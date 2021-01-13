Singleton scores 1,000th career point; Arrows winning streak reaches 9

CAMDEN — Good things are happening at Preble Shawnee for the boys basketball team.

The Arrows have now won nine straight after sweeping a pair of games this past weekend.

In addition, senior Bryce Singleton joined the 1,000 point club as well as recently collecting his 500th career rebound.

Singleton hit his milestone on Saturday, Jan. 9, in the Arrows 59-54 win at Arcanum.

When the weekend began, he needed 38 points to reach 1,000. He scored 19 in Friday’s 68-57 SWBL win over Middletown Madison.

On Saturday, he scored 21. He scored the magical point on a free throw in the second half.

In addition to his 21 points, he had 12 rebounds and four assists.

Freshman Mason Shrout had 25 points and six rebounds.

Shawnee led 13-6 after the first quarter an was up 32-16 at the half.

On Friday, the Arrows placed four players in double figures to remain one game behind division leader Waynesville.

The two teams are scheduled to meet Friday, Jan. 15, at Shawnee. Waynesville (6-0) handed the Arrows (5-1) their only league loss to date.

Shrout led Shawnee with 22 points, six assists and four rebounds. Singleton tossed in 19 to go along with 12 rebounds and four assists.

Dylan Hatmaker chipped in with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Xavier Adams contributed 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Arrows (10-2) will host Tri-County North on Saturday, Jan. 16.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_psbbk1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_psbbk2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_psbbk3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_psbbk4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_psbbk5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_psbbk6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_psbbk7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_psbbk8.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Bryce Singleton puts up a shot during the Arrows game with Madison on Friday, Jan. 8. Singleton, who scored 21 points the next night at Arcanum, eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for his career. Shawnee won both games, defeating Madison 68-57 and Arcanum 59-54. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_psbbk9.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Bryce Singleton puts up a shot during the Arrows game with Madison on Friday, Jan. 8. Singleton, who scored 21 points the next night at Arcanum, eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for his career. Shawnee won both games, defeating Madison 68-57 and Arcanum 59-54. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_psbbk10.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 or follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 or follow on Twitter @emowenjr