Shawnee girls win fourth straight

CAMDEN — After a five-game skid for the Preble Shawnee girls basketball team (7-5, 6-1 SWBL), the Arrows have responded with a four-game winning streak including three wins this past week.

Shawnee began the week with a 62-33 win over Tri-County North on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

After a low-scoring first quarter, Shawnee led 7-4 before outscoring North 43-15 over the second and third quarter.

Adding 12 points in the fourth, Shawnee completed the 62-33 win.

Sophomore Liv Thompson led the Arrows with 16 points and 10 steals for a double-double. As a team, Shawnee had 27 steals compared to just five turnovers.

Freshman Korrie Woodard scored 15 points as sophomore Campbell Jewell added 14 points and eight assists. Sophomore Harlee Howard scored eight points followed by senior Jacy Johnson with seven points. Freshmen Isabella Agee and Autumn Smith each scored two points.

Shawnee’s defensive presence shined through once again in a 68-37 win over Milton-Union on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Milton-Union shot just 10-46 from the field (21.7 percent) and was 2-of-14 from 3-point range.

Additionally, the Arrows forced 25 turnovers and allowed just five points in the fourth quarter en route to the win.

After the victory over Milton-Union, the Arrows followed it up with a 47-46 win Carlisle on Saturday, Jan. 16, to win their fourth straight game.

Preble Shawnee was scheduled to take on Union County (IN) on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and will travel to Milton-Union on Thursday, Jan. 21 before returning home to play Madison on Saturday, Jan. 23.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles