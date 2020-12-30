Eagles come up short at Franklin 47-43

FRANKLIN — Eaton couldn’t capitalize on a 12-0 run in the second quarter and the opening minute of the third in a loss against Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The Eagles, who trailed 23-21 late in the second quarter, built a 33-23 lead early in the third quarter before falling to the Wildcats 47-43.

“I thought it was a hard-fought game between similar teams. We both had most of our players, which is not always the case this season,” Eaton coach Dave Honhart said. “Most of the first half was pretty even. Basketball is a game of runs. We went on a nice 12-0 run to close the second quarter and start the third quarter, which put us up 33-23 early in the third. At that point, momentum switched and over the next 10 minutes they outscored us 20-2. I took three timeouts during that stretch, but apparently did not say the right words or make the right adjustments.”

After building the double-digit lead, Eaton missed its next eight shots and committed four turnovers as the Wildcats rallied to score 16 straight points, which included making six straight shots.

“Give Franklin credit. They ran a couple of nice actions to get Jordan Rogers the ball in the high post area against our triangle and two defense which led to scores,” Honhart said. “Franklin also did a good job over this stretch of attacking in transition. We were slow to pick up Rogers and Kensie Black a couple of times and they made us pay. They also did a good job of pressuring us into poor decisions.”

Rogers, who is a D-I commit, led all scorers with 18 points.

Eaton fell behind by as many as eight in the fourth quarter, but rallied to get within two (43-41) and had the ball with 40 seconds remaining.

“I was proud of the way that our players responded in the last four minutes, as we clawed back to within 2 points and had the ball with a chance to tie,” Honhart said. “Olivia Baumann did a great job on the boards (14 rebounds) and around the rim (13 points) and Kylee Kidwell played great defense on Franklin’s two best players; she legitimately only got scored on once.”

Sophomore Lily Shepherd added 10 points. Junior Allison Mowen tossed in six points and had five assists and four rebounds.

Eaton, now 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the SWBL Southwestern Division, is scheduled to play state powerhouse Dayton Carroll on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at home.

“We only have one game in the next two weeks. Yet we need to feel a sense of urgency. None of us as coaches and players believe we should be 2-5,” Honhart said. “It is easy to say that we are 12 points (scored or prevented) away from being 5-2, and while that is true, you are what your record says you are. We have to get better at valuing each possession at both ends. I have to do a better job of putting my players in positions to succeed based on their skills. They need to be hungry to get in the gym and use these two weeks to put in extra time to improve those skills. We’ll get there.”

