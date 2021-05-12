Eaton baseball, softball finish second in SWBL

EATON — Eaton’s baseball and softball teams secured second place finishes in the SWBL Southwestern Division with key wins last week.

The baseball team went 3-0 on the week, including a 12-5 come-from-behind win over visiting Bellbrook on Thursday, May 6 to wrap up second place in the SWBL with two games remaining.

The Eagles trailed 5-4 heading to the sixth against Bellbrook and took advantage of several walks and a hit batter to score eight runs, taking control of the game. Junior Theo Winings went 2-for-4 with a triple and drove in four runs.

Sophomore Brady Rice was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI’s.

Travis Pittman pitched the first five innings for Eaton, allowing nine hits and four earned runs. Sophomore Reid Tinstman tossed the final two innings striking out five.

The Eagles also picked up non-league victories over Arcanum (8-1) on Friday and Coldwater (4-2) on Saturday.

Against Arcanum, Winings and junior Christian Reyna each had multiple hits. Wining was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Reyna was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Senior Dawson Blaylock added a hit and drove in two runs, while Pittman added a pair of RBI’s.

Sophomore Carson Brower earned his first varsity win pitching six innings and only giving up three hits while striking out 12.

The Eagles closed out the week with an impressive win at Coldwater.

Winings was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI’s. Pittman added a pair of doubles and drove in a pair of runs.

Rice pitched 5.1 innings striking out seven.

Franklin finished 12-0 to finish atop the standing. With the wins, Eaton is now 10-6 overall and 7-3 in the SWBL.

Eaton was scheduled to play Tri-Village on Monday, May 10 and St. Henry on Tuesday, May 12. They are scheduled to conclude league play by hosting Monroe on Wednesday and traveling to Oakwood on Friday. In between, they are set to play Fairborn at Wright State on Thursday.

The softball team set two more team records in a 16-5 win over Oakwood on Thursday, May 6. The win also secured a second place spot in the league with a 10-2 record. Brookville won the division with a 12-0 record, including 5-0 and 11-9 wins over Eaton.

The Eagles hit three home runs on the night to set a new-single season record with 30 on the year. With the 16 runs, the team set a single-season record for runs scored in a season.

The previous home run record and runs scored mark were each set in 2019.

Eaton went 2-2 on the week with a win over Tri-County North (7-2) and losses to Northmont (6-0 and 12-1).

Against Oakwood, Eaton broke the game open with an 11-run third inning and added five more in the fourth to earn the win.

Senior Carsyn Lammers was 2-for-2 with two home runs, both inside the park, and seven RBIs.

Sophomore Olivia Baumann was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Sophomore Kendall Miller added two hits and scored three runs. Junior Allison Mowen was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Senior Claire Sorrell also drove in a pair of runs.

Sophomore pitcher Samantha Witte pitched all five innings to earn the win.

On Friday, Eaton rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to knock off Tri-County North.

The Eagles scored four times in the third to take a 4-2 lead. Eaton added a pair of runs in the fifth and another run in the seventh.

Senior Erika Wilkinson and Baumann each collected two hits. Baumann also drove in a pair for runs as did senior Lexi Miller.

Mowen, Lammers, senior Braily Ward and Kendall Miller each added a hit.

The Eagles closed out the week with a double-headed loss to Division I opponent Northmont.

In game one, Eaton had just four hits – one each from Mowen, Lexi Miller, Ward and junior Anna Kramer – while being shutout for just the second time this season.

Northmont scored a run in the first, three in the fourth and two more in the seventh for the win.

In game two, Northmont scored twice in each of the first two innings en route to handing the Eagles their ninth loss of the season.

Eaton scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth before the Thunderbolts added eight runs in the top of the fifth to earn the run-rule victory.

The Eagles had seven hits. Ward was 2-for-2. Five other players had one hit each.

Eaton was scheduled to host state-ranked Bradford on Monday, before beginning sectional tournament play on Thursday against Stivers beginning at 5 p.m.

The Eagles will host Stivers in the sectional final beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Eaton (16-9, 10-2 SWBL) will wrap up the week hosting Talawanda on Friday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

