Crowds from each school came out to support their teams.

Crowds from each school came out to support their teams.

Crowds from each school came out to support their teams.

Crowds from each school came out to support their teams.

Crowds from each school came out to support their teams.

Eaton seniors Alyvia Myers and Kaitlyn Ford.

Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Eaton’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Eaton’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Eaton’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Eaton’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

The boys performed to show some spirit as well.

National Trail seniors Autumn Fudge, Caeley Conaster, Emma Johnson, Melanie Mackie and Stella Richardson.

National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

National Trail’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

National Trail’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

National Trail’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

The boys performed to show some spirit as well.

Preble Shawnee seniors Summer Hacker, Elexia Vonderhaar, Maggie Schmidt, Michelle Bulach and Paige Brander.

Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Preble Shawnee’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Preble Shawnee’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Preble Shawnee’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

The boys performed to show some spirit as well.

Tri-County North seniors Ashley Jean, Chloe Blunk and Emily Shafer.

Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

The boys performed to show some spirit as well.

Twin Valley South seniors Allison Bassler, Shelby Gearhart and Mackenzie Jackson.

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

The 27th Annual Preble County Spirit Day was held Sunday, March 7 at Twin Valley South High School. Full results: Varsity Dance — 1. Twin Valley South. 2. National Trail. Varsity Cheer — 1. Twin Valley South. 2. Preble Shawnee. 3. Eaton. High School Gametime — 1. Preble Shawnee 2. Eaton. 3. Twin Valley South. Junior High Cheer — 1. Preble Shawnee. 2. National Trail. 3. Eaton. Junior High Gametime — 1. Preble Shawnee 2. National Trail. 3. Tri-County North. Senior Boys Dance — Tie 1. Preble Shawnee and Twin Valley South. Julie Mattis Sportsmanship Award — All Preble County cheerleaders. Scholarship award — Maggie Schmidt (Preble Shawnee) and Allison Bassler (Twin Valley South).