Eaton boys, girls 2nd at Eagle Relays

EATON — Eaton’s boys and girls track teams placed second at the Eagle Relays on Tuesday, April 13.

The boys finished with 85 points to finish behind Talawanda, which scored 102 points.

The girls team tallied 75 points to place behind Talawanda, which scored 115 points.

Tri-Village, Centerville (Ind.) and Northeastern (Ind.) also competed in the event.

The Eagles will host the Dean Stoltz Invitational Saturday, April 24 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Girls 4×100 Throwers Relay

5. Eaton: Kierstyn Schmidt, Morgan White, Mallory Deaton, Trinity Eddy – 1:05.00

Girls 4×400 Steeplechase Relay

2. Eaton: Ally Schmidt, Mercedes Welcome, Cami McCloud, Stephanie Gibson – 5:38.12

Girls 4×100 Shuttle Hurdles

1. Eaton: Welcome, Lilly Wehrley, Schmidt, Kylee Kidwell – 1:14.15

Girls 4×200

1. Eaton: Amyah Thacker, Camryn Bates, Maddie Haynes, Kidwell – 1:53.52

Girls Distance Medley

2. Eaton: Lauren Guiley, Rylie Haynes, Cami McCloud, Stephanie Gibson – 14:35.09

Girls 800 Sprint Medley

5. Eaton: Olivia McCarty, Katryna Rich, Rylee Gamble, Katherine Dougherty – 2:24.70

Girls 4×800 Relay

2. Eaton: Cari Metz, R. Haynes, Kaili Hewitt, Kiera Elliott – 10:35.56

Girls 4×100

1. Eaton: Thacker, Bates, Welcome, Kidwell – 53.99

Girls 300 Hurdles Relay

2. Eaton: Wehrley and Kidwell.

Girls 4×400 Relay

1. Eaton: K. Hewitt, Elliott, Metz, Guiley – 4:21.11.

Girls High Jump Relay

4. Eaton: Metz, Cate Clabaugh.

Girls Pole Vault

2. Eaton: M. Haynes.

Girls Long Jump

5. Eaton: Bella Hurd, Clabaugh.

Girls Discus

1. Eaton: Deaton, Eddy.

Girls Hammer

1. Eaton: Deaton.

Girls Shot Put

4. Eaton: Deaton, Eddy.

Boys 4×100 Throwers Relay

4. Eaton: Cody Depoyster, Matthew Michael, Chase Hoefler, Clayton Kiracofe – 54.67.

Boys 4×400 Steeplechase Relay

3. Eaton: Jaxon Roth, Nick Laycox, Dominic Isaacs, Kolby Hamilton – 4:40.09.

Boys 4×200

3. Eaton: Jacob McIntosh, Beau Shepherd, Ryan Burns, Logan Cottle – 1:42.12.

Boys Distance Medley

2. Eaton: Austin Kopf, Garrett Sanders, James Baker, Hamilton – 11:45.48.

Boys 800 Sprint Medley

3. Eaton: McIntosh, Shepherd, Burns, Cottle – 1:47.63.

Boys 4×800

4. Eaton: James Baker, Roth, Laycox, Isaacs – 10:10.46.

Boys 4×100

3. Eaton: McIntosh, Ryan Brooks, Shepherd, Cottle – 47.76.

Boys 300 Hurdles Relay

3. Eaton: John Short and Cole Hauser.

Boys 4×400

2. Eaton: Sanders, Hamilton, Brooks, Kopf – 3:48.33.

High Jump Relay

T2. Eaton: Short, Michael Letner.

Boys Pole Vault

2. Eaton: Brooks, Logan Litrell.

Boys Long Jump

3. Eaton: Short, McIntosh.

Boys Discus

2. Eaton: Michael, Kiracofe.

Boys Hammer

2. Eaton: Jacob Erbaugh.

Boys Shot Put

1. Eaton: Kiracofe, Gabe Puckett.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

