Trail rallies to knock of Eaton, 8-7

PREBLE COUNTY — National Trail’s softball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to knock off Eaton 8-7 on Monday, April 19.

National Trail was down 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Skyler Ward doubled, scoring two runs.

Eaton collected nine hits and National Trail had 13 in the high-scoring affair.

National Trail’s first run came in the second inning off an Eaton error.

After Eaton’s Lexi Miller scored one run in the top of the fifth, National Trail answered with a run from HaleyDavidson.

The Blazers scored three more runs in the sixth inning, drove in by Kayleigh Michael and Molly Skinner.

Ward earned the victory for National Trail, pitching the final three innings while allowing six hits and four runs while striking out one and walking one.

Erika Wilkinson took the loss for Eaton. She pitched six 1/3 innings, allowing 13 hits and eight runs while striking out three.

J’Da Jackson started the game for National Trail, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out three.

The Blazers later won 11-7 over Bethel on Tuesday, April 20, and fell 3-2 to Covington on Friday, April 23.

For Eaton, Olivia Baumann and Miller each had multiple hits, each collected two hits to lead Eaton Eagles.

Michael, Maddie Harrison, and Skinner each collected multiple hits for National Trail. Michael led National Trail with three hits in four at bats.

Eaton won its remaining three games of the week, all league contests to move back into second place in the SWBL Southwestern Division.

The Eagles knocked off Bellbrook 6-3 on Tuesday, then beat Valley View 14-4 and 16-0 on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Against Bellbrook, Miller was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Against Valley View on Thursday, Carsyn Lammers was 5-for-5 with five RBIs. Anna Kramer, Claire Sorrell and Wilkinson each had two hits and drove on multiple runs.

On Friday, Miller and Allison Mowen each were 3-for-4 and drove in four runs. Mowen hit her second home run of the season to lead off the game.

Baumann, Lammers and Kendall Miller each had multiple hits.

Eaton’s baseball team went 2-2 on the week, sweeping Valley View 10-3 and 4-1, while dropping a pair of non-league game to Edgewood, 9-6 in eight innings on Monday and losing 5-4 to state-ranked Tippecanoe on Saturday.

Eaton softball picked up wins over Bellbrook and Valley View after falling to National Trail earlier in the week.
Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Eaton baseball went 2-2 on the week, sweeping Valley View while falling to Edgwood and Tippecanoe.
Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald National Trail's Skyler Ward delivered a key hit to lift the Blazers to an 8-7 win over Eaton on Monday, April 19.
Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald

