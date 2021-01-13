SWBL releases all-conference selections for XC, golf, tennis

PREBLE COUNTY — Continuing with The Register Herald’s coverage of fall sports awards, the SWBL has released all-conference selections for cross country, girls tennis and boys golf. The SWBL did not release All-SWBL selections for girls golf.

Cross Country – Boys (Southwestern Division)

Athlete of the Year – Takumi Ford, Bellbrook

First Team

Chris Bond, Franklin

Jack Bortel, Eaton

Alex Crane, Bellbrook

Takumi Ford, Bellbrook

Andy Garver, Monroe

Kolby Hamilton, Eaton

Becker Kash, Oakwood

Charlie Kash, Oakwood

Wyatt Phipps, Monroe

Andrew Wilcox, Monroe

Second Team

James Baker, Eaton

Hudson Black, Franklin

Scott Caley, Oakwood

Nicholas Dan, Oakwood

Mikuya Ford, Bellbrook

Patrick Jackson, Oakwood

Tony Jiovani, Bellbrook

Isaac Lefeld, Bellbrook

Sean Michael, Oakwood

Zack Shore, Bellbrook

Cross Country – Girls (Southwestern Division)

Athlete of the Year – Bella Butler, Oakwood

First Team

Kensington Black, Franklin

Bella Butler, Oakwood

Emily Crane, Bellbrook

Kiera Elliott, Eaton

Avarie Faulkner, Bellbrook

Lauren Guiley, Eaton

Kaili Hewitt, Eaton

Hailey Hoops, Brookville

Hannah Moulton, Oakwood

Abby Snodgrass, Oakwood

Second Team

Madison Bretland, Bellbrook

Katy Butler, Oakwood

Stephanie Gibson, Eaton

Kylie Haynes, Eaton

Hannah Hoops, Brookville

Cami McCloud, Eaton

Cari Metz, Eaton

Emily Pelfrey, Bellbrook

Marlee Ross, Brookville

Alli Schmidt, Eaton

Golf – Boys (Buckeye Division)

Coach of the Year – Brett Barnes Milton-Union

Player of the Year – Noah Lindsey Waynesville

First Team

Evan Barrett, Waynesville

Noah Lindsey, Waynesville

Jesse Rutherford, Carlisle

Levi Smith, Carlisle

Justin Tripett, Northridge

Sam Warren, Waynesville

Second Team

Sam Case, Milton-Union

Colin Fogle, Milton-Union

Max Grifflin, Milton-Union

Colton Groh, Preble Shawnee

Dane Klapper, Preble Shawnee

Nathan Thompson, Milton-Union

Honorable Mention

Charlie Betts, Dixie

Noah Rutherford, Carlisle

Grady Vechavone, Milton-Union

Ethan Woodard, Preble Shawnee

Gabe Wooldridge, Waynesville

Golf – Boys (Southwestern Division)

Coach of the Year – Jeff Scohy Bellbrook

Player of the Year – Ryan Wehner Bellbrook

First Team

Jonah Cunningham, Oakwood

Dan Flannery, Oakwood

Gabe Hine, Bellbrook

Tom McCarthy, Oakwood

RJ Plunkett, Oakwood

Ryan Wehner, Bellbrook

Second Team

Jackson Baker, Monroe

Wright Chen, Oakwood

Kayne Ely, Bellbrook

Thad Hartley, Brookville

Noah Hesson, Monroe

Henry Kochensparger, Eaton

Mayne Lemon, Bellbrook

Honorable Mention

Marisa Alfes, Bellbrook

Isiah Bales, Franklin

Rylan Craft, Valley View

Brayden Defrates, Monroe

Drew Goeller, Oakwood

Noah Holt, Brookville

Travis Pittman, Eaton

Girls Tennis (Buckeye Divison)

First Team

Shannon Brumbaugh, Milton-Union – 1st Singles

Michelle Bulach, Preble Shawnee – 1st Singles

Ashley Ttudella, Waynesville – 1st Singles

Zoey Collins, Preble Shawnee – 2nd Singles

Taylor Falb, Milton-Union – 2nd Singles

Second Team

Megan Phelps, Middletown Madison – 1st Singles

Maggie Black, Milton-Union – 3rd Singles

Ellie Coate/Amelia Black, Milton-Union – 1st Doubles

Kylie Gadd/Maggie Montgomery, Preble Shawnee – 1st Doubles

Madison Silveria/Paige Barnes, Milton-Union – 2nd Doubles

Honorable Mention

Charlie Fuduloff, Northridge – 1st Singles

Shelby Tuvell, Dixie – 1st Singles

Kaitlyn Jennewine, Middletown Madison – 2nd Singles

Megan Rieger, Waynesville – 2nd Singles

Brittney Quillen, Preble Shawnee – 3rd Singles

Abby Goodpaster/Jaden Pickett, Carlisle – 1st Doubles

Girls Tennis (Southwestern Division)

First Team

Maya Brink, Bellbrook – 1st Singles

Macy Hitchcock, Eaton – 1st Singles

Lily McCloskey, Oakwood – 1st Singles

Sarah Hall, Oakwood – 2nd Singles

Sophia Murphy, Eaton – 2nd Singles

Second Team

Lilly Holbrook, Valley View – 1st Singles

Julia Peterson, Monroe – 1st Singles

Nitika Arora, Bellbrook – 2nd Singles

Natalie Connelly, Oakwood – 3rd Singles

Grace Murphy, Eaton – 3rd Singles

Honorable Mention

Katie Dalton, Franklin – 1st Singles

Grace Gisewite, Brookville – 1st Singles

Madeline Chappars, Bellbrook – 3rd Singles

Lily Eversole/Rebekah Price, Valley View – 1st Doubles

Tess Murphy/Erika Wilkinson, Eaton – 1st Doubles

Claudia Schnell/Miranda Rigg, Oakwood – 1st Doubles

Lili Volk/Olivia Nagel, Monroe – 1st Doubles

Eaton’s Macy Hitchcock was named First-Team All-SWBL in tennis before winning the OHSAA Division II State Singles Tournament. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_Hitchcock_State_3.jpg Eaton’s Macy Hitchcock was named First-Team All-SWBL in tennis before winning the OHSAA Division II State Singles Tournament. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald