Eagles conclude regular season

EATON — Eaton’s boys basketball team concluded the regular season this past week with a pair of losses to Brookville and Talawanda.

The Eagles kept the game close against visiting Brookville on Tuesday, Feb. 9, before the Blue Devils went on a 12-0 run to close the first half and begin of the second half to take control.

Eaton got a double-double from junior Breyden Boston with 16 points and 14 rebounds, but fell 67-62 in the SWBL Southwestern Division game.

Trevor Long led the Eagles with 19 points and three assists.

Brady Davis added 10 points. Cameron Lewis contributed seven points and five rebounds.

Eaton held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter and trailed 25-24 at the half. The Eagles were down 44-33 after three before scoring 29 fourth-quarter points to close the gap.

Eaton ended the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 13, with a 66-48 loss at Talawanda.

Long led the way with 17 points, five steals and four assists. Lewis, Boston and Davis each scored six points, while Clayton Kiracofe chipped in with five.

The Eagles (1-20, 0-12 SWBL Southwestern Division) will open sectional tournament play on Friday, Feb. 19 against No. 2 seed Tippecanoe. The game will be played at Springfield High School with an 8 p.m. tip-off.

