TVS defeats Ansonia at Day Air Ballpark

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble Shawnee baseball extended its win streak to eight games as Twin Valley South and National Trail picked up momentum this week.

Twin Valley South (7-5) picks up win at Day Air Ballpark

After a 4-2 loss to Legacy Christian on Monday, April 12, and a 5-0 loss to Franklin Monroe on Tuesday, April 13, Twin Valley South responded with a 7-4 win over Ansonia at Day Air Ballpark (formerly Fifth Third Field) on Saturday, April 17.

The Tigers picked up a pair of runs in the second inning, but South responded with three runs in the third to take a 3-2 lead.

After three more runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth, Ansonia was unable to complete the comeback, falling 7-4.

Grant Ulrich pitched three scoreless in relief for the win while Gage Miller was credited with the save. Mikey Crews finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and four RBIs.

The Panthers will face Tri-Village at home on Tuesday, April 20, before heading to Ansonia on Thursday, April 22. South will play at Newton on Friday, April 23 before finishing the week at home against Middletown Christian on Saturday, April 24.

Preble Shawnee (9-3, 7-1 SWBL Buckeye) wins eight straight

The Arrows continued their winning ways this week, picking up four more victories during their eight-game winning streak.

The week began with an 8-1 win over Dixie on Monday. Grady Hutchinson pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and serving eight strikeouts. Hutchinson went 1-for-1 at the plate with two walks, a HBP and two RBIs. Toby Leach went 2-for-2 with a walk while Dylan Hatmaker went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Shawnee picked up another win over Dixie on Wednesday, April 14, in a 10-0, five-inning run rule at Day Air Ballpark.

Hatmaker delivered on the mound, allowing just one hit across four innings pitched.

Shawnee scored four runs in the first and added six in the second inning for the 10-0 final.

On Thursday, April 15, the Arrows picked up a 4-2 win over Bradford, this time in a complete game effort from Zane Adams, who gave up just two hits to go along with four strikeouts.

The Arrows scored three runs in the first while Bradford score two, though it would be the Railroaders’ last of the game.

Hatmaker finished 2-for-4 with a triple while Sayge Stephenson went 2-for-3.

Preble Shawnee capped off the week with a 15-3 win over Northridge on Friday, April 16.

Preble Shawnee will travel to Northridge on Monday, April 19, before returning home to face Waynesville on Thursday, April 22, and finishing the week at home against Ansonia on Friday, April 23.

National Trail (3-7) picks up pair of wins

National Trail’s week began with a 5-2 loss to Newton on Tuesday.

Despite outhitting the Indians 7-4, the Blazers could not capitalize, scoring one run each in the third and fifth inning as Newton scored five across the fifth, sixth and seventh.

Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, the Blazers forced out a Newton runner at home to keep the game tied, but with two outs, Newton singled to center to score the go-ahead run.

Cameron Harrison took the loss for National Trail, surrendering five runs on four hits over six innings, striking out nine.

Ben Browning was 2-for-3 with two singles, two runs and a stolen base. Clay Stiner was 2-for-4 with two singles and a stolen base, while Harrison was 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk and a stolen base. Wyatt House and Isaac Arnold tallied RBIs for the Blazers.

The Blazers responded with a 12-2 win over Tri-Village on Thursday.

In just four innings of offense, Trail gathered 10 hits and 12 runs as the Blazers run ruled the Patriots.

National Trail got on the board early on a double by Harrison, a sacrifice fly by House and a single by Michael Hollingsworth in the first inning.

The game was blown open in the third inning with eight runs drove in by six players – Hollingsworth, Stiner, Cayden Clark, Arnold, Harrison, and House.

House was the winning pitcher for National Trail, allowing three hits and one run over 4 1/3 innings, striking out one. Cody Webb started the game for the Blazers, exiting the game after lifted after 2/3 of an inning due to injury.

Hollingsworth, Harrison, and Arnold each collected two hits to lead National Trail at the plate.

National Trail kept the party going with a 5-4 win over Ansonia on Friday.

Tied 4-4, National Trail batted at the top of the eighth when Arnold singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring Jamison Watts from second.

Arnold was the hero on the mound, also, pitching 1 2/3 innings while surrendering no runs, two hits and walking one.

Hollingsworth started the game for National Trail, allowing nine hits and four runs over 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven. Harrison and Hoffman led Trail at the plate, each with two hits.

The Blazers will face Bethel at home on Tuesday, April 20 in their only game of the week.

Tri-County North (5-5) sees up and down week

The North Panthers got the week off to a nice start with a 5-0 win over Franklin Monroe on Wednesday. After the win, North fell in consecutive games to Newton, 10-4, and Tri-Village, 4-0.

The Panthers will play Ansonia at home on Tuesday, April 20, at Bethel on Thursday, April 22, at home against Yellow Springs on Friday, April 23, and at Troy Christian on Saturday, April 24.

Twin Valley South’s Brayden Burkett delivers on the mound against Ansonia at Day Air Park on Saturday, April 17. South won 7-4. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_BB_TVS_Ansonia_DD.jpg Twin Valley South’s Brayden Burkett delivers on the mound against Ansonia at Day Air Park on Saturday, April 17. South won 7-4. Champine Photography | For The Register-Herald

