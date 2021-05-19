Miami East dominates final CCC Meet

WEST ALEXANDRIA — After 42 years of annual competitions, the Cross County Conference held its final track and field championship meet at Twin Valley South on Tuesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 13.
Following the spring athletic season, Bethel, Miami East and Covington will depart for the Three Rivers Conference, while the remaining CCC member schools will join Dixie and Preble Shawnee in the new Western Ohio Athletic Conference.
In the final CCC Meet, the Miami East women came out on top with a team score of 133, followed by Arcanum with 106 and Ansonia with 76. National Trail placed eighth with 42 points, followed by Twin Valley South at 10th (16 points) and Tri-County North in 12th (seven points).
For the men, Miami East was once again the winner, finishing with a team score of 135, followed by Twin Valley South with 84 points and Newton with 69 points. National Trail finished 10th with 35 points, and Tri-County North finished in 12th with 10 points.
The top three finishers in each event are listed below. Full results can be found online at https://baumspage.com.
Girls 4×800 Meter Relay
1. Miami East – 10:43.27, 10 pts
2. Arcanum – 10:44.71, 8 pts
3. Newton – 10:55.34, 6 pts
Boys 4×800 Meter Relay
1. Miami East – 8:29.00, 10 pts
2. Covington – 8:37.40, 8 pts
3. Bethel – 8:48.64, 6 pts
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles 33”
1. Aidan Obrien, Arcanum – 17.01, 10 pts
2. Mariah Kreusch, Arcanum – 17.68, 8 pts
3. Kendyl Johnson, National Trail – 18.12, 6 pts
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 39”
1. Tyler Pfahler, Arcanum – 17.20, 10 pts
2. Connor Jones, Bradford – 17.45, 8 pts
3. Hunter Hawkins, Miami East – 18.23, 6 pts
Girls 100 Meter Dash
1. Cierra Rosinski, Ansonia – 13.11, 10 pts
2. Cassidy Walker, Miami East – 13.44, 8 pts
2. Layla Vargas, Miami East – 13.50, 6 pts
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1. Ethan Saunders, Bradford – 11.58, 10 pts
2. Lane Keesling, Newton – J11.58, 8 pts
3. Nathaniel Davis, Franklin Monroe – 11.76, 6 pts
Girls 4×200 Meter Relay
1. Ansonia – 1:51.80, 10 pts
2. Bethel – 1:54.05, 8 pts
3. Tri-Village – 1:55.17, 6 pts
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay
1. Miami East – 1:35.31, 10 pts
2. Twin Valley South: Michael Crews, Colin Smith, Tyler Wright, Brayden Koeller – 1:37.32, 8 pts
3. Newton – 1:37.49
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1. McKenna Downing, Newton – 5:35.62, 10 pts
2. Brooklyn Miras, Arcanum – 5:46.63, 8 pts
3. Johanna Welborn, Covington – 5:53.90, 6 pts
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1. Bennett Welborn, Covington – 4:33.55, 10 pts
2. Cole Branna, Bethel – 4:39.10, 8 pts
3. Elijah Wilmeth, Miami East – 4:39.64, 6 pts
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay
1. Ansonia – 52.29, 10 pts
2. Tri-Village – 53.60, 8 pts
3. Miami East – 54.37, 6 pts
Boys 4×100 Meter Relay
1. Tri-Village – 45.40, 10 pts
2. Miami East – 45.78, 8 pts
3. Ansonia – 46.86, 6 pts
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1. Carlie Besecker, Covington – 1:02.44, 10 pts
2. Kierra Reichert, Ansonia – 1:06.54, 8 pts
3. Kinley Lavender, Miami East – 1:07.24, 6 pts
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1. Lane Kesling, Newton – 52.77, 10 pts
2. Jayden Hatcher, Miami East – 52.78, 8 pts
3. Jaiden Hogge, Bethel – 53.33, 6 pts
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 30”
1. Torie Richards, Tri-Village – 48.39, 10 pts
2. Mariah Troutwine, Ansonia – 49.84, 8 pts
3. Aidan Obrien, Arcanum – 50.33, 6 pts
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles 36”
1. Jacob Ray, National Trail – 44.29, 10 pts
2. Tyler Pfahler, Arcanum – 46.06, 8 pts
3. Parker Mershon, Twin Valley South – 46.58, 6 pts
Girls 800 Meter Run
1. McKenna Downing, Newton – 2:30.22, 10 pts
2. Kennedee Elifritz, Miami East – 2:35.85, 8 pts
3. Zoe Brookey, Franklin Monroe – 2:37.54, 6 pts
Boys 800 Meter Run
1. Bennett Welborn, Covington – 2:04.21, 10 pts
2. Aaron Cole, Twin Valley South – 2:08.31, 8 pts
3. Dylan Barnes, Miami East – 2:09.15, 6 pts
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1. Cassidy Walker, Miami East – 27.63, 10 pts
2. Natalie Moorman, Bethel – 27.95, 8 pts
3. Layla Vargas, Miami East – 28.42, 6 pts
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1. Kaden Weldy, Miami East – 23.41, 10 pts
2. Reed Wehr, Tri-Village – 23.65, 8 pts
3. Ethan Saunders, Bradford – 23.71, 6 pts
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1. Brooklyn Miras, Arcanum – 12:42.81, 10 pts
2. Johanna Welborn, Covington – 13:04.84, 8 pts
3. Lani Hollinger, Arcanum – 13:08.09, 6 pts
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1. Asher Long, Covington – 10:11.84, 10 pts
2. Cole Brannan, Bethel – 10:38.09, 8 pts
3. Owen Via, Newton – 10:42.37, 6 pts
Girls 4×400 Meter Relay
1. Miami East – 4:27.01, 10 pts
2. Bethel – 4:31.00, 8 pts
3. Newton – 4:34.31, 6 pts
Boys 4×400 Meter Relay
1. Miami East – 3:33.27, 10 pts
2. Tri-Village – 3:36.05, 8 pts
3. Twin Valley South: Jake Sarver, Tyler Wright, Cadian Maples, Aaron Cole – 3:44.00, 6 pts
Girls Discuss Throw
1. Trista Hollinger, Arcanum: 110-10, 10 pts
2. Annika Paton, Miami East: 102-03, 8 pts
3. Shelby Preston, Miami East: 97-02, 6 pts
Boys Discus Throw
1. Dawson Hildebrand, Newton: 148-08, 10 pts
2. Garrett Stammen, Ansonia: 129-05, 8 pts
3. Jacob Clark, Twin Valley South: 126-02, 6 pts
Girls High Jump
1. Maria Petry, Tri-Village: 5-02.00, 10 pts
2. Kayla Mitchell, Covington: 4-09.00, 8 pts
3. Hayden Parson, Bethel: 4-07.00, 6 pts
Boys High Jump
1. Layne Sarver, Tri-Village: 5-11.00, 10 pts
2. Ashton Etherington, Arcanum: 5-09.00, 8 pts
3. Ethan Reichert, Ansonia: 5-07.00, 6 pts
Girls Long Jump
1. Carlie Besecker, Covington: 17-04.50, 10 pts
2. Maria Petry, Tri-Village: 16-02.00, 8 pts
3. Mariah Troutwine, Ansonia: 15-06.50, 6 pts
Boys Long Jump
1. Jacob Ray, National Trail: 20-05.50, 10 pts
2. John Dillman, Bethel: 19-07.00, 8 pts
3. Nathaniel Davis, Franklin Monroe: 19-05.00, 6 pts
Girls Shot Put
1. Trista Hollinger, Arcanum: 33-02.00, 10 pts
2. Loryn Metzcar, Tri-Village: 32-04.00, 8 pts
3. Cait Gilland, National Trail: 32-01.50, 6 pts
Boys Shot Put
1. Dawson Hildebrand, Newton: 61-03.00, 10 pts (new record)
2. Austin Crickmore, Bradford: 42-03.50, 8 pts
3. Chase Werling, Arcanum: 41-09.00, 6 pts
Girls Pole Vault
1. Colleen Steinmetz, Ansonia: 11-00.00, 10 pts
2. Rylie Resides, Newton: 9-06.00, 8 pts
3. Ellery Reck, Covington: 9-00.00, 6 pts
Boys Pole Vault
1. Jackson Shellhaas, Ansonia: 14.10.00, 10 pts (new record)
2. A.J. Ary, Miami East: 12-00.00, 8 pts
3. Josh Amheiser, Miami East: J12-00.00, 6 pts
