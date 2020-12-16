SWBL All-Conference Buckeye Division selections

PREBLE COUNTY — The Southwestern Buckeye League (SWBL) has released All-Conference selections for the 2020-21 fall sports season including football, volleyball, and soccer.

Multiple athletes from Preble Shawnee appeared on the SWBL’s Buckeye Division selections. Southwestern Division selections, featuring athletes from Eaton, will appear in next Wednesday’s edition of The Register-Herald.

Football

Coach of the Year – Scott Joran, Waynesville

Defensive Player of the Year – Andrew Lambert, Milton-Union

Offensive Player of the Year – Jake Amburgy, Waynesville

First Team

Jake Amburgy, Waynesville, QB

Zayne Blaisdell, Waynesville WR

Seth Bloom, Waynesville DB

Talon Borders, Carlisle RB

Preston Brown, Middletown Madison DL

Blake Brumbaugh, Milton-Union WR

Scottie Bruns, Carlisle DB

Alex Couch, Carlisle OL

Daniel Denier, Waynesville OL

Tristan Engle Preble Shawnee OL

Travis Howard Preble Shawnee LB

Andrew Lambert, Milton-Union DL

Konnor Maloney, Middletown Madison DB

Saa-lih Muhammed, Northridge WR

Blake Neumaier, Milton-Union RB

Devin Oligee, Middletown Madison LB

Luke Osborn, Waynesville LB

Justin Randall, Milton-Union DB

Bryce Singleton Preble Shawnee TE

Jesse Smith, Northridge OL

Codie Thompson, Dixie OL

Kavonte Turpin, Middletown Madison SP

Ty Walters, Waynesville SP

Billy Womble, Dixie DL

Luke Zebell, Waynesville DL

Second Team

Tim Artz, Milton-Union LB

Jack Bell, Carlisle WR

Jake Brown, Milton-Union DL

Jordan Butt, Dixie WR

Evan Cox, Middletown Madison DL

Paul Dotson, Waynesville WR

Lucas Fox, Carlisle DL

Roman Gephart, Dixie OL

James Gibson Preble Shawnee LB

Logan Gibson, Middletown Madison RB

Riley Holmes, Northridge QB

Grady Hutchinson Preble Shawnee DB

Caleb Lamb, Waynesville LB

Payton Layne, Waynesville DB

Tyler McKracken, Middletown Madison OL

Chaz Miller, Dixie SP

Kenny Page, Northridge DL

Dakota Ruby, Milton-Union OL

Alex Rumping, Middletown Madison DB

Dustin Simon, Dixie DB

Eli St. Pierre, Waynesville SP

Jayden Sweeney, Carlisle RB

Javen Wheaton, Waynesville OL

Levi Woodson, Carlisle OL

Connor Yates, Milton-Union TE

Honorable Mention

Cooper Brown, Milton-Union

Hunter Crockett, Preble Shawnee

Jamel Crusoe, Northridge

Brayden Dietz, Waynesville

Logan Grubb, Dixie

Jeremy Henry, Northridge

Kyle Holt, Carlisle

Colten Jacobe, Milton-Union

Jimmy Myers, Dixie

Bryce Naylor, Carlisle

Dontai Pendleton, Middletown Madison

Justin Schaeffer, Middletown Madison

James Taylor, Waynesville

Jake Woodard, Preble Shawnee

Volleyball

Coach of the Year – Josh Evans, Preble Shawnee

Player of the Year – Madison Jones, Milton-Union

First Team

Emily Barker, Milton-Union

Fallon Bradford, Waynesville

Amaya Dolce, Waynesville

Harlee Howard, Preble Shawnee

Madison Jones, Milton-Union

Carley McMonigle, Middletown Madison

Jenna Turner, Waynesville

Second Team

Ella Campbell, Middletown Madison

Carlyn George, Preble Shawnee

Kendal George, Preble Shawnee

Hailee Howard, Preble Shawnee

Ayanna Mackey, Northridge

Lilli Miller, Dixie

Cydnie Stone, Dixie

Honorable Mention

Ryleigh Anderson, Waynesville

Kelsie Asher, Preble Shawnee

Alyssa Badger, Middletown Madison

Rachel Bloom, Milton-Union

Kaylee Dingee, Carlisle

Regan Dorman, Middletown Madison

Olivia Hardin, Northridge

Diana Johnson, Milton-Union

Kahlen Kulms, Preble Shawnee

Kianna Landford, Northridge

Emmal Landoll, Waynesville

Gabriella Motley, Carlisle

Zareta Porter, Dixie

Alex Thacker, Dixie

Boys Soccer

Co-Player of the Year – Mason Grudich, Milton-Union

Co-Player of the Year – Cole Walton, Waynesville

Coach of the Year – Todd Winchester, Milton-Union

Newcomer of the Year – Adam Papanek, Waynesville

First Team

Izayah Altman, Middletown Madison

Landen Barr, Carlisle

Landon Bechtel, Milton-Union

Matthew Bell, Preble Shawnee

Trevor Camp, Waynesville

Kyler Dennis, Dixie

Jahlem Grant, Carlisle

Mason Grudich, Milton-Union

Dakota King, Milton-Union

Zach Quisenberry, Milton-Union

Connor Timmons, Dixie

Cole Walton, Waynesville

Second Team

Carson Brown, Milton-Union

Connor Choate, Waynesville

Michael Coello, Carlisle

Jake Duncan, Waynesville

Nick Emrick, Dixie

Grayden Habermehl, Waynesville

Korbin Hitte-Huff, Preble Shawnee

Devin Lambert, Milton-Union

Austin Marker, Dixie

Brian Mitchell, Carlisle

Tristan Sallee, Middletown Madison

Shane Ullery, Milton-Union

Honorable Mention

Darren Ashburn-Ingram, Dixie

Tristin Brandel, Middletown Madison

Brendan Dwyer, Middletown Madison

Elliott Feck, Preble Shawnee

Gabe Goodman, Milton-Union

Micah Gross, Carlisle

Lukas Knight, Milton-Union

David Medina, Waynesville

Chaz Miller, Dixie

Adam Papanek, Waynesville

Cooper Roell, Preble Shawnee

Derek Sprandel, Carlisle

Girls Soccer

Coach of the Year – Kelley Bricker, Waynesville

Newcomer of the Year – Samantha Erbach, Waynesville

Player of the Year – Jenna Foley, Waynesville

First Team

Kaylee Collins, Dixie

Abby Crim, Middletown Madison

Samantha Erbach, Waynesville

Jenna Foley, Waynesville

Hannah Gill, Waynesville

Morgan Grudich, Milton-Union

Aulbrey Hergenrather, Milton-Union

Rylee Horrigan, Preble Shawnee

Gracie Lovely, Preble Shawnee

Emma Sizer, Waynesville

Keena Spradlin, Carlisle

Layla Youtsler, Middletown Madison

Second Team

Savanna Amburgy, Waynesville

Kelli Davis, Milton-Union

Allie Freese, Waynesville

Ashleigh-Mondello Garrett, Preble Shawnee

Rachel Jacobs, Milton-Union

Jacy Johnson, Preble Shawnee

Laine Kuhns, Waynesville

Kaylee Lawson, Carlisle

Halle Margerum, Middletown Madison

Alyssa McGuire, Middletown Madison

Haylie Parker, Dixie

Jillian Schatzley, Middletown Madison

Honorable Mention

Kara Adkins, Carlisle

Emma Bemis, Dixie

Ava Berberich, Milton-Union

Maddie Beuchat, Waynesville

Brooke Dalton, Preble Shawnee

Erin Davis, Carlisle

Kenzi Everett, Milton-Union

Ava Gray, Middletown Madison

Emme Greely, Waynesville

Skiler Hedge, Preble Shawnee

Sarah Hickey, Dixie

Olivia Kraft, Middletown Madison

