Preble County continues to have ‘Spirit’

WEST ALEXANDRIA — There was never a doubt that a more than two decade old Preble County tradition was going to happen this year.

It was just a matter of how it was going to happen in the wake of a pandemic.

With several social distancing guidelines in place, event organizers of Spirit Day began planning last fall to make sure the 27-year old event was going to take place and with a slight modifications to the format the event was pulled off on Sunday, March 7, at Twin Valley South High School.

“First and foremost, we truly would like to thank the cheerleaders, coaches and parents from the entire county for their understanding, patience and just the genuine desire to make this event an in-person competition,” Spirit Day organizers said. “We know this year has had many disapoinments and our goal was just to give each cheerleader a feeling of normal.”

Instead of the tradition of having all five schools cheerleaders come together at once, each school was given its own time slot to perform in front of their own fans.

“It was never a question for us,” Jennifer Taulbee, one of the organizers of Spirit Day said. “We know how important this is to our county and that we knew we had to make it happen. We weren’t sure in the beginning how it was going to happen. But we’re thankful for Twin Valley South to work with the health department and find a way to pull this off.”

Taulbee said the format was better than expected.

“I’ll be honest, I was a little nervous because we know the vibe of spirit day. And that all that excitement, we were afraid it wouldn’t have that,” she said. “But I felt like it still does to a certain degree.

Taulbee said she feels blessed to be part of such great committee.

“I’m just thankful to be part of the committee that has kept this tradition going for 27 years,” she said. “And hope to do it 27 more.”

Full results:

Varsity Dance — 1. Twin Valley South. 2. National Trail.

Varsity Cheer — 1. Twin Valley South. 2. Preble Shawnee. 3. Eaton.

High School Gametime — 1. Preble Shawnee 2. Eaton. 3. Twin Valley South.

Junior High Cheer — 1. Preble Shawnee. 2. National Trail. 3. Eaton.

Junior High Gametime — 1. Preble Shawnee 2. National Trail. 3. Tri-County North.

Senior Boys Dance — Tie 1. Preble Shawnee and Twin Valley South.

Julie Mattis Sportsmanship Award — All Preble County cheerleaders.

Scholarship award — Maggie Schmidt (Preble Shawnee) and Allison Bassler (Twin Valley South).

A total of 18 seniors were honored during the 27th annual Preble County Spirit Day cheerleading event held Sunday, March 7 at Twin Valley South High School. Twin Valley South hosted the 27th annual Preble County Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. The Panthers varsity squad earned first place in the cheer division.

Annual Spirit Day event held Sunday, March 7, at Twin Valley South

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 or follow on Twitter @emowenjr

