Baseball wraps up regular season

PREBLE COUNTY — County baseball wrapped up its regular season last week as postseason play is set to begin.

National Trail (12-10, 6-5 CCC) heads into postseason on high note

The Blazers completed the final week of the regular season with pair of wins, beginning with a 5-3 win over Brookville on Tuesday, May 11, before finishing the week with a 3-2 win over Madison on Thursday, May 13.

Cody Webb started for the Blazers on the mound, surrendering two runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking zero. Michael Hollingsworth threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Hollingsworth recorded the last three outs to earn the save for National Trail.

In total, the Blazers picked up eight hits in the game. Wyatt House and Isaac Arnold all managed multiple hits.

In the Dayton 3 sectional, National Trail is the No. 16 seed and will host No. 18 West Liberty-Salem in the first round on May 17. The winner plays No. 2 Mechanicsburg on May 19 in the sectional final. The district semifinal will be played on May 24 against either No. 7 Arcanum or No. 9 Anna at Eaton.

Preble Shawnee (11-11, 8-4 SWBL) drops three to end regular season

The Arrows fell 12-1 to Greenville on Monday, May 10, 9-1 to Carlisle on Tuesday, May 11 in extra innings and 4-0 to Brookville on Wednesday, May 12 to end the regular season.

Preble Shawnee is the No. 12 seed in the Division III Dayton 1 sectional and is scheduled to travel to No. 11 Greeneview on Tuesday, May 18 for a first round game. The winner will play No. 6 Springfield Shawnee in the sectional final on Wednesday, May 19. The district semifinal is scheduled for Monday, May 24 to be played against either No. 3 Springfield Northeastern, No. 14 Bethel or No. 19 Dixie at Fairborn High School.

Tri-County North (8-14, 3-8 CCC) goes 1-1

The Panthers began the week with a 6-2 loss to Valley View on Monday, May 10.

Cooper Cole went three innings, picking up three strikeouts, and Luke Eby also tossed three on the mound, striking out three.

Ty Cross, Hunter Harry and Cole each picked up a hit in the loss.

The Panthers bounced back with an 8-1 win over Dixie on Wednesday, May 12.

Hunter Gray pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts. At the plate, Royer finished 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs. Cole finished 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs.

Tri-County North (7-12) is the No. 8 seed in the Dayton 1 sectional and is scheduled to travel to No. 5 Franklin-Monroe on Tuesday, May 18 for a first round contest. The winner advances to play No. 1 Dayton Christian on Wednesday, May 19 in the sectional final. The winner will play either No. 3 Tri-Village, No. 6 Cedarville or No. 12 Yellow Springs in the district semifinal on May 24 at Troy’s Duke Park Legion Field. The district final is slated for Wednesday, May 26.

Twin Valley South (13-11, 4-6 CCC) splits with SWBL opponents

The Panthers went 1-1 on the week, picking up a 6-4 win over Oakwood on Wednesday, May 12, before falling to Valley View 11-2 on Friday, May 14.

The Panthers are the No. 4 seed in the Dayton 2 sectional and will host Southeastern in the sectional final on Wednesday, May 19. The winner advances to the district semifinal on May 24 and will play either No. 2 Troy Christian, No. 10 Emmanuel Christian or No. 11 Catholic Central. The game will be played Troy’s Market Street Field. The district final is slated for Wednesday, May 26.

Postseason begins this week