Eaton defeats Preble Shawnee in dual meet

CAMDEN — Eaton defeated the hosting Preble Shawnee Arrows 42-21 in a wrestling dual meet on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“The team performed great,” Eaton coach Nathan Islamovsky said. “We had [five] wins, one loss and [two] forfeits.”

In the opening match, Shawnee’s Brayden Doran defeated Eaton’s Dominic Isaacs by major decision at 138, though this would be Shawnee’s only outright win of the evening.

Eaton then picked up three consecutive pins at 145, 152 and 160 with Danny Caldwell pinning Garrett Campbell, Owen Hewitt pinning Sayge Stephenson and Trenton Dungan pinning Riley Stevenson, respectively.

At 195, Eaton junior Matt Michael pinned Shawnee’s Triston Engle.

“Matt Michael had a kid that he beat that was one of their better kids; he was a senior,” Islamovsky said. “Matt was able to beat him in a tough match.”

Eaton sophomore Logan Litrell closed out Wednesday’s festivities with a pin against Shawnee’s Matt Grubb at 120.

With forfeits at 106 and 132 in favor of Eaton and at 182 and 285 for Shawnee, the Eagles finished on top 42-21. Weight classes 113, 126, 170 and 220 did not wrestle.

“Overall, really happy with the way that we wrestled,” Islamovsky said. “We’re wrestling really technically right now. We’ve found a way to be pinners. Really good showing for us, especially with a local rivalry like Shawnee. It’s always good to win in Preble County.”

Eaton will host a quad meet on Friday, Jan. 29 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Eaton picked up a win in a dual meet against Preble Shawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 20. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_WR_Eaton_PS_1.jpg Eaton picked up a win in a dual meet against Preble Shawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton picked up a win in a dual meet against Preble Shawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 20. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_WR_Eaton_PS_2.jpg Eaton picked up a win in a dual meet against Preble Shawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton picked up a win in a dual meet against Preble Shawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 20. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_WR_Eaton_PS_3.jpg Eaton picked up a win in a dual meet against Preble Shawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton picked up a win in a dual meet against Preble Shawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 20. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_WR_Eaton_PS_4.jpg Eaton picked up a win in a dual meet against Preble Shawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton picked up a win in a dual meet against Preble Shawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 20. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_WR_Eaton_PS_5.jpg Eaton picked up a win in a dual meet against Preble Shawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Eagles get 5 pins in 42-21 win

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles