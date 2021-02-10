Boys basketball sectional tournament draws released

PREBLE COUNTY — The OHSAA has released brackets for the Division I, II, III and IV boys sectional basketball tournaments. All team and conference records are as of Monday, Feb. 8.

Division II

Dayton 1 – Sectional/District: No. 22 Eaton (1-18, 0-11 Southwestern Buckeye League) will compete against No. 2 Tippecanoe (17-0, 16-0 Miami Valley League) on Friday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. at Springfield High School. The winner will go on to face either No. 14 Bellbrook (7-10, 6-4 SWBL) or No. 15 Graham Local (10-8, 3-5 Central Buckeye Conference) on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Springfield High School.

The Eagles were scheduled to play Brookville on Tuesday, Feb. 9 and at Talawanda on Saturday, Feb. 13 to finish out their regular season.

Division III

Dayton 1 – Sectional/District: No. 2 Preble Shawnee (18-3, 10-1 SWBL) will compete against No. 18 Covington (7-13) on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Northmont High School. The winner will go on to face the winner of No. 8 Dayton Christian (12-7, 7-4 Metro Buckeye Conference) versus either No. 6 Arcanum (13-6) or No. 9 Versailles (7-14, 2-6 Midwest Athletic Conference) on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Northmont High School.

The Arrows have one game remaining in the regular season at Northridge on Friday, Feb. 12. If Preble Shawnee wins, they would be sole champions of the SWBL Buckeye Division.

Dayton 3 – Sectional/District: No. 11 National Trail (8-9) will compete against either No. 14 Bethel (7-9) or No. 13 Stivers (2-6, 2-6 Dayton City League) on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Butler High School. The winner will go on to face either No. 19 Dixie (5-14, 0-10 SWBL) and No. 1 Springfield Shawnee (10-3, 6-2 CBC) on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. at Butler High School.

National Trail has games remaining against Mississinawa Valley on Friday, Feb. 12 and at Franklin Monroe on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Division IV

Troy 1 – Sectional/District: No. 8 Tri-County North (4-16) will compete against No. 3 Catholic Central (13-4, 10-3 Ohio Heritage Conference) on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m at Troy High School. The winner will go on to face No. 7 Yellow Springs (6-11, 3-8 MBC) on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Troy High School.

Tri-County North was scheduled to face both New Miami on Tuesday, Feb. 9 and Franklin Monroe on Friday, Feb. 12 at home to close out their regular season.

Troy 1 – Sectional/District: No. 9 Twin Valley South (2-18) will compete against either No. 2 Cedarville (14-1, 10-1 OHC) or No. 12 Miami Valley (0-9, 0-9 MBC) on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. at Troy High School. The winner will go on to face either Tri-County North, Catholic Central or Yellow Springs on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Troy High School.

South will play at home against Bradford on Friday, Feb. 12 to close out their regular season.

Preble Shawnee (18-3, 10-1 SWBL) will take on Covington on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Northmont High School. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/02/web1_BBK_PS_WV_12.jpg Preble Shawnee (18-3, 10-1 SWBL) will take on Covington on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Northmont High School. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

