Trail baseball drops 3 games

NEW PARIS — National Trail baseball lost two games this week in the bottom of the seventh as the Blazers fell to 0-4 on the season.

Their week began with a 2-1 loss to Arcanum on Tuesday, March 30, where the Trojans broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the seventh.

“The pitching was strong on both sides,” Trail coach Tyler Luce said. “Arcanum pitchers struck out eight, while National Trail Blazers varsity sat down six.”

Arcanum’s Jaxson Christ earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Arcanum, lasting two innings while allowing zero hits and zero runs in addition to striking out four and walking zero.

Cameron Harrison took the loss for National Trail, going 6 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out six and walking zero.

Logan Todd, who started the game for Arcanum, allowed one hit, one run and struck out four over five innings.

Michael Hollingsworth led the Blazers at the plate, going 1-for-3.

Days later, the Blazers were swept in a doubleheader (5-4 in game one, 14-10 in game two) against Valley View on Saturday, April 3.

In Trail’s 5-4 loss in game one, Valley View got on the board early with two runs after a double on a 1-2 count.

The Spartans’ pitching allowed just three hits and four runs whil striking out eight Blazers.

For Trail, Michael Hollingsworth took the loss on the mound, going 1 1/3 innings while allowing one run on one hit and striking out two.

Cody Webb started the game for the Blazers, allowing five hits and four runs over 5 1/3 innings while striking out seven.

Webb also led Trail at the plate with two hits in three at bats. Wyatt House added a hit, two walks and two RBIs. Arnold, Hoffman, and McLane each added two walks, and Harrison added two RBIs.

In game two, despite nine team hits and four RBIs from Webb, the Blazers fell in a high-scoring 14-10 affair.

Trail got on the board with two runs in the first inning. Valley View then took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the third before opening things up with seven runs in the fourth inning to take a 12-4 lead.

The Blazers tallied three runs each in the sixth and seventh innings, but an additional pair of runs by Valley View in the sixth was too much to overcome as Trail fell 14-10.

House, Webb, and Harrison each had two hits for National Trail, and Harrison scored three times in the contest.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

