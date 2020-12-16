Arrows suffer losses to Arcanum, Carlisle

CAMDEN — After a 3-0 start to the season and an upset over Waynesville, the Preble Shawnee Arrows (3-1, 3-1 SWBL) struggled in a 76-47 loss to Arcanum on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The Trojans began the game on a 13-0 run in the first three minutes of the game, due in part to turnovers and poor decisions by the Arrows.

“Today they were more athletic than us, I admit that, Arcanum’s got six or seven really good ballplayers, but they also played good basketball,” Shawnee coach Kevin Schaeffer said. “You could see that’s what they’re doing. They’re largely juniors and we’re freshmen and sophomores. I knew games like this were a possibility.”

Shawnee cut the deficit to five points, down 16-11, at the end of the first quarter, but that would be the closest the score would be for the rest of the game.

Starting sophomore Harlee Howard exited the game with an injury halfway through the second quarter, leaving the Arrows shorthanded for the remainder of the contest.

“Obviously that hurt,” Schaeffer said. “She’s a stud on both ends of the floor and we needed that today. I hope she’s alright.”

Down 34-23 at the half, Arcanum blew things wide open in the third quarter, outscoring Preble Shawnee 22-9.

The Trojans would lead by as many as 34 during the fourth quarter, later finishing with a decisive 29-point win, 76-47.

“We’ve got a lot to work on, but I think all-in-all, we’ll be fine,” Schaeffer said. “It’s just a gut check.”

Sophomore Campbell Jewell led the Arrows with 17 points, followed by freshman Kahlen Kulms with 12 points and freshman Korrie Woodard with eight points, who played extended minutes after Howard’s injury.

Sophomore Liv Thompson added five points while junior Gracie Lovely and Howard each chipped in two points. Freshman Bella Agee added a free throw as well.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the Arrows fell to Carlisle 53-50, dropping their first league game.

Preble Shawnee is scheduled to play at Middletown Madison on Saturday, Dec. 19 with a 1:15 p.m. tip and at home against Valley View on Monday, Dec. 21.

76-47 loss to Trojans, tight 53-50 loss to Indians

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

