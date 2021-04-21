Eaton baseball, softball battle Oakwood

EATON — Eaton’s baseball and softball teams each battled Oakwood in key league games last week with the softball team collecting a 13-2 run-rule victory while the baseball team suffered a tough 1-0 setback in games played Wednesday, April 14.

The softball team tallied 11 runs in the bottom of the first to cruise to its ninth win of the season.

Olivia Baumann went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Allison Mowen was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and an RBI. Anna Kramer added a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs. Claire Sorrell was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and Kendall Miller was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Eaton coach Maggie Neanen subbed out six of her starters after the second inning to allow several junior varsity players to get playing time.

The Eagles added two more runs in the fifth to take a 13-0 lead as the Jills added two runs in the sixth.

Eaton dropped its final three games of the week, falling 12-11 to Covington on Friday and dropping both games of a double header at Carlisle on Saturday, 17-7 and 14-4.

Eaton (9-6, 4-2 SWBL) was scheduled to play National Trail on Monday, April 19 and Bellbrook on Tuesday. They are set to travel to Valley View on Wednesday and host the Spartans on Friday.

The baseball team collected just three hits against the Lumberjacks. Oakwood scored the game’s lone run in the third inning. Eaton put two runners on in the seventh with one out. An infield fly resulted in the second out and the runner at second was thrown out trying to advance to third to end the game.

Later in the week, the Eagles picked up a 4-3 win over Kenton Ridge on Saturday, April 17. The Eagles were scheduled to face Versailles on Friday, April 16, but no results were reported.

Eaton was scheduled to play Edgewood on Tuesday and will travel to Valley View on Wednesday. They will battle the Spartans at home on Friday and will host Tippecanoe on Saturday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

