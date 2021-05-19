North, Trail softball win sectional titles

PREBLE COUNTY — National Trail and Tri-County North softball each won a sectional title this week as postseason softball play continues.

National Trail (12-9, 5-7 CCC) upsets Milton-Union 8-5

On Wednesday, May 12, the No.3 ranked Milton-Union Bulldogs were all that stood between No. 11 National Trail and a sectional title.

The underdog heading into the matchup, the Blazers looked the part early on as Milton-Union took a 5-2 lead heading into the fifth inning.

From that point on, however, it was all National Trail.

Skyler Ward reached first on a single in the fifth, followed by Maddie Harrison reaching on an error.

With two on, Kayleigh Michael hit a two-run double to make it 5-4 before holding the Bulldogs in the bottom of the fifth.

In the sixth, Rylee Minner kicked things off with a solo shot over the left field fence to tie things up at five-all.

Milton-Union failed to score in the sixth, and following a scoreless seventh, the postseason softball match went to extra innings.

Minner led off again, this time in the eight inning, with a single, followed by another single from J’da Jackson.

Ward was then intentionally walked, and with based loaded, Harrison hit a single to give the Blazers a 6-5 lead. For good measure, Michael hit another single to the left field fence to score two more runs, giving Trail an 8-5 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Milton-Union’s leadoff hitter connected on a double, but after a strikeout by Ward and two fly balls, the Blazers were able to take home the 8-5 upset over the Bulldogs.

Ward threw the final fvie innings, giving up five hits and striking out five.

Minner led at the plate, going 4-for-4 with the game-tying home run in the top of the sixth, two RBIs and two runs scored. Michael finished 3-for-5 with a team-high five RBIs and a double. Ward went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two stolen bases.

Before upsetting the Bulldogs, the Blazers got past Northeastern 11-2 on Monday, May 10.

J’da Jackson pitched 3 1/3 innings, and Ward came in relief and pitched the final 3 1/3 innings while picking up the win.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Northeastern tied things up 2-2 heading into the fifth, where the Blazers pulled off a six-run inning to take an 8-2 lead. Three more runs in the sixth gave Trail the 11-2 win.

Jenna Petitt led the Blazers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ward was 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Kayleigh Michael finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Blazers are scheduled to travel to Versailles on Tuesday, May 18.

Tri-County North (14-10, 7-5 CCC) wins sectional title

Tri-County North won a sectional title after defeating Lehman Catholic 12-2 on Thursday, May 13.

After two scoreless innings, the Panthers opened things up in the third inning with a five-run frame to take a 5-0 lead.

Lehman Catholic put a run on the board in the fourth and fifth, but another five-run inning for the Panthers in the fifth iced the postseason contest. North added an insurance run in the sixth for the 12-2 final.

The Panthers finished with nine hits on the day, limiting Lehman Catholic to just five.

North is scheduled to travel to Mechanicsburg on Tuesday, May 18.

Other results

Preble Shawnee’s (9-13, 5-6 SWBL) postseason got off to a hot start with a 9-2 win over Bethel on Monday, May 10, before suffering a 21-0 loss to Carlisle on Wednesday, May 12 in the sectional title game.

Twin Valley South’s (4-14, 0-12 CCC) season ended with a 25-0 loss to Anna on Monday, May 10.

South, Shawnee bow out of tournament