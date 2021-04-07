North softball downs South

PREBLE COUNTY — Tri-County North softball handled a one-sided affair against Twin Valley South as other county softball teams fell this week.

Tri-County North (2-1) dominates Twin Valley South (1-1)

In the only game these teams played last week, Tri-County North earned a 16-1 win over Twin Valley South.

North was scheduled to play Oakwood on Monday and at Bradford on Tuesday before a home contest against Franklin Monroe on Thursday. The Panthers cap off their week with a home doubleheader against Milton-Union on Saturday, April 10.

South was scheduled to return to the field on Tuesday against Arcanum before a home game against Bradford on Thursday. South will travel to Dayton Christian on Saturday.

Preble Shawnee softball (2-2) drops two to Madison

Despite outhitting Madison 15-12, Preble Shawnee fell to the Mohawks 11-4 on Monday, March 29.

Madison got on the board early with four runs in the first inning.

Preble Shawnee tied things up 4-4 after a run in the second and three runs in the third inning, all drove in by Taylor Murray and Kendel George.

The Mohawks took a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning, and after scoreless fifth and sixth innings for both teams, Madison busted the game open with six runs in the seventh inning to make the final 11-4.

Taylor Johnson led Madison on the mound, throwing a complete game while allowing 15 hits, four runs, one walk and striking out five.

Murray took the loss for Preble Shawnee, allowing nine hits and nine runs over six innings and striking out two.

In total, Preble Shawnee racked up 15 hits with Jayme Weist, Katie Craft, Hailey Jenkins, and Murray each picking up multiple hits for the Arrows as Jenkins, Craft, and Weist all finished with three hits.

In a rematch two days later, Preble Shawnee fell 8-2 to the Mohawks, again outhitting Madison, this time 8-7.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning off a single by Murray, the Arrows would not put up another run until the sixth inning, at that point down 8-1 after a five-run fourth inning by Madison.

Johnson was credited with the victory again for Madison, this time surrendered two runs on eight hits over seven innings and striking out five.

Roni Dearth started the game for Preble Shawnee, going four innings and allowing eight runs on seven hits and striking out seven. Murray threw two innings in relief.

Kendel George and Katie Craft each collected two hits to lead Preble Shawnee.

Preble Shawnee was scheduled to play Milton-Union on Monday, April 5, at East Clinton on Tuesday, at Waynesville on Wednesday, April 7, and at home against Waynesville on Friday, April 9.

National Trail softball (2-2) suffers pair of defeats

The Lady Blazers began their week with a 12-5 loss on the road to Minster on Monday, March 29.

After falling behind 5-0, the Blazers tied the game up in the top of the fourth before falling 12-5.

Madison Hathaway started on the mound for Trail, throwing three innings and giving up five runs on six hits. J’da Jackson came in during the fifth inning and was credited with the loss.

Kayleigh Michael led the Blazers at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Jenna Petitt was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

The Blazers struggled the next night in an 8-0 loss to Arcanum in which Trail had just one hit during the game.

Arcanum’s Peyton Garbig went the distance, holding Trail to one hit (a double from Skylar Ward) in seven innings.

National Trail was scheduled face Franklin Monroe on Tuesday, April 6, before returning home to play Mississinawa Valley on Thursday, April 8.

Tri-County North senior Annie Ferguson rounds third after a triple during North’s game against Twin Valley South on Tuesday, March 30. North won 16-1. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_SB_TVS_TCN_1.jpg Tri-County North senior Annie Ferguson rounds third after a triple during North’s game against Twin Valley South on Tuesday, March 30. North won 16-1. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Tri-County North senior Sidney Jackson prepares to pitch during North’s game against Twin Valley South on Tuesday, March 30. North won 16-1. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_SB_TVS_TCN_2.jpg Tri-County North senior Sidney Jackson prepares to pitch during North’s game against Twin Valley South on Tuesday, March 30. North won 16-1. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Trail, Shawnee drop games