luthman, Ft. Loramie

LB – Trey Godfrey, Mississinawa Valley

DL – Mack Fortman, Ft. Loramie

DL – Preston Prater, Ansonia

DL – Cooper Cole, Tri-County North

DL – Duncan Cooper, Covington

DL – Trentin Alexander, Covington

Punter – Isaac Barga, Ansonia

Return Specialist – Connor Jones, Bradford

All-Conference Offense Second Team

QB – Bryce Schondelmyer, Arcanum

RB – Luke Eby, Tri-County North

RB – Austin Francis, Miami East

RB – Jacob Ray, National Trail

OL – Cael Rose, Miami East

OL – Cameron Burke, Arcanum

OL – Tytus Gasper, Ansonia

OL – Braeden Beltz, Miami East

WR – Landon Monnin, Bradford

WR – Jake Hamilton, Covington

All-Conference Defense Second Team

DB – Deacon Shields, Covington

DB – Whyatt Lakes, Twin Valley South

DB – Ethan Hemmerich, Ansonia

DB – Nick Shields, Miami East

LB – Connor Sindelir, Covington

LB – Austin Francis, Miami East

LB – Isaiah Gilmore, Arcanum

DL – Dylan Finkbine, Tri-Village

DL – Zach Ward, Ansonia

DL – Ethan Wilson, National Trail

DL – Dylan Williams, Miami East

All-Conference Special Mention

Ansonia: Garrett Stammen, Jackson Shellhaas, Ian Schmitmeyer, Connor Schmit, Peyton Beam.

Arcanum: Zade Shank, Payton Stout, Garrett Garno, Cael Gostomsky.

Bethel: Chance Spaeth, Mason Brown, Carter Bennett, Nico Golden, Jason Bowen, Will Reittinger, Spencer Briggs.

Bradford: Austin Crickmore, Taven Leach, Ethan Reed, Tucker Miller.

Covington: Jensen Wagoner, Tyler Owens, Ryan Rohr.

Ft. Loramie: Bret Bruns, Nick Barhorst.

Miami East: Tyler Kirby, Max Wittenmyer.

Mississinawa Valley: Hawk Thomas, Drew Anguiano, Zach Connor, Landon Gahret, Jesse Ramirez, Anthony Ibarra.

National Trail: Dallas Smith, John McLane, Clay Stiner, Kole Glander, Sharvezz Carter.

Tri-County North: Wyatt Royer, Isaac Johnson, Braeden Rike, Ethan Rike, Logan Flory, Brett Woodyard.

Tri-Village: Dilllan Plush, Jakob Saylor, Devin Swick, Blake Brandenburg, Tanner Printz, Trevor Barrett, Christian Cantrell.

Twin Valley South: Michael Crews, Patrick Mills, Riley Maggard, Levi Gearhart, Caiden Kingsley, Conner Napier.

Boys Soccer

Player of the Year – Collen Gudorf, Miami East

Coach of the Year – Nakilee Weni, Miami East

All-Conference Team

Kyle Brueckman, Bethel

Alexander Hild, Newton

Casey Keesee, Bethel

Brady McClish, Newton

Jace Houck, Bethel

Jackson Isaacs, Tri-County North

Eli Mutlu, Bethel

Lane Kerby, Tri-County North

Collen Gudorf, Miami East

Brayden Marker, Twin Valley South

Ethan Gudorf, Miami East

Trey Kreitzer, Miami East

Logan McEldowney, Miami East

Jayden Waddy, Miami East

Special Mention Team

Nolan Flomerfelt, Bethel

Jakob Demmitt, Miami East

Blake Reish, Newton

Conner Evans, Tri-County North

Logan Davis, Twin Valley South

Girls Soccer

Player of the Year – Darani Wenrick, Bethel

Coach of the Year – Josh Garlough, Bethel

All-Conference Team

Ellie Danial, Bethel

Haley Henderson, National Trail

Cait Hallum, Bethel

Marissa Deeter, Newton

Rhyan Reittinger, Bethel

Emma Szakal, Newton

Darani Wenrick, Bethel

Jesse Isaacs, Tri-County North

Cadence Gross, Miami East

Shawnee Krull, Tri-County North

Sophia Markley, Miami East

Madi Hundley, Twin Valley South

Sera Rush, Miami East

Makiah Newport, Twin Valley South

Lindi Snodgrass, Miami East

Special Mention Team

Liv Reittinger, Bethel

Cassidy Walker, Miami East

Brianne Kosier, National Trail

Jaden Stine, Newton

Alan Heck, Tri-County North

Abby Utsinger, Twin Valley South

Volleyball

Player of the Year – Lucie Morris, Tri-Village

Coach of the Year – Chris Brewer, Tri-Village

All-Conference First Team

Maddy Byrne, Arcanum

Tristan Bowers, National Trail

Taylor Gray, Arcanum

Katelyn Walter, Newton

Ellery Reck, Covington

Meghan Downing, Tri-Village

Skylar Bauman, Franklin Monroe

Lucie Morris, Tri-Village

Chloe McGlinch, Franklin Monroe

Maria Petry, Tri-Village

Sierra Kinnison, Miami East

Ava Prince, Miami East

All-Conference Second Team

Kenzie Singer, Ansonia

Janessa Koffer, Franklin Monroe

Ellie Fout Arcanum

Ava Jacomet, Miami East

Abbey Stormer, Bethel

Taylor Stachler, Mississinawa Valley

Buzz Brewer, Bradford

Madi Mead, Tri-Village

Carlie Besecker, Covington

Caeli Updike, Tri-Village

Nigella Reck, Covington

Mackenzie Neal, Twin Valley South

Special Mention Team

Madyson Buckingham, Ansonia

Riley Price, Mississinawa Valley

Lily Johnting, Arcanum

Kayleigh Michael, National Trail

Karlee Plozay, Bethel

Mia Dunlevy, Newton

Cassi Mead, Bradford

Sidney Jackson, Tri-County North

Lauren York, Covington

Molly Scantland, Tri-Village

Madison Byers, Franklin Monroe

Morgan Harrod, Twin Valley South

Kayly Fetters, Miami East

Tri-County North DE/TE Cooper Cole, named All-Conference Defense First-Team, finished with 53 tackles (33 for loss), 12 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and on offense, caught 15 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown, in addition to a rushing touchdown. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_TCN_FB_Bethel_1.jpg Tri-County North DE/TE Cooper Cole, named All-Conference Defense First-Team, finished with 53 tackles (33 for loss), 12 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and on offense, caught 15 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown, in addition to a rushing touchdown.

Selections for football, soccer, volleyball