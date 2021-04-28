Eaton hosts Stoltz Invite

EATON — Eaton’s track teams hosted their annual Dean Stoltz Invitational on Saturday, April 24.

The girls placed fourth in the 14-team field with 85 points, while Twin Valley South was 12th with 12.33 points. On the boys side, Eaton was seventh with 45 points and TVS finished tied for 12th with 18 points. Oakwood won the girls meet with 113.5 points, while Carroll captured the boys crown with 145 points.

Twin Valley South’s Jasie Sarver finished fourth in the Girls 2000 Meter Steeplechase with a time of 9:12.05.

Aaron Cole of Twin Valley South was fourth in the Boys 2000 Meter Steeplechase with a time of 7:11.81.

Eaton’s Girls 3200 Meter Relay team of Rylie Haynes, Kaili Hewitt, Cari Metz and Kiera Elliott was fourth in 10:41.98.

Eaton Boys team of Garrett Sanders, Kolby Hamilton, Austin Kopf and James Baker were second in the 3200 Meter Relay in 8:54.97.

Eaton’s Mecedes Welcome finished sixth in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles with a time of 18.04.

Eaton’s Amyah Thacker finished seventh in the Girls 100 Meter Run with a time of 13.78.

In the Boys 100 Meter Run, Logan Cottle of Eaton was fifth in 11.87 and Tyler Wright of Twin Valley South was seventh in 12.25.

Eaton’s team of Camryn Bates, Kylee Kidwell, Maddie Haynes and Thacker finished sixth in the Girls 800 Meter Relay with a time of 1:56.06.

Eaton’s Lauren Guilley was second in the Girls 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:22.60.

Eaton’s Austin Kopf was seventh in the Boys 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:07.11.

In the Girls 400 Meter Relay, Eaton’s team of Bates, Kidwell, Welcome and Thacker was sixth with a time of 54.74.

Eaton’s Boys 400 Meter Relay team of Jacob McIntosh, Ashton Durbin, Ryan Brooks and Cottle was fifth with a 47.91.

In the Girls 300 Meter Hurdles, Kidwell was fourth with a 51.47 and Eaton’s Lilly Wehrley was sixth with a time of 52.41.

Guiley and Elliott finished second and fifth in the 800 Meter Run with times of 2:23.11 and 2:30.87, respectively.

Thacker won the Girls 200 Meter Dash with a time of 28.16, while Bates placed seventh with a 28.93.

In the Boys 200 Meter Dash, Cottle won the event in a time of 23.69.

In the Boys 3200 Meter Run, Hamilton was seventh with a time of 10:26.75.

Eaton’s team of Hewitt, Metz, Elliott and Guiley finished second in the Girls 1600 Meter Relay 4:22.56.

In the Girls Discus, Eaton’s Mallory Deaton grabbed the top spot with a throw of 114.11. Delaney Deaton was fourth with a throw of 95.03.

In the Boys Discus, Twin Valley South’s Christian Loveless was seventh with a throw of 131.02.

Twin Valley South’s Brylee Simpson tied for second in the Girls high jump with a jump of 4-8.

In the Boys Shot Put, Eaton’s Clayton Kiracofe finished fifth with a toss of 46-1.

Maddie Haynes was third in the Girls Pole Vault, clearing 8-0, and Twin Valley South’s Olivia Campbell was seventh with a Vault of 7-0.

In the Boys Pole Vault, Brooks placed second, clearing 12-6 and Twin Valley South’s Matthew Cornett was sixth at 11-0.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsbtk1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsbtk2.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton’s Garrett Sanders helped the 3200 meter relay team to a second place finish with a time of 8:54.97 during the Dean Stoltz Invitational on Saturday, April 24. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsbtk3.jpg Eaton’s Garrett Sanders helped the 3200 meter relay team to a second place finish with a time of 8:54.97 during the Dean Stoltz Invitational on Saturday, April 24. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsbtk4.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsbtk5.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsbtk6.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsbtk7.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsbtk8.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsbtk9.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsbtk10.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsgtk1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsgtk2.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsgtk3.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsgtk4.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsgtk5.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_ehsgtk6.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_tvsbtk1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_tvsbtk2.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_tvsbtk3.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_tvsbtk4.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_tvsbtk5.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_tvsbtk6.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_tvsbtk7.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_tvsbtk8.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_tvsbtk9.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_tvsbtk10.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_tvsgtk1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_tvsgtk2.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_tvsgtk3.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr