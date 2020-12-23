Trail cruises by South 52-25

NEW PARIS — National Trail’s boys basketball team rebounded from a disappointing loss Tuesday to hand visiting Twin Valley South a 52-25 defeat on Friday, Dec. 18.

“I liked our energy that we had tonight coming out,” Trail coach Mike Harrison said. “We talked about just things that you talk about with high school kids after a bad game on Tuesday, it just happened to be consistent with the effort. You know I thought we really, on Tuesday, just got outhustled, outscrapped, outconcentrated. And I thought we did those things tonight to answer that. I thought we work the ball for good shots, they didn’t get a lot of them to go, the first half, or not a high percentage of them.”

Trail held the Panthers scoreless in the second quarter to extend a 14-11 lead into a 23-11 halftime lead. The Blazers kept the pressure on by outscoring South 17-7 in the third to make it a 40-18 game.

“I thought I thought from a defensive standpoint we picked it up and did the things that we needed to get done, and allowed us to get some separation,” Harrison said. “Second half, I thought we played a little better offensively as well. And really I don’t know that I say that right because we were getting good looks in the first half and just not hitting them. We were getting the same good looks, the second half. I thought we played well as a team. And we’re going to need to do that. All year long. It’s not gonna be easy.”

Senior Tyler Weathington led all scorers with 19 points, with 13 coming in the first half. Senior Cameron Harrison added 15, with 12 coming in the second half.

For South, Tyler Wright scored seven points and Lucas Sievering contributed five.

“We obviously knew we were getting into coming in here today,” South coach Ryan Innis said of playing the defending CCC champs on their home court.

Trail (2-2) dropped a 50-38 contest to Brookville on Saturday and also lost to Arcanum 52-37 on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The Blazers are scheduled to host Bradford on Wednesday, Dec. 23 and will host Legacy Christian on Monday, Dec. 28.

South (1-4) concluded the week with a 70-50 loss to Dayton Christian.

The Panthers will next be action on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 29-30 at the Preble Shawnee Holiday Tournament.

Twin Valley South's Tyler Wright drives to the basketball during the Panthers game at National Trail on Friday, Dec. 18. Wright led South with seven points, but hte Panthers came up short, falling 52-25. National Trail's Tyler Weathington led the Blazers to a 52-25 win over Twin Valley South on Friday, Dec. 18. Weathington scored 19 points in the win.