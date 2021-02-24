Eaton’s season ends with loss to Tipp

SPRINGFIELD — A trying season came to end for Eaton’s boys basketball in the first round of the Springfield Division II sectional against No. 2 seed Tippecanoe on Friday, Feb. 19.

Eaton fell behind 11-0 early, but battled to stay close until late in the third before the Red Devils pulled away for a 71-51 win.

“I thought the kids played hard,” Eaton coach Denny Shepherd said. “I handed it to my seniors, my juniors can’t say enough about Breyden Boston about keeping this this team right. And in fighting through all the adversity, whether it was COVID or whatever. We have to be one of the most quarantined teams in the area. Multiple kids, multiple times, we battled through that obstacle.”

Eaton finished the season 1-21.

“I felt the kids kept working hard, throughout the year. You know, there were some times we had to refocus them. But again, it’s difficult,” Shepherd said. “When you don’t finish some games that you should win. And we’re leading throughout, you know, third quarter, fourth quarter, it’s tough on them. So, you know, again, my senior group, the junior group kept us focused. You know at the end of the day, wins and losses. As long as we’re turning these guys in the better men. You know that’s that’s most important for me right now. We’d love more wins. We will keep working on it.”

Senior Trevor Long led the Eagles with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Boston added eight points and four rebounds. Senior Beau Shepherd contributed eight points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Eagles trailed 21-16 after the first quarter and was down 35-23 at the half. Eaton closed to within 35-27 in the third before Tipp went on an 18-3 run to take control.

Eaton committed 24 turnover and gave up 15 offensive rebounds.

