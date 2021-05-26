CCC, SWBL name all-conference baseball, softball teams

PREBLE COUNTY — The Cross County Conference and Southwestern Buckeye League have announced all-conference teams for baseball and softball. Team records do not include postseason, and only county players are listed.
CCC – Baseball
Player of the Year – Austin Francis, Miami East
Coach of the Year – Jordan Kopp, Newton
First Team
Cooper Cole, Tri-County North
Cameron Harrison, National Trail
Gage Miller, Twin Valley South
Second Team
Luke Eby, Tri-County North
Clay Stiner, National Trail
Grant Ulrich, Twin Valley South
Special Mention
Wyatt Royer, Tri-County North
Isaac Arnold, National Trail
Brayden Burkett, Twin Valley South
Final Standings: Miami East (17-6 overall, 9-2 CCC), Newton (19-4, 9-2), Arcanum (14-8, 7-4), Bradford (13-9, 7-4), Covington (9-16, 6-5), National Trail (13-10, 6-5), Bethel (8-14, 5-6), Tri-Village (12-9, 5-6), Franklin Monroe (11-13, 4-7), Twin Valley South (13-10, 4-7), Tri-County North (8-14, 3-8), Ansonia (8-17, 8-17, 1-10).
CCC – Softball
Player of the Year – Skipp Miller, Bradford
Coach of the Year – Mike Morris, Arcanum
First Team
Skyler Ward, National Trail
Sidney Jackson, Tri-County North
Lexi Delong, Tri-County North
Second Team
Molly Skinner, National Trail
Special Mention
Kayleigh Michael, National Trail
Annie Ferguson, Tri-County North
Sidnee Elswick, Twin Valley South
Final Standings: Arcanum (21-6 overall, 12-0 CCC), Bradford (22-2, 11-1), Covington (16-9, 9-3), Miami East (20-6, 9-3), Newton (8-13, 7-5), Tri-County North (13-10, 7-5), Ansonia (17-8, 6-6), National Trail (9-9, 5-7), Franklin Monroe (8-17, 4-8), Mississinawa Valley (8-15, 3-9), Tri-Village (6-15, 3-9), Twin Valley South (4-12, 0-12).
SWBL – Buckeye Division (Baseball)
Player of the Year – Dylan Hatmaker, Preble Shawnee
Pitcher of the Year – Sammy Rowlins, Carlisle
Coach of the Year – Chris Hawkins, Carlisle
First Team
Dylan Hatmaker, Preble Shawnee
Grady Hutchinson, Preble Shawnee
Honorable Mention
Zane Adams, Preble Shawnee
Anthony Monebrake, Preble Shawnee
Final Standings: Carlisle (14-9 overall, 11-1 SWBL), Waynesville (12-5, 8-4), Preble Shawnee (11-11, 8-4), Middletown Madison (8-17, 5-7), Milton-Union (7-15, 4-8), Dixie (8-17, 4-8), Northridge (5-20, 2-10).
SWBL – Buckeye Division (Softball)
Player of the Year – Regan Dorman, Middletown Madison
Pitcher of the Year – Madison Jones, Milton-Union
Coach of the Year – Tom Shelton, Carlisle
First Team
Katie Craft, Preble Shawnee
Second Team
Roni Dearth, Preble Shawnee
Taylor Murray, Preble Shawnee
Honorable Mention
Kendel George, Preble Shawnee
Destiny Harvey, Preble Shawnee
Final Standings: Carlisle (20-4 overall, 11-1 SWBL), Milton-Union (overall record not available, 10-2 SWBL), Middletown Madison (13-11, 9-3), Waynesville (9-11, 5-7), Preble Shawnee (8-13, 5-7), Northridge (8-16, 1-11), Dixie (3-16, 1-11).
SWBL – Southwestern Division (Baseball)
Player of the Year – Pierce Bauerie, Franklin
Pitcher of the Year – Evan Fry, Franklin
Coach of the Year – Kyle Wainscott, Franklin
First Team
Travis Pittman, Eaton
Second Team
Dawson Blaylock, Eaton
Reid Tinsman, Eaton
Honorable Mention
Brock Ebright, Eaton
Theo Winings, Eaton
Final Standings: Franklin (19-6 overall, 12-0 SWBL), Eaton (12-9, 8-4), Bellbrook (17-9, 6-6), Monroe (12-15, 5-7), Oakwood (7-16, 5-7), Valley View (12-12, 4-8), Brookville (11-15, 2-10).
SWBL – Southwestern Division (Softball)
Player and Pitcher of the Year – Ashley Lenser, Brookville
Coach of the Year – Bob Lenser, Brookville
First Team
Olivia Baumann Eaton
Carsyn Lammers, Eaton
Erika Wilkinson, Eaton
Second Team
Alexis Miller, Eaton
Allison Mowen, Eaton
Honorable Mention
Kendall Miller, Eaton
Claire Sorrell, Eaton
Final Standings: Brookville (20-3 overall, 12-0 SWBL), Eaton (17-10, 10-2), Franklin (10-14, 8-4), Bellbrook (9-6, 6-6), Valley View (4-11, 3-9), Monroe (3-20, 3-9), Oakwood (4-18, 0-12).