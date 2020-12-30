Harrison sets career assists record in win over Bradford

NEW PARIS — National Trail senior Cameron Harrison added another school record to his resume.

Harrison, with an assist in the first quarter of the Blazers 68-34 win over Bradford on Wednesday, Dec. 23, set a new program record for career assists.

Harrison, who now has 285 career assists, broke the record previously held by his dad and current National Trail coach Mike Harrison.

The younger Harrison finished the game with 30 points, six assists and eight steals.

Wyatt House added 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting and Tyler Weathington chipped in with eight points.

For the game, Trail shot 60 percent from the field.

With the game tied a 14-all, Trail went on a 13-0 run to close out the first quarter to take a 27-14 lead. The Blazers extended their lead to 41-24 by halftime.

“We gained control there during that stretch. Wyatt hit three threes early to keep us in [the game],” Coach Harrison said. “When we otherwise would have been down. Then Cameron hit three threes within a minute of each other. That helps me to get those runs. A lot of that our pressure was causing them trouble and we were getting turnovers and our pressure caused them trouble, all night.”

Trail opened the third quarter on a 16-4 run to break the game wide open.

“Even when we backed off into the half-court, I thought the pressure created a lot of baskets,” the coach said.

Mike Harrison said he was pleased to see a few players break out of slumps.

“I was happy that we had some guys, that are struggling, that I thought broke out,” the coach said. “We did some nice things. We had guys come off the bench and give us very good minutes. There was a lot of positives to take. Christmas dinner is going to taste better.”

Mike Harrison said his team is gaining valuable experience with each game and Cameron Harrison has stepped into a leadership role.

“We got a lot of guys who haven’t played much varsity basketball,” the coach said. “A lot of young guys and you got one who has played, this was game number 79 [for Cameron]. I don’t know whether the rest of our team, with Tyler, maybe, we’ve got 79 [total games], but [Cameron]’s got to be the leader. Getting him playing with a little more confidence is only going to enhance the confidence of everybody else. All our seniors have to step up in a leadership role. But him having the experience that he has, that role does fall to him.”

Trail (3-2) was scheduled to host Legacy Christian on Monday, Dec. 28. The Blazers will then next be in action on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Tri-County North.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk8.jpg Wyatt House added 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the Blazers 68-34 win over Bradford. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk10.jpg Wyatt House added 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the Blazers 68-34 win over Bradford. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk11.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk12.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk13.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk14.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk15.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk16.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk17.jpg National Trail senior Cameron Harrison became the program’s all-time career assists leader last week. Harrison broke his dad’s 30-year old record with an assist in the first quarter of the Blazers 68-34 win on Wednesday, Dec. 23. He also scored 30 points and had eight steals to go along with six assists. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ntbbk9.jpg National Trail senior Cameron Harrison became the program’s all-time career assists leader last week. Harrison broke his dad’s 30-year old record with an assist in the first quarter of the Blazers 68-34 win on Wednesday, Dec. 23. He also scored 30 points and had eight steals to go along with six assists.

NT senior breaks dad’s 30-year old record

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 or follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 or follow on Twitter @emowenjr