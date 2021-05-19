Eaton girls 3rd at SWBL, boys finish 7th

CAMDEN — Eaton and Preble Shawnee’s track and field teams competed in the Southwestern Buckeye League Championships on Thursday, May 13 and Saturday, May 15.

Eaton’s girls claimed third place in the Southwestern Division with 105 points finishing behind division champion Oakwood (176.5) and runner-up Bellbrook (144).

Eaton’s boys finished seventh with 55 points. Bellbrook won the division with 151 points.

In the Buckeye Division, Shawnee’s girls and boys each finished sixth. The girls tallied 41.5 points, while the boys earned 44 points. Waynesville won both the boys and girls titles.

The meet was hosted by Preble Shawnee, who is leaving the league along with Dixie, Milton-Union and Northridge, after this season, to join the Western Ohio Athletic Conference. Dixie will also join the WOAC, while Milton-Union and Northridge will be part of the new Three Rivers Conference.

Select results with county placers are listed below. For full results, visit https://oh.milesplit.com.

Buckeye Division – Girls

High Jump

8. Olivia Riggs (PS), 4-0

100 Meter Hurdles

6. Belle Blevins (PS), 20.19. 7. Olivia Riggs (PS), 20.50

100 Meter

7. Hannah Wilson (PS), 14.37

800 Meter Relay

6. Preble Shawnee (Bruner, Riggs, Whitson, Dalton), 2:06.34

1,600 Meter

6. Paige House (PS), 7:04.37

400 Meter Relay

3. Preble Shawnee (Blevens, Taylor, Mondello-Garrett, Wilson), 55.91

400 Meter

3. Ashleigh Wilson (PS), 29.23

1,600 Meter Relay

2. Preble Shawnee (Bruner, Taylor, Whitson, Mondello-Garrett), 4:42.10

Shot Put

7. Hannah Riggs (PS), 25-5

Long Jump

6. Olivia Riggs (PS), 13-0

Southwestern Division – Girls

3,200 Meter Relay

2. Eaton (Hewitt, Haynes, Elliott, Guiley), 10:20.49

1,600 Meter

4. Lauren Guiley (E), 5:29.37.

Discus

1. Mallory Deaton (E), 116-4. 4. Delany Deaton (E), 87-10

High Jump

4. Cate Clabaugh (E), 4-3

Pole Vault

3. Maddie Haynes (E), 8-6

100 Meter Hurdles

3. Kylee Kidwell (E), 16.97. 6. Lily Wehrley (E), 18.27

100 Meter Dash

3. Amyah Thacker (E), 13.77. 5. Camryn Bates (E), 13.97

800 Meter Relay

2. Eaton (Bates, Kidwell, Haynes, Thacker), 1:51.27

400 Meter Relay

3. Eaton (Bates, Kidwell, Wehrley, Thacker), 53.51

300 Meter Hurdles

4. Kylee Kidwell (E), 51.72. 8. Lily Wehrley (E), 54.33

800 Meter

3. Lauren Guiley (E), 2:18.91.

200 Meter

3. Amyah Thacker (E), 28.12. 8. Camryn Bates (E), 29.07

3,200 Meter

8. Stephanie Gibson (E), 13:15.31

1,600 Meter Relay

4. Eaton (Hewitt, Haynes, Elliott, Guiley), 4:20.48

Shot Put

3. Mallory Deaton (E), 27-7. 8. Keirstyn Schmidt (E), 25-2 1/2

Long Jump

7. Bella Hurd (E), 13-4 1/4. 8. Cate Clabaugh (E), 13-0 1/4.

Buckeye Division – Boys

3,200 Meter Relay

4. Preble Shawnee (Mondello-Garrett, Roell, Weber, Bradley), 9:15.36

Long Jump

5. Brian Wilburn (PS), 17-4 3/4

110 Meter Hurdles

4. Johnnie Harris (PS), 17.68

100 Meter

7. Korbin Hite-Huff (PS), 12.74. 8. Xavier Deaton (PS), 12.76.

800 Meter Relay

5. Preble Shawnee (Wilburn, Alwine, Hite-Huff, Mondello-Garrett), 1:40.11

400 Meter Relay

6. Preble Shawnee (Wilburn, Alwine, Hite-Huff, Deaton), 49.15

400 Meter

2. Ricky Mondello-Garrett (PS), 54.31. 6. Cole Alwine (PS), 56.97

300 Meter Hurdles

5. Johnnie Harris (PS), 44.93

800 Meter

7. Jackson Weber (PS), 2:21.47

200 Meter

6. Xavier Deaton (PS), 25.26

1,600 Meter Relay

6. Preble Shawnee (Harris), Bradley, Mondello-Garrett, Alwine), 3:55.33

High Jump

5. Chad Doran (PS), 5-6

Southwestern Division – Boys

3,200 Meter Relay

5. Eaton (Baker, Hamilton, Garver, Wills), 9:18.65

Shot Put

1. Clayton Kiracofe (E), 44-5 3/4. 3. Gabe Puckett (E), 43-8

110 Meter Hurdles

5. John Short (E), 18.54

800 Meter Relay

7. Eaton (Short, Durbin, Kopf, Burns), 1:42.70

400 Meter Relay

5. Eaton (Short, Durbin, Kopf, Burns), 48.76

300 Meter Hurdles

5. John Short (E), 45.70

800 Meter

6. Kolby Hamilton (E), 2:08.46

200 Meter

4. Brady Cooper (E), 24.64

3,200 Meter

6. James Baker (E), 10:25.33

Discus

4. Clayton Kiracofe (E), 120-1. 5. Mathew Michael (E), 111-2.

High Jump

8. Michael Letner (E), 4-10.

Pole Vault

3. Logan Littrell (E), 12-0

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

