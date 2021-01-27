Arrows still in hunt for league title despite loss

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee’s girls basketball team remained near the top of the SWBL Buckeye Division standings after going 1-1 in division play last week.

The loss, though, dropped the Arrows out of first place.

Shawnee began the week with a 45-36 loss to visiting Union County (Ind.) on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The Arrows jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the first 5:30 of the game, only to see UC closed the gap to 13-11 after one.

The Patriots went on an 8-2 run to begin the second quarter and never trailed again, eventually taking a 25-21 halftime lead.

Shawnee fell behind 33-21 with 5:47 left in the third and closed to within 37-28 by quarters end.

The Arrows with with 40-34 with 3:45 remaining the game, but couldn’t get any closer.

Sophomore Campbell Jewell led the Arrows with 15 points, with 12 coming in the first half. Sophomore Liv Thompson added nine.

On Thursday, the Arrows knocked off host Milton-Union 59-35. Shawnee used a strong third quarter to gain control. Leading 22-20 at the break, Shawnee outscored the Bulldogs 25-8 in the third.

Jewell led the Arrows with 15 points and seven assists. Thompson added 12 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Freshman Kahlen Kulms added 12 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore Harlee Howard chipped in with nine points.

On Saturday, the Arrows hosted Madison in showdown between the top two team in the division.

The visiting Mohawks left with a hard-fought 47-44 win to regain the top spot.

The game was tied 13-all after the first quarter and the Arrows were on top 25-22 at the half. Madison outscored the Arrows 19-11 in the third quarter for a 41-36 lead.

Jewell led the Arrows with 16 points and Howard added 13.

Shawnee, now 8-7 overall and 7-2 in the SWBL, was scheduled to play Franklin on Monday, Jan. 25. The Arrows will also travel to Eaton on Thursday and will host Twin Valley South on Saturday.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk2.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk3.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk4.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk5.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk6.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk7.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk8.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk9.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk10.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk11.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk12.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk13.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk14.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk15.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk16.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk17.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk18.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk19.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk20.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk21.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk22.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee freshman Kahlen Kulms grabs a rebound during the Arrows game with visiting Union County (Ind.) on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Shawnee fell to the Patriots, 45-36. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk23.jpg Preble Shawnee freshman Kahlen Kulms grabs a rebound during the Arrows game with visiting Union County (Ind.) on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Shawnee fell to the Patriots, 45-36. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk24.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk25.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk26.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk27.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_ps_ucgbk28.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 or follow on Twitter @emowemjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 or follow on Twitter @emowemjr