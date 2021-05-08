Softball postseason begins Monday

PREBLE COUNTY — The postseason for high school softball teams begins this week with three county teams earning home games in the opening two rounds.

Eaton (14-7), the No. 3 seed in the Dayton Division II sectional, will host No. 6 Stivers (6-5) on Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m. in a sectional final match-up.

The winner advances to the district semifinals on Tuesday, May 18 at West Carrollton High School to play either No. 2 Brookville, No. 8 Monroe or No. 7 Valley View.

The winner of the district semifinal will move on to the district final on Friday, May 21 at a site yet to be determined.

Greenville, ranked third in the state, is the No. 1 seed.

In Division III, Preble Shawnee (8-11) earned the No. 12 seed and will host No. 15 Bethel in Monday, May 10 in the Dayton 1 upper bracket. The winner will meet top-seeded Carlisle in the sectional final on Wednesday, May 12.

In the Dayton 1 lower bracket, No. 17 Twin Valley South (3-10) will travel to No. 8 Anna on May 10 for a first round game. The winner will play either No. 5 Miami East or No. 18 Northridge in the sectional final on May 12.

The upper bracket winner will meet the lower bracket winner in the district semifinal on Monday, May 17 at Newton High School with the winner advancing to the district final on Thursday. May 20.

National Trail (8-8) earned the No. 11 seed and will play in the Dayton 3 sectional. The Blazers will travel to No. 9 Springfield Northeastern on May 10 for a first round game. The winner will travel to No. 3 seed Milton-Union for the sectional championship on May 12. The winner moves on to the district semifinal on May 17 to play either No. 4 West Liberty-Salem, No. 19 Greenon or No. 7 Versailles.

In Division IV, Tri-County North (11-9) is the No. 7 seed and will host either No. 9 Lehman Catholic or No. 15 Franklin-Monroe in the sectional final on May 13. The winner will meet either No. 2 Mechanicsburg, No. 21 Catholic Central or No. 20 Fairlawn in the district semifinal on May 18. The district championship game is scheduled for May 21.

A $10 entry fee will be charged for early round tournament games.

No. 3 Eaton will host No. 6 Stivers on Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m. in a sectional final match-up. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ehssb10-1.jpg No. 3 Eaton will host No. 6 Stivers on Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m. in a sectional final match-up. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Three county teams to host first or second round games

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr