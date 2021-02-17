Panthers winning streak reaches 3 with Senior Night victory

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North’s boys basketball team picked up its third straight victory with a 70-59 Senior Night win over Franklin-Monroe on Friday, Feb. 12.

”The game was a very physical game that went back and forth,” North coach Joe Smith said.

The two teams battled to a 20-20 tie after the first quarter before North took control.

”In the second quarter we were able to get into a little bit of a defensive rhythm that allowed us to have a five-point lead at halftime,” Smith said. “After halftime, we were able to continue our momentum and increase our lead to nine. Offensively, it was our best team effort all season.”

The Panthers were led by senior Dylan Stinson with 18 points. Senior Wyatt Royer added 17 and senior Cooper Cole tossed in 11. Ethan Rike, a senior, and junior Luke Eby each scored nine.

North, 5-16, was scheduled to host New Miami on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Panthers will begin sectional tournament play on Saturday, Feb. 20, against Springfield Catholic Central. The game will be played at Troy High School with a scheduled tip-off of 5:30 p.m.

