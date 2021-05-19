Miami East dominates final CCC Meet

WEST ALEXANDRIA — After 42 years of annual competitions, the Cross County Conference held its final track and field championship meet at Twin Valley South on Tuesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 13.

Following the spring athletic season, Bethel, Miami East and Covington will depart for the Three Rivers Conference, while the remaining CCC member schools will join Dixie and Preble Shawnee in the new Western Ohio Athletic Conference.

In the final CCC Meet, the Miami East women came out on top with a team score of 133, followed by Arcanum with 106 and Ansonia with 76. National Trail placed eighth with 42 points, followed by Twin Valley South at 10th (16 points) and Tri-County North in 12th (seven points).

For the men, Miami East was once again the winner, finishing with a team score of 135, followed by Twin Valley South with 84 points and Newton with 69 points. National Trail finished 10th with 35 points, and Tri-County North finished in 12th with 10 points.

The top three finishers in each event are listed below. Full results can be found online at https://baumspage.com.

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

1. Miami East – 10:43.27, 10 pts

2. Arcanum – 10:44.71, 8 pts

3. Newton – 10:55.34, 6 pts

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

1. Miami East – 8:29.00, 10 pts

2. Covington – 8:37.40, 8 pts

3. Bethel – 8:48.64, 6 pts

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles 33”

1. Aidan Obrien, Arcanum – 17.01, 10 pts

2. Mariah Kreusch, Arcanum – 17.68, 8 pts

3. Kendyl Johnson, National Trail – 18.12, 6 pts

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 39”

1. Tyler Pfahler, Arcanum – 17.20, 10 pts

2. Connor Jones, Bradford – 17.45, 8 pts

3. Hunter Hawkins, Miami East – 18.23, 6 pts

Girls 100 Meter Dash

1. Cierra Rosinski, Ansonia – 13.11, 10 pts

2. Cassidy Walker, Miami East – 13.44, 8 pts

2. Layla Vargas, Miami East – 13.50, 6 pts

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1. Ethan Saunders, Bradford – 11.58, 10 pts

2. Lane Keesling, Newton – J11.58, 8 pts

3. Nathaniel Davis, Franklin Monroe – 11.76, 6 pts

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

1. Ansonia – 1:51.80, 10 pts

2. Bethel – 1:54.05, 8 pts

3. Tri-Village – 1:55.17, 6 pts

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

1. Miami East – 1:35.31, 10 pts

2. Twin Valley South: Michael Crews, Colin Smith, Tyler Wright, Brayden Koeller – 1:37.32, 8 pts

3. Newton – 1:37.49

Girls 1600 Meter Run

1. McKenna Downing, Newton – 5:35.62, 10 pts

2. Brooklyn Miras, Arcanum – 5:46.63, 8 pts

3. Johanna Welborn, Covington – 5:53.90, 6 pts

Boys 1600 Meter Run

1. Bennett Welborn, Covington – 4:33.55, 10 pts

2. Cole Branna, Bethel – 4:39.10, 8 pts

3. Elijah Wilmeth, Miami East – 4:39.64, 6 pts

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

1. Ansonia – 52.29, 10 pts

2. Tri-Village – 53.60, 8 pts

3. Miami East – 54.37, 6 pts

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

1. Tri-Village – 45.40, 10 pts

2. Miami East – 45.78, 8 pts

3. Ansonia – 46.86, 6 pts

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1. Carlie Besecker, Covington – 1:02.44, 10 pts

2. Kierra Reichert, Ansonia – 1:06.54, 8 pts

3. Kinley Lavender, Miami East – 1:07.24, 6 pts

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1. Lane Kesling, Newton – 52.77, 10 pts

2. Jayden Hatcher, Miami East – 52.78, 8 pts

3. Jaiden Hogge, Bethel – 53.33, 6 pts

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 30”

1. Torie Richards, Tri-Village – 48.39, 10 pts

2. Mariah Troutwine, Ansonia – 49.84, 8 pts

3. Aidan Obrien, Arcanum – 50.33, 6 pts

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles 36”

1. Jacob Ray, National Trail – 44.29, 10 pts

2. Tyler Pfahler, Arcanum – 46.06, 8 pts

3. Parker Mershon, Twin Valley South – 46.58, 6 pts

Girls 800 Meter Run

1. McKenna Downing, Newton – 2:30.22, 10 pts

2. Kennedee Elifritz, Miami East – 2:35.85, 8 pts

3. Zoe Brookey, Franklin Monroe – 2:37.54, 6 pts

Boys 800 Meter Run

1. Bennett Welborn, Covington – 2:04.21, 10 pts

2. Aaron Cole, Twin Valley South – 2:08.31, 8 pts

3. Dylan Barnes, Miami East – 2:09.15, 6 pts

Girls 200 Meter Dash

1. Cassidy Walker, Miami East – 27.63, 10 pts

2. Natalie Moorman, Bethel – 27.95, 8 pts

3. Layla Vargas, Miami East – 28.42, 6 pts

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1. Kaden Weldy, Miami East – 23.41, 10 pts

2. Reed Wehr, Tri-Village – 23.65, 8 pts

3. Ethan Saunders, Bradford – 23.71, 6 pts

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1. Brooklyn Miras, Arcanum – 12:42.81, 10 pts

2. Johanna Welborn, Covington – 13:04.84, 8 pts

3. Lani Hollinger, Arcanum – 13:08.09, 6 pts

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1. Asher Long, Covington – 10:11.84, 10 pts

2. Cole Brannan, Bethel – 10:38.09, 8 pts

3. Owen Via, Newton – 10:42.37, 6 pts

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

1. Miami East – 4:27.01, 10 pts

2. Bethel – 4:31.00, 8 pts

3. Newton – 4:34.31, 6 pts

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

1. Miami East – 3:33.27, 10 pts

2. Tri-Village – 3:36.05, 8 pts

3. Twin Valley South: Jake Sarver, Tyler Wright, Cadian Maples, Aaron Cole – 3:44.00, 6 pts

Girls Discuss Throw

1. Trista Hollinger, Arcanum: 110-10, 10 pts

2. Annika Paton, Miami East: 102-03, 8 pts

3. Shelby Preston, Miami East: 97-02, 6 pts

Boys Discus Throw

1. Dawson Hildebrand, Newton: 148-08, 10 pts

2. Garrett Stammen, Ansonia: 129-05, 8 pts

3. Jacob Clark, Twin Valley South: 126-02, 6 pts

Girls High Jump

1. Maria Petry, Tri-Village: 5-02.00, 10 pts

2. Kayla Mitchell, Covington: 4-09.00, 8 pts

3. Hayden Parson, Bethel: 4-07.00, 6 pts

Boys High Jump

1. Layne Sarver, Tri-Village: 5-11.00, 10 pts

2. Ashton Etherington, Arcanum: 5-09.00, 8 pts

3. Ethan Reichert, Ansonia: 5-07.00, 6 pts

Girls Long Jump

1. Carlie Besecker, Covington: 17-04.50, 10 pts

2. Maria Petry, Tri-Village: 16-02.00, 8 pts

3. Mariah Troutwine, Ansonia: 15-06.50, 6 pts

Boys Long Jump

1. Jacob Ray, National Trail: 20-05.50, 10 pts

2. John Dillman, Bethel: 19-07.00, 8 pts

3. Nathaniel Davis, Franklin Monroe: 19-05.00, 6 pts

Girls Shot Put

1. Trista Hollinger, Arcanum: 33-02.00, 10 pts

2. Loryn Metzcar, Tri-Village: 32-04.00, 8 pts

3. Cait Gilland, National Trail: 32-01.50, 6 pts

Boys Shot Put

1. Dawson Hildebrand, Newton: 61-03.00, 10 pts (new record)

2. Austin Crickmore, Bradford: 42-03.50, 8 pts

3. Chase Werling, Arcanum: 41-09.00, 6 pts

Girls Pole Vault

1. Colleen Steinmetz, Ansonia: 11-00.00, 10 pts

2. Rylie Resides, Newton: 9-06.00, 8 pts

3. Ellery Reck, Covington: 9-00.00, 6 pts

Boys Pole Vault

1. Jackson Shellhaas, Ansonia: 14.10.00, 10 pts (new record)

2. A.J. Ary, Miami East: 12-00.00, 8 pts

3. Josh Amheiser, Miami East: J12-00.00, 6 pts

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

