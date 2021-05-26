CCC, SWBL name all-conference baseball, softball teams

PREBLE COUNTY — The Cross County Conference and Southwestern Buckeye League have announced all-conference teams for baseball and softball. Team records do not include postseason, and only county players are listed.

CCC – Baseball

Player of the Year – Austin Francis, Miami East

Coach of the Year – Jordan Kopp, Newton

First Team

Cooper Cole, Tri-County North

Cameron Harrison, National Trail

Gage Miller, Twin Valley South

Second Team

Luke Eby, Tri-County North

Clay Stiner, National Trail

Grant Ulrich, Twin Valley South

Special Mention

Wyatt Royer, Tri-County North

Isaac Arnold, National Trail

Brayden Burkett, Twin Valley South

Final Standings: Miami East (17-6 overall, 9-2 CCC), Newton (19-4, 9-2), Arcanum (14-8, 7-4), Bradford (13-9, 7-4), Covington (9-16, 6-5), National Trail (13-10, 6-5), Bethel (8-14, 5-6), Tri-Village (12-9, 5-6), Franklin Monroe (11-13, 4-7), Twin Valley South (13-10, 4-7), Tri-County North (8-14, 3-8), Ansonia (8-17, 8-17, 1-10).

CCC – Softball

Player of the Year – Skipp Miller, Bradford

Coach of the Year – Mike Morris, Arcanum

First Team

Skyler Ward, National Trail

Sidney Jackson, Tri-County North

Lexi Delong, Tri-County North

Second Team

Molly Skinner, National Trail

Special Mention

Kayleigh Michael, National Trail

Annie Ferguson, Tri-County North

Sidnee Elswick, Twin Valley South

Final Standings: Arcanum (21-6 overall, 12-0 CCC), Bradford (22-2, 11-1), Covington (16-9, 9-3), Miami East (20-6, 9-3), Newton (8-13, 7-5), Tri-County North (13-10, 7-5), Ansonia (17-8, 6-6), National Trail (9-9, 5-7), Franklin Monroe (8-17, 4-8), Mississinawa Valley (8-15, 3-9), Tri-Village (6-15, 3-9), Twin Valley South (4-12, 0-12).

SWBL – Buckeye Division (Baseball)

Player of the Year – Dylan Hatmaker, Preble Shawnee

Pitcher of the Year – Sammy Rowlins, Carlisle

Coach of the Year – Chris Hawkins, Carlisle

First Team

Dylan Hatmaker, Preble Shawnee

Grady Hutchinson, Preble Shawnee

Honorable Mention

Zane Adams, Preble Shawnee

Anthony Monebrake, Preble Shawnee

Final Standings: Carlisle (14-9 overall, 11-1 SWBL), Waynesville (12-5, 8-4), Preble Shawnee (11-11, 8-4), Middletown Madison (8-17, 5-7), Milton-Union (7-15, 4-8), Dixie (8-17, 4-8), Northridge (5-20, 2-10).

SWBL – Buckeye Division (Softball)

Player of the Year – Regan Dorman, Middletown Madison

Pitcher of the Year – Madison Jones, Milton-Union

Coach of the Year – Tom Shelton, Carlisle

First Team

Katie Craft, Preble Shawnee

Second Team

Roni Dearth, Preble Shawnee

Taylor Murray, Preble Shawnee

Honorable Mention

Kendel George, Preble Shawnee

Destiny Harvey, Preble Shawnee

Final Standings: Carlisle (20-4 overall, 11-1 SWBL), Milton-Union (overall record not available, 10-2 SWBL), Middletown Madison (13-11, 9-3), Waynesville (9-11, 5-7), Preble Shawnee (8-13, 5-7), Northridge (8-16, 1-11), Dixie (3-16, 1-11).

SWBL – Southwestern Division (Baseball)

Player of the Year – Pierce Bauerie, Franklin

Pitcher of the Year – Evan Fry, Franklin

Coach of the Year – Kyle Wainscott, Franklin

First Team

Travis Pittman, Eaton

Second Team

Dawson Blaylock, Eaton

Reid Tinsman, Eaton

Honorable Mention

Brock Ebright, Eaton

Theo Winings, Eaton

Final Standings: Franklin (19-6 overall, 12-0 SWBL), Eaton (12-9, 8-4), Bellbrook (17-9, 6-6), Monroe (12-15, 5-7), Oakwood (7-16, 5-7), Valley View (12-12, 4-8), Brookville (11-15, 2-10).

SWBL – Southwestern Division (Softball)

Player and Pitcher of the Year – Ashley Lenser, Brookville

Coach of the Year – Bob Lenser, Brookville

First Team

Olivia Baumann Eaton

Carsyn Lammers, Eaton

Erika Wilkinson, Eaton

Second Team

Alexis Miller, Eaton

Allison Mowen, Eaton

Honorable Mention

Kendall Miller, Eaton

Claire Sorrell, Eaton

Final Standings: Brookville (20-3 overall, 12-0 SWBL), Eaton (17-10, 10-2), Franklin (10-14, 8-4), Bellbrook (9-6, 6-6), Valley View (4-11, 3-9), Monroe (3-20, 3-9), Oakwood (4-18, 0-12).