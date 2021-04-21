Shawnee, North softball pick up trio of wins

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble Shawnee and Tri-County North softball each picked up a trio of wins this week as Twin Valley South and National Trail also had winning outings.

Preble Shawnee (5-6, 3-5 SWBL Buckeye) goes 3-1 on the week

The Arrows inched closer to .500 after a 3-1 week with wins over Dixie and Northridge.

Preble Shawnee began the week with a pair of wins over Dixie on Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 13.

In the first game, the Arrows earned a 2-1 win as Shawnee’s Roni Dearth allowed just two hits to Dixie.

Taylor Murray drew a walk and scored a run in the first inning, and the Arrows added an insurance run in the fifth for the 2-1 final.

Dearth surrended just one run on two hits over seven innings, striking out 12 and walking one.

Katie Craft led the Arrows at the plate with two hits in two at bats.

In game two, Preble Shawnee jumped out to a fast start with three runs in each of the first three innings.

Craft tripled and picked up two RBIs in the first inning before a five-run fourth inning to give Preble Shawnee a 14-3 lead. Bonnie Blevens, Haylie Rogers and Murray all drove in runs in the fifth.

Dixie added a run in the fifth for the 14-4 final.

Murray started on the mound, surrendering four runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings, striking out one.

After the pair of wins against Dixie, Preble Shawnee ran into Bradford’s Skip Miller, who no-hit the Arrows in a 7-0 loss for Preble Shawnee on Thursday, April 15.

During her no-hitter, Miller struck out 16, walking just one. The Railroaders capitalized on pitching, scoring five runs in the third inning, eventually making it a 7-0 final.

The Arrows responded with a dominant 8-3 win against Northridge on Friday, April 16.

Boosted by a five-run sixth inning, the Arrows surged with 12 hits against the Polar Bears, limiting Northridge to just six hits.

Murray started on the mound for Preble Shawnee, lasting 3 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out three and walking one.

The Arrows are scheduled to play at Northridge on Monday, April 19, at home against National Trail on Wednesday, April 21, home against Waynesville on Thursday, April 22, home against Ansonia on Friday, April 23 before finishing with a road doubleheader against Arcanum on Saturday, April 24.

Tri-County North (7-5) picks up three wins

After a 9-7 loss to Mississinawa Valley on Wednesday, April 14, the North Panthers ripped off three straight wins over Franklin Monroe (8-6), Newton (15-5) and Tri-Village (13-3) to move to 7-5 on the season.

North will play Ansonia on Tuesday, April 20, at Bethel on Thursday, April 22, at home against Yellow Springs on Friday, April 23, and participate in a three-team tripleheader against Troy and Tecumseh on Saturday, April 24.

Twin Valley South moves to 3-5 on the season

The Panthers of Twin Valley South went 1-2 this week, picking up an 11-0 win over New Miami on Monday before falling to Franklin Monroe 21-3 on Tuesday and Mississinawa Valley 16-0 on Thursday.

The Panthers will face Tri-Village at home on Tuesday, April 20, at Ansonia on Thursday, April 22 and at Newton on Friday, April 23.

National Trail (4-5) drops pair of games

The Blazers picked up a 7-2 win over Tri-Village this week in between a pair of 6-4 losses to Newton and Ansonia.

In Trail’s first game against on Tuesday, the Blazers led 1-0 through three innings, but a six-run frame by the Indians in the fourth spelled defeat.

Trail added two late runs in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to come back in the 6-4 loss.

Offensively, the Blazers were led by Molly Skinner, who finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Kayleigh Michael was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

On the mound, Skyler Ward issued seven strikeouts and no walks.

In Trail’s 7-2 win over Tri-Village, the Blazers jumped out to a 5-2 lead after the third inning, one which they wouldn’t relinquish.

Ward was on the mound again, pitching a complete seven-inning game and giving up just two runs on five hits. She added six strikeouts and no walks.

At the plate, Ward was 2-f0r-3 with a triple and two runs scored. Skinner went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Zoey Lee was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Capping off the week, the Blazers let a lead get away in their 6-4 loss to Ansonia on Friday.

After going up 4-0 via four runs in the second inning, Trail did not score for the rest of the game as the Tigers scored three runs each in the third and fourth innings for the 6-4 win.

Lee led Trail at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Ward finished 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs

The Blazers will travel to Eaton on Monday, April 19, and face Bethel at home on Tuesday, April 20, before traveling to Preble Shawnee on Wednesday, April 21. Trail will finish the week at Covington on Friday, April 23 and at home against Northeastern on Saturday, April 24.