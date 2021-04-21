Eaton girls on top at Durkle Invitational

WEST ALEXANDRIA — After a year off, teams were finally able to return to West Alexandria for the 2021 Fred Durkle Invitational, hosted by Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16.

On the men’s side, Hagerstown took first place in the team rankings with a score of 92 across 17 scored events, followed by Tri-Village (91), Eaton (87), Brookville (67) and Arcanum (57.50) finishing top five. Twin Valley South came in at seventh, followed by Tri-County North (11th), National Trail (13th) and Preble Shawnee (14th).

For the women, Eaton came out on top with a dominating team score of 128, followed by Arcanum (85), Ansonia (65), Hagerstown (65) and Brookville (60). South finished ninth, followed by National Trail (12th), Preble Shawnee (14th) and Tri-County North (15th).

Participating teams included Twin Valley South, Tri-County North, Eaton, Preble Shawnee, National Trail, Arcanum, Ansonia, Hagerstown, Brookville, Tri-Village, Monroe, Dixie, Madison, Bethel and Franklin Monroe.

Select county results are listed below, and full results can be found online at https://rb.gy/kzbvrn.

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

1. Eaton: Lauren Guiley, Kaili Hewitt, Cari Metz, Kiera Elliott – 10:23.49, 10 points

5. TVS: Jasie Sarver, Ava Clark, Pearle Rollyson, Abigail McGuire – 11:59.43, 4 points

8. NT: Paige Lee, Halle Osborne, Lauren Murphy, Gretchen Murphy – 12:40.28, 1 point

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

1. Bethel: Cole Brannan, Kaleb Roberts, Bryce Schweikhardt, Trent Schweikhardt – 9:01.00, 10 points

4. Eaton: James Baker, Jaxon Roth, Nick Laycox, Dominic Isaacs – 9:18.15, 5 points

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1. Rita Carey, Brookville – 16.85, 10 points

4. Kylee Kidwell, Eaton – 17.53, 5 points

6. Mercedes Welcome, Eaton – 18.16, 3 points

8. Brooke Calhoun, TCN – 18.90, 1 point

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1. Tyler Pfahler, Arcanum – 17.21, 10 points

6. Justin Evans, TVS – 19.11, 3 points

7. Korvin Hite-Huff, PS – 20.20, 2 points

8. Clayton Woodgeard, TVS – 20.26, 1 point

Girls 100 Meter Dash

1. Peyton Queen, Dixie – 13.30, 10 points

2. Amyah Thacker, Eaton – 13.31, 8 points

5. Camryn Bates, Eaton – 13.53, 4 points

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1. Devin Swick, Tri-Village – 11.54, 10 points

2. Darryn Shellabarger, TCN – 11.56, 8 points

4. Tyler Wright, TVS – 11.89, 5 points

7. Jacob Ray, NT – 11.98, 2 points

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

1. Eaton: Amyah Thacker, Camryn Bates, Maddie Haynes, Kylee Kidwell – 1:54.20, 10 points

7. TVS: Brooklyn Letner, Makiah Newport, Ava Clark, Morgan Harrod – 2:01.28, 2 points

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

1. Dixie: Darren Ashburn-Ingram, Connor Hawk, Dewey Hill, Brandon Lock – 1:38.48, 10 points

2. Eaton: Jacob McIntosh, John Short, Ryan Brooks, Logan Cottle – 1:38.80, 8 points

4. TVS: Colin Smith, Cadian Maples, Tyler Wright, Brayden Koeller – 1:41.54, 5 points

7. TCN: Dakota Timmons, Joshua Hopkins, Ethan Boone, Jon Landis – 1:43.74, 2 points

Girls 1600 Meter Run

1. Lauren Guiley, Eaton – 5:36.09, 10 points

5. Cami McCloud, Eaton – 6:16.81, 4 points

7. Jasie Sarver, TVS – 6:23.81, 2 points

Boys 1600 Meter Run

1. Landen Kreusch, Arcanum – 4:48.56, 10 points

4. Aaron Cole, TVS – 4:55.77, 5 points

5. James Baker, Eaton – 5:00.68, 4 points

7. Austin Kopf, Eaton – 5:02.71, 2 points

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

1. Ansonia: Kierra Reichert, Cierra Rosinski, Colleen Steinmetz, Mariah Troutwine – 52.49, 10 points

2. Eaton: Amyah Thacker, Camryn Bates, Mercedes Welcome, Kylee Kidwell – 53.69, 8 points

6. PS: Belle Blevens, Macey Taylor, Ashleigh Mondello-Garrett, Hannah Wilson – 56.40, 3 points

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

1. Tri-Village: Devin Swick, Reed Wehr, Josh Scantland, Layne Sarver – 45.84, 10 points

3. Eaton: Jacob McIntosh, John Short, Beau Shepherd, Logan Cottle – 48.31, 6 points

4. TCN: Dakota Timmons, Joshua Hopkins, Dominic Lynch, Darryn Shellabarger – 48.41, 5 points

8. TVS: Justin Evans, Brayden Koeller, Cadian Maples, Colin Smith – 49.64, 1 point

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1. Kierra Reichert, Ansonia – 1:04.87, 10 points

3. Morgan Harrod, TVS – 1:06.84, 6 points

5. Brooklyn Letner, TVS – 1:06.87, 4 points

6. Ashleigh Mondello-Garret, PS – 1:08.08, 3 points

8. Ashlynne Osborne, NT – 1:08.42, 1 point

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1. Reed Wehr, Tri-Village – 53.79, 10 points

7. Jake Sarver, TVS – 56.62, 2 points

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1. Rita Carey, Brookville – 49.14, 10 points

5. Kylee Kidwell, Eaton – 52.48, 4 points

8. Ashlynne Osborne, NT – 53.48, 1 points

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1. Tim Davis, Brookville – 43.79, 10 points

5. Korbin Hite-Huff, PS – 46.99, 4 points

6. Jacob Ray, NT – 47.14, 3 points

Girls 800 Meter Run

1. Ella Nicholson, Hagerstown – 2:42.65, 10 points

2. Rylie Haynes, Eaton – 2:43.68, 8 points

4. Jasie Sarver, TVS – 2:49.38, 5 points

7. Abigail McGuire, TVS – 2:55.24, 2 points

Boys 800 Meter Run

1. Landen Kreusch, Arcanum – 2:07.44, 10 points

2. Garrett Sanders, Eaton – 2:10.03, 8 points

4. Aaron Cole, TVS – 2:11.03, 5 points

Girls 200 Meter Dash

1. Amyah Thacker, Eaton – 28.35, 10 points

3. Camryn Bates, Eaton – 28.59, 6 points

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1. Reed Wehr, Tri-Village – 23.67, 10 points

4. Logan Cottle, Eaton – 23.91, 5 points

6. Darryn Shellabarger, TCN – 24.35, 3 points

8. Jacob Ray, NT – 24.70, 1 point

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1. Brooklyn Miras, Arcanum – 12:21.90, 10 points

4. Stephanie Gibson, Eaton – 13:12.58, 5 points

8. Abigail McGuire, TVS – 14:14.46, 1 point

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1. Wyatt Phipps, Monroe – 10:18.40, 10 points

3. Kolby Hamilton, Eaton – 10:35.15, 6 points

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

1. Eaton: Kaili Hewitt, Cari Metz, Kiera Elliott, Lauren Guiley – 4:23.31, 10 points

7. TVS: Ava Clark, Jasie Sarver, Makiah Newport, Brooklyn Letner – 4:55.28, 2 points

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

1. Tri-Village: Devin Swick, Layne Sarver, Josh Scantland, Reed Wehr – 3:44.58, 10 points

2. Eaton: Garrett Sanders, Logan Cottle, Austin Kopf, Ryan Brooks – 3:47.87, 8 points

3. TVS: Tyler Wright, Jake Sarver, Cadian Maples, Aaron Cole – 3:48.00, 6 points

8. PS: Chad Doran, Jackson Webber, Case Roell, Cole Alwine – 4:03.14, 1 point

Girls Discus Throw

1. Mallory Deaton, Eaton: 119-07, 10 points

4. Delaney Deaton, Eaton: 98-08, 5 points

5. Cait Gilland, NT: 93-01, 4 points

Boys Discus Throw

1. Kyler Shultz, Hagerstown: 132-06, 10 points

3. Clayton Kiracofe, Eaton: 122-11, 8 points

6. Matthew Michael, Eaton: 117-06, 3 points

7. Jacob Clark, TVS: 114-09, 2 points

8. Andrew Carrell, NT: 113-07, 1 point

Girls High Jump

1. Maria Petry, Tri-Village: 5-04.00, 10 points

6. Cari Metz, Eaton: 4-03.00, 2 points

Boys High Jump

1. Layne Sarver, Tri-Village: 6-02.00, 10 points

5. Logan Clark, TVS: J5-08.00, 4 points

7. Jake Sarver, TVS: 5-06.00, 2 points

Girls Long Jump

1. Maria Petry, Tri-Village: 15-09.50, 10 points

Boys Long Jump

1. Grant Roten, Brookville: 21-00.75, 10 points

2. Jacob Ray, NT: 19-11.50m 8 points

3. Jake Sarver, TVS: 19-08.00, 6 points

Girls Shot Put

1. Trista Hollinger, Arcanum: 35-03.00, 10 points

3. Cait Gilland, NT: 32-06.00, 6 points

7. Shawnee Krull, TCN: 29-03.00, 2 points

Boys Shot Put

1. Kyler Shultz, Hagerstown: 47-11.00, 10 points

2. Clayton Kiracofe, Eaton: 43-03.50, 8 points

4. Gabe Puckett, Eaton: 42-03.00, 5 points

Girls Pole Vault

1. Colleen Steinmetz, Ansonia: 11-06.00, 10 points

3. Maddie Haynes, Eaton: 8-00.00, 6 points

6. Olivia Campbell, TVS: J7-06.00, 3 points

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_4.jpg Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_5.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_6.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_7.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Beyond the track, athletes also took part in shot put, discus, pole vault and the long jump at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_1.jpg Beyond the track, athletes also took part in shot put, discus, pole vault and the long jump at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_8.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_9.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Beyond the track, athletes also took part in shot put, discus, pole vault and the long jump at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_3.jpg Beyond the track, athletes also took part in shot put, discus, pole vault and the long jump at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_10.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Beyond the track, athletes also took part in shot put, discus, pole vault and the long jump at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_29.jpg Beyond the track, athletes also took part in shot put, discus, pole vault and the long jump at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_26.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_23.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Local hurdlers from Eaton, Tri-County North, National Trail and Preble Shawnee ran in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Brookeville’s Rita Carey took first with a 6.85.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_33.jpg Local hurdlers from Eaton, Tri-County North, National Trail and Preble Shawnee ran in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Brookeville’s Rita Carey took first with a 6.85. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_22.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Local hurdlers from Eaton, Tri-County North, National Trail and Preble Shawnee ran in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Brookeville’s Rita Carey took first with a 6.85.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_34.jpg Local hurdlers from Eaton, Tri-County North, National Trail and Preble Shawnee ran in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Brookeville’s Rita Carey took first with a 6.85. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_18.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Local hurdlers from Eaton, Tri-County North, National Trail and Preble Shawnee ran in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Brookeville’s Rita Carey took first with a 6.85.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_32.jpg Local hurdlers from Eaton, Tri-County North, National Trail and Preble Shawnee ran in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Brookeville’s Rita Carey took first with a 6.85. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_17.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_28.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_20.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Beyond the track, athletes also took part in shot put, discus, pole vault and the long jump at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_30.jpg Beyond the track, athletes also took part in shot put, discus, pole vault and the long jump at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_16.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Local hurdlers from Eaton, Tri-County North, National Trail and Preble Shawnee ran in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Brookeville’s Rita Carey took first with a 6.85.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_31.jpg Local hurdlers from Eaton, Tri-County North, National Trail and Preble Shawnee ran in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Brookeville’s Rita Carey took first with a 6.85. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_27.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Local hurdlers from Eaton, Tri-County North, National Trail and Preble Shawnee ran in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Brookeville’s Rita Carey took first with a 6.85.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_35.jpg Local hurdlers from Eaton, Tri-County North, National Trail and Preble Shawnee ran in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Brookeville’s Rita Carey took first with a 6.85. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_11.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_19.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_14.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_24.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_12.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_25.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_21.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Local hurdlers from Eaton, Tri-County North, National Trail and Preble Shawnee ran in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Brookeville’s Rita Carey took first with a 6.85.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_36.jpg Local hurdlers from Eaton, Tri-County North, National Trail and Preble Shawnee ran in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Brookeville’s Rita Carey took first with a 6.85. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_15.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_Track_Durkle_13.jpg Runners from across the area took part in the Boys and Girls 4×800 Meter Relays at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16. Eaton took first for the girls with a time of 10:23.49, while Bethel placed first for the boys with 9:01.00 Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Beyond the track, athletes also took part in shot put, discus, pole vault and the long jump at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on Friday, April 16.