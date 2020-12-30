Eaton boys fall to Ross 79-57

EATON — Eaton’s boys basketball team fell to 1-4 (0-2 SWBL) after a 79-57 loss to Ross on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The Rams jumped out to an early 23-10 lead after the first quarter, never relinquishing it as they extended it to 43-23 at the half.
Eaton’s struggles continued in the second half as Ross outscored the Eagles 36-34 over the final two quarters to make the final 79-57.
Senior Trevor Long led the Eagles with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting as senior Cameron Lewis and junior Brady Davis each added eight points.
Junior Breyden Boston pulled down 10 rebounds as Lewis threw in four assists.
The Eagles participated in the Tri-Village Patriot Holiday Classic on Dec. 28 and 29 and are scheduled to take the court next on Jan. 5, 2021, at home against Bellbrook. The tip is set for 7:15 p.m.
