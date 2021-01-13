SWBL releases all-conference selections for XC, golf, tennis

PREBLE COUNTY — Continuing with The Register Herald’s coverage of fall sports awards, the SWBL has released all-conference selections for cross country, girls tennis and boys golf. The SWBL did not release All-SWBL selections for girls golf.
Cross Country – Boys (Southwestern Division)
Athlete of the Year – Takumi Ford, Bellbrook
First Team
Chris Bond, Franklin
Jack Bortel, Eaton
Alex Crane, Bellbrook
Takumi Ford, Bellbrook
Andy Garver, Monroe
Kolby Hamilton, Eaton
Becker Kash, Oakwood
Charlie Kash, Oakwood
Wyatt Phipps, Monroe
Andrew Wilcox, Monroe
Second Team
James Baker, Eaton
Hudson Black, Franklin
Scott Caley, Oakwood
Nicholas Dan, Oakwood
Mikuya Ford, Bellbrook
Patrick Jackson, Oakwood
Tony Jiovani, Bellbrook
Isaac Lefeld, Bellbrook
Sean Michael, Oakwood
Zack Shore, Bellbrook
Cross Country – Girls (Southwestern Division)
Athlete of the Year – Bella Butler, Oakwood
First Team
Kensington Black, Franklin
Bella Butler, Oakwood
Emily Crane, Bellbrook
Kiera Elliott, Eaton
Avarie Faulkner, Bellbrook
Lauren Guiley, Eaton
Kaili Hewitt, Eaton
Hailey Hoops, Brookville
Hannah Moulton, Oakwood
Abby Snodgrass, Oakwood
Second Team
Madison Bretland, Bellbrook
Katy Butler, Oakwood
Stephanie Gibson, Eaton
Kylie Haynes, Eaton
Hannah Hoops, Brookville
Cami McCloud, Eaton
Cari Metz, Eaton
Emily Pelfrey, Bellbrook
Marlee Ross, Brookville
Alli Schmidt, Eaton
Golf – Boys (Buckeye Division)
Coach of the Year – Brett Barnes Milton-Union
Player of the Year – Noah Lindsey Waynesville
First Team
Evan Barrett, Waynesville
Noah Lindsey, Waynesville
Jesse Rutherford, Carlisle
Levi Smith, Carlisle
Justin Tripett, Northridge
Sam Warren, Waynesville
Second Team
Sam Case, Milton-Union
Colin Fogle, Milton-Union
Max Grifflin, Milton-Union
Colton Groh, Preble Shawnee
Dane Klapper, Preble Shawnee
Nathan Thompson, Milton-Union
Honorable Mention
Charlie Betts, Dixie
Noah Rutherford, Carlisle
Grady Vechavone, Milton-Union
Ethan Woodard, Preble Shawnee
Gabe Wooldridge, Waynesville
Golf – Boys (Southwestern Division)
Coach of the Year – Jeff Scohy Bellbrook
Player of the Year – Ryan Wehner Bellbrook
First Team
Jonah Cunningham, Oakwood
Dan Flannery, Oakwood
Gabe Hine, Bellbrook
Tom McCarthy, Oakwood
RJ Plunkett, Oakwood
Ryan Wehner, Bellbrook
Second Team
Jackson Baker, Monroe
Wright Chen, Oakwood
Kayne Ely, Bellbrook
Thad Hartley, Brookville
Noah Hesson, Monroe
Henry Kochensparger, Eaton
Mayne Lemon, Bellbrook
Honorable Mention
Marisa Alfes, Bellbrook
Isiah Bales, Franklin
Rylan Craft, Valley View
Brayden Defrates, Monroe
Drew Goeller, Oakwood
Noah Holt, Brookville
Travis Pittman, Eaton
Girls Tennis (Buckeye Divison)
First Team
Shannon Brumbaugh, Milton-Union – 1st Singles
Michelle Bulach, Preble Shawnee – 1st Singles
Ashley Ttudella, Waynesville – 1st Singles
Zoey Collins, Preble Shawnee – 2nd Singles
Taylor Falb, Milton-Union – 2nd Singles
Second Team
Megan Phelps, Middletown Madison – 1st Singles
Maggie Black, Milton-Union – 3rd Singles
Ellie Coate/Amelia Black, Milton-Union – 1st Doubles
Kylie Gadd/Maggie Montgomery, Preble Shawnee – 1st Doubles
Madison Silveria/Paige Barnes, Milton-Union – 2nd Doubles
Honorable Mention
Charlie Fuduloff, Northridge – 1st Singles
Shelby Tuvell, Dixie – 1st Singles
Kaitlyn Jennewine, Middletown Madison – 2nd Singles
Megan Rieger, Waynesville – 2nd Singles
Brittney Quillen, Preble Shawnee – 3rd Singles
Abby Goodpaster/Jaden Pickett, Carlisle – 1st Doubles
Girls Tennis (Southwestern Division)
First Team
Maya Brink, Bellbrook – 1st Singles
Macy Hitchcock, Eaton – 1st Singles
Lily McCloskey, Oakwood – 1st Singles
Sarah Hall, Oakwood – 2nd Singles
Sophia Murphy, Eaton – 2nd Singles
Second Team
Lilly Holbrook, Valley View – 1st Singles
Julia Peterson, Monroe – 1st Singles
Nitika Arora, Bellbrook – 2nd Singles
Natalie Connelly, Oakwood – 3rd Singles
Grace Murphy, Eaton – 3rd Singles
Honorable Mention
Katie Dalton, Franklin – 1st Singles
Grace Gisewite, Brookville – 1st Singles
Madeline Chappars, Bellbrook – 3rd Singles
Lily Eversole/Rebekah Price, Valley View – 1st Doubles
Tess Murphy/Erika Wilkinson, Eaton – 1st Doubles
Claudia Schnell/Miranda Rigg, Oakwood – 1st Doubles
Lili Volk/Olivia Nagel, Monroe – 1st Doubles