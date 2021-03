WEST ALEXANDRIA — The 27th Annual Preble County Spirit Day was held Sunday, March 7 at Twin Valley South High School. Full results: Varsity Dance — 1. Twin Valley South. 2. National Trail. Varsity Cheer — 1. Twin Valley South. 2. Preble Shawnee. 3. Eaton. High School Gametime — 1. Preble Shawnee 2. Eaton. 3. Twin Valley South. Junior High Cheer — 1. Preble Shawnee. 2. National Trail. 3. Eaton. Junior High Gametime — 1. Preble Shawnee 2. National Trail. 3. Tri-County North. Senior Boys Dance — Tie 1. Preble Shawnee and Twin Valley South. Julie Mattis Sportsmanship Award — All Preble County cheerleaders. Scholarship award — Maggie Schmidt (Preble Shawnee) and Allison Bassler (Twin Valley South).

Crowds from each school came out to support their teams.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_sd_ehscrowd-1.jpg Crowds from each school came out to support their teams. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Crowds from each school came out to support their teams.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_sd_ntcrowd-1.jpg Crowds from each school came out to support their teams. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Crowds from each school came out to support their teams.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_sd_pscrowd-1.jpg Crowds from each school came out to support their teams. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Crowds from each school came out to support their teams.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_sd_tcncrowd-1.jpg Crowds from each school came out to support their teams. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Crowds from each school came out to support their teams.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_sd_tvscrowd-1.jpg Crowds from each school came out to support their teams. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Eaton seniors Alyvia Myers and Kaitlyn Ford.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ehsch_seniors-1.jpg Eaton seniors Alyvia Myers and Kaitlyn Ford. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ehsch1-1.jpg Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ehsch2-1.jpg Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ehsch3-1.jpg Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ehsch4-1.jpg Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ehsch5-1.jpg Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ehsch6-1.jpg Eaton’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Eaton’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_emsch1-1.jpg Eaton’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Eaton’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_emsch2-1.jpg Eaton’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Eaton’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_emsch3-1.jpg Eaton’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_emsch4-1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Eaton’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_emsch5-1.jpg Eaton’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

The boys performed to show some spirit as well.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_nt_boys-1.jpg The boys performed to show some spirit as well. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

National Trail seniors Autumn Fudge, Caeley Conaster, Emma Johnson, Melanie Mackie and Stella Richardson.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ntch_seniors-1.jpg National Trail seniors Autumn Fudge, Caeley Conaster, Emma Johnson, Melanie Mackie and Stella Richardson. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ntch1-1.jpg National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ntch2-1.jpg National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ntch3-1.jpg National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ntch4-1.jpg National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ntch5-1.jpg National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ntch7-1.jpg National Trail’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

National Trail’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ntmsch1-1.jpg National Trail’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

National Trail’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ntmsch2-1.jpg National Trail’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

National Trail’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ntmsch3-1.jpg National Trail’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

The boys performed to show some spirit as well.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ps_boys-1.jpg The boys performed to show some spirit as well. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Preble Shawnee seniors Summer Hacker, Elexia Vonderhaar, Maggie Schmidt, Michelle Bulach and Paige Brander.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_psch_seniors-1.jpg Preble Shawnee seniors Summer Hacker, Elexia Vonderhaar, Maggie Schmidt, Michelle Bulach and Paige Brander. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_psch1-1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_psch2-1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_psch3-1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_psch4-1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_psch5-1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Preble Shawnee’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_psmsch1-1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Preble Shawnee’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_psmsch2-1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Preble Shawnee’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_psmsch3-1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

The boys performed to show some spirit as well.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tcn_boys-1.jpg The boys performed to show some spirit as well. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Tri-County North seniors Ashley Jean, Chloe Blunk and Emily Shafer.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tcn_seniors-1.jpg Tri-County North seniors Ashley Jean, Chloe Blunk and Emily Shafer. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tcnch1-1.jpg Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tcnch2-1.jpg Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tcnch3-1.jpg Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tcnch4-1.jpg Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tcnch5-1.jpg Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tcnch6-1.jpg Tri-County North’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tcnmsch1-1.jpg Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tcnmsch2-1.jpg Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tcnmsch3-1.jpg Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tcnmsch4-1.jpg Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tcnmsch5-1.jpg Tri-County North’s junior high cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

The boys performed to show some spirit as well.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tvs_boys-1.jpg The boys performed to show some spirit as well. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Twin Valley South seniors Allison Bassler, Shelby Gearhart and Mackenzie Jackson.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tvs_seniors-1.jpg Twin Valley South seniors Allison Bassler, Shelby Gearhart and Mackenzie Jackson. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tvsch1-1.jpg Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tvsch2-1.jpg Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tvsch3-1.jpg Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tvsch4-1.jpg Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tvsch5-1.jpg Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tvsch6-1.jpg Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tvsch7-1.jpg Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_tvsch9-1.jpg Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Twin Valley South’s varsity cheerleading squad performs at Spirit Day on Sunday, March 7. The 27th Annual Preble County Spirit Day was held Sunday, March 7 at Twin Valley South High School. Full results: Varsity Dance — 1. Twin Valley South. 2. National Trail. Varsity Cheer — 1. Twin Valley South. 2. Preble Shawnee. 3. Eaton. High School Gametime — 1. Preble Shawnee 2. Eaton. 3. Twin Valley South. Junior High Cheer — 1. Preble Shawnee. 2. National Trail. 3. Eaton. Junior High Gametime — 1. Preble Shawnee 2. National Trail. 3. Tri-County North. Senior Boys Dance — Tie 1. Preble Shawnee and Twin Valley South. Julie Mattis Sportsmanship Award — All Preble County cheerleaders. Scholarship award — Maggie Schmidt (Preble Shawnee) and Allison Bassler (Twin Valley South).