SWBL All-Conference Buckeye Division selections

PREBLE COUNTY — The Southwestern Buckeye League (SWBL) has released All-Conference selections for the 2020-21 fall sports season including football, volleyball, and soccer.
Multiple athletes from Preble Shawnee appeared on the SWBL’s Buckeye Division selections. Southwestern Division selections, featuring athletes from Eaton, will appear in next Wednesday’s edition of The Register-Herald.
Football
Coach of the Year – Scott Joran, Waynesville
Defensive Player of the Year – Andrew Lambert, Milton-Union
Offensive Player of the Year – Jake Amburgy, Waynesville
First Team
Jake Amburgy, Waynesville, QB
Zayne Blaisdell, Waynesville WR
Seth Bloom, Waynesville DB
Talon Borders, Carlisle RB
Preston Brown, Middletown Madison DL
Blake Brumbaugh, Milton-Union WR
Scottie Bruns, Carlisle DB
Alex Couch, Carlisle OL
Daniel Denier, Waynesville OL
Tristan Engle Preble Shawnee OL
Travis Howard Preble Shawnee LB
Andrew Lambert, Milton-Union DL
Konnor Maloney, Middletown Madison DB
Saa-lih Muhammed, Northridge WR
Blake Neumaier, Milton-Union RB
Devin Oligee, Middletown Madison LB
Luke Osborn, Waynesville LB
Justin Randall, Milton-Union DB
Bryce Singleton Preble Shawnee TE
Jesse Smith, Northridge OL
Codie Thompson, Dixie OL
Kavonte Turpin, Middletown Madison SP
Ty Walters, Waynesville SP
Billy Womble, Dixie DL
Luke Zebell, Waynesville DL
Second Team
Tim Artz, Milton-Union LB
Jack Bell, Carlisle WR
Jake Brown, Milton-Union DL
Jordan Butt, Dixie WR
Evan Cox, Middletown Madison DL
Paul Dotson, Waynesville WR
Lucas Fox, Carlisle DL
Roman Gephart, Dixie OL
James Gibson Preble Shawnee LB
Logan Gibson, Middletown Madison RB
Riley Holmes, Northridge QB
Grady Hutchinson Preble Shawnee DB
Caleb Lamb, Waynesville LB
Payton Layne, Waynesville DB
Tyler McKracken, Middletown Madison OL
Chaz Miller, Dixie SP
Kenny Page, Northridge DL
Dakota Ruby, Milton-Union OL
Alex Rumping, Middletown Madison DB
Dustin Simon, Dixie DB
Eli St. Pierre, Waynesville SP
Jayden Sweeney, Carlisle RB
Javen Wheaton, Waynesville OL
Levi Woodson, Carlisle OL
Connor Yates, Milton-Union TE
Honorable Mention
Cooper Brown, Milton-Union
Hunter Crockett, Preble Shawnee
Jamel Crusoe, Northridge
Brayden Dietz, Waynesville
Logan Grubb, Dixie
Jeremy Henry, Northridge
Kyle Holt, Carlisle
Colten Jacobe, Milton-Union
Jimmy Myers, Dixie
Bryce Naylor, Carlisle
Dontai Pendleton, Middletown Madison
Justin Schaeffer, Middletown Madison
James Taylor, Waynesville
Jake Woodard, Preble Shawnee
Volleyball
Coach of the Year – Josh Evans, Preble Shawnee
Player of the Year – Madison Jones, Milton-Union
First Team
Emily Barker, Milton-Union
Fallon Bradford, Waynesville
Amaya Dolce, Waynesville
Harlee Howard, Preble Shawnee
Madison Jones, Milton-Union
Carley McMonigle, Middletown Madison
Jenna Turner, Waynesville
Second Team
Ella Campbell, Middletown Madison
Carlyn George, Preble Shawnee
Kendal George, Preble Shawnee
Hailee Howard, Preble Shawnee
Ayanna Mackey, Northridge
Lilli Miller, Dixie
Cydnie Stone, Dixie
Honorable Mention
Ryleigh Anderson, Waynesville
Kelsie Asher, Preble Shawnee
Alyssa Badger, Middletown Madison
Rachel Bloom, Milton-Union
Kaylee Dingee, Carlisle
Regan Dorman, Middletown Madison
Olivia Hardin, Northridge
Diana Johnson, Milton-Union
Kahlen Kulms, Preble Shawnee
Kianna Landford, Northridge
Emmal Landoll, Waynesville
Gabriella Motley, Carlisle
Zareta Porter, Dixie
Alex Thacker, Dixie
Boys Soccer
Co-Player of the Year – Mason Grudich, Milton-Union
Co-Player of the Year – Cole Walton, Waynesville
Coach of the Year – Todd Winchester, Milton-Union
Newcomer of the Year – Adam Papanek, Waynesville
First Team
Izayah Altman, Middletown Madison
Landen Barr, Carlisle
Landon Bechtel, Milton-Union
Matthew Bell, Preble Shawnee
Trevor Camp, Waynesville
Kyler Dennis, Dixie
Jahlem Grant, Carlisle
Mason Grudich, Milton-Union
Dakota King, Milton-Union
Zach Quisenberry, Milton-Union
Connor Timmons, Dixie
Cole Walton, Waynesville
Second Team
Carson Brown, Milton-Union
Connor Choate, Waynesville
Michael Coello, Carlisle
Jake Duncan, Waynesville
Nick Emrick, Dixie
Grayden Habermehl, Waynesville
Korbin Hitte-Huff, Preble Shawnee
Devin Lambert, Milton-Union
Austin Marker, Dixie
Brian Mitchell, Carlisle
Tristan Sallee, Middletown Madison
Shane Ullery, Milton-Union
Honorable Mention
Darren Ashburn-Ingram, Dixie
Tristin Brandel, Middletown Madison
Brendan Dwyer, Middletown Madison
Elliott Feck, Preble Shawnee
Gabe Goodman, Milton-Union
Micah Gross, Carlisle
Lukas Knight, Milton-Union
David Medina, Waynesville
Chaz Miller, Dixie
Adam Papanek, Waynesville
Cooper Roell, Preble Shawnee
Derek Sprandel, Carlisle
Girls Soccer
Coach of the Year – Kelley Bricker, Waynesville
Newcomer of the Year – Samantha Erbach, Waynesville
Player of the Year – Jenna Foley, Waynesville
First Team
Kaylee Collins, Dixie
Abby Crim, Middletown Madison
Samantha Erbach, Waynesville
Jenna Foley, Waynesville
Hannah Gill, Waynesville
Morgan Grudich, Milton-Union
Aulbrey Hergenrather, Milton-Union
Rylee Horrigan, Preble Shawnee
Gracie Lovely, Preble Shawnee
Emma Sizer, Waynesville
Keena Spradlin, Carlisle
Layla Youtsler, Middletown Madison
Second Team
Savanna Amburgy, Waynesville
Kelli Davis, Milton-Union
Allie Freese, Waynesville
Ashleigh-Mondello Garrett, Preble Shawnee
Rachel Jacobs, Milton-Union
Jacy Johnson, Preble Shawnee
Laine Kuhns, Waynesville
Kaylee Lawson, Carlisle
Halle Margerum, Middletown Madison
Alyssa McGuire, Middletown Madison
Haylie Parker, Dixie
Jillian Schatzley, Middletown Madison
Honorable Mention
Kara Adkins, Carlisle
Emma Bemis, Dixie
Ava Berberich, Milton-Union
Maddie Beuchat, Waynesville
Brooke Dalton, Preble Shawnee
Erin Davis, Carlisle
Kenzi Everett, Milton-Union
Ava Gray, Middletown Madison
Emme Greely, Waynesville
Skiler Hedge, Preble Shawnee
Sarah Hickey, Dixie
Olivia Kraft, Middletown Madison