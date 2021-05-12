Harrison signs with D-III power Wittenberg

NEW PARIS — Cameron Harrison, Preble County’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball, has signed to continue his academic and athletic careers at Division III Wittenberg University.

The National Trail senior capped off his playing career with multiple school records including most points (1,693), most career assists (356), three-pointers made career (226), three-pointers made in a season (70) and three-pointers made in a game (seven).

The previous county scoring record was held by Twin Valley South’s Mark Erslan with 1,583 and the Blazer record was held by Tony McWhinney (1,218)

Wittenberg has more than 1,800 wins, which is the most of any program in Division III, and the Tigers are two-time national champions.

After talking to several coaches, Harrison said he felt Wittenberg was the place for him.

“I felt it was the best fit,” he said. “I really built a really good relationship with the coaches. I built connections with some of the players. And then just the culture of the team, the winning type atmosphere. You get a chance to go and compete for a national championship and that’s the goal.

“That’s the thing at a Wittenberg, the expectation is to make it to the tournament. If you’re not making it, making runs in the tournament it’s kind of seen as not a very good season,” he said. “I want to be a part of something that is that big and be a part of something that’s bigger than myself. I’m really excited to be part of that program.”

During his time at Trail, Harrison helped guide the Blazers to a Cross County Conference championship and a pair of district finals.

“My time being at Trail was amazing. It built who I am,” Harrison said. “Not just sports. In the classroom and just hanging around the people here. I had some really good influences on me. It’s really formed who I am. Then the sports part, I’ve been fortunate enough to play for my dad and coach [Tyler] Luce in the baseball side and ran cross country for a couple years with the Byrd’s [coaches James and Chris]. So, I had some really good leaders as far as coaches go and then my teammates. I’ve been a part of some really good teams and been fortunate enough to be a part of some really good things.”

Mike Harrison, Trail’s head coach Cam’s father, said he’s excited for his son and has also seen him grow as a person during the recruiting process.

“Well, I’m excited for him because it’s something that he’s always wanting to do,” Mike Harrison said. “It’s a difficult process, he’s learned a lot through the process of talking to people and having difficult conversations. There’s a lot of coaches that he made connections with and then there’s only one that he’s actually going to, so he had to have a lot of difficult conversations. I’m excited for him. It’s a lot of hard work, that, in a sense it’s paying off.”

Mike Harrison said adjustments will have to be made.

“He’s going to a really good school with a lot of really good players and it’s one thing to decide to go there it’s another thing to find your way onto the court and the work starts over,” he said. “You know, he’s got to start from the bottom and work his way up and get to work here and hopefully have a good four years.”

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

