Eaton baseball wins sectional title

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton’s baseball team claimed its first sectional title in more than a decade with a 29-1 win over visiting Trotwood-Madison on Thursday, May 20 in a Division II sectional final game.

Eaton, the No. 3 seed, was scheduled to meet No. 4 Valley View in a district semifinal game on Tuesday, May 25 at Miamisburg High School. The winner will advance to the district final on Thursday, May 27 to play the winner of the Cincinnati 3 sectional (No. 1 Hamilton Badin or No. 6 New Richmond).

The Eagles (13-9) own two wins over the Spartans thus far this season, winning 10-3 on April 21 at Valley View and 4-1 on April 23 at home.

Against Trotwood-Madison, the No. 3 Eagles pounded out 25 hits with six players collecting three or more hits against the Rams.

Junior Brady Davis was 4-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and four runs scored. Sophomore Brock Ebright was 4-for-6 with a double and five RBIs and four runs scored. Senior Travis Pittman was 4-for-6 with two doubles, three RBIs and five runs scored.

Sophomore Reid Tinstman was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and. Junior Theo Winings was 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Junior Christian Reyna added two hits, two RBIs and scored four times. Sophomore Brady Rice added a hit and two RBI’s.

Pittman pitched three innings and struck out eight. Ebright tossed two innings with five strike outs.

On Tuesday, Eaton played a regular season game with Carlisle and won 6-4.

Ebright was 2-f0r-3 with an RBI. Junior Jakob Keller homered and drove in two.

National Trail baseball falls in sectional finals

After a 4-1 win over No. 18 West Liberty Salem on Tuesday, May 18, No. 16 National Trail’s season came to an end with a 10-6 loss to No. 2 Mechanicsburg on Wednesday, May 19.

Mechanicsburg got on the board first with runs in the first and second inning, but a pair of runs in the second by the Blazers tied things up.

Trail responded to another Mechanicsburg run in the third to make things 3-3 headed into the fifth.

In the fifth, after a scoreless frame by National Trail, Mechanicsburg exploded for five runs, taking an 8-3 lead. The Indians added two more runs in the sixth, and it was too much for Trail to overcome despite three runs in the seventh for the 10-6 final.

Mechanicsburg picked up 12 hits, compared to just six for the Blazers. Michael Hollingsworth, Cameron Harrison, Isaac Arnold, Wyatt House, Clay Stiner and Ben Browning each picked up a hit in the contest.

Before the loss, the Blazers got to the sectional finals by defeating West Liberty Salem.

The Tigers led for most of the contest after a run in the first, and held that 1-0 lead going into the sixth inning.

In the sixth, Harrison got on base after a walk and stole second. An RBI single from Cody Webb plated Harrison to tie the game, and the Blazers racked up three more runs during the inning for the 4-1 final.

Harrison picked up the win on the mound, going seven innings while allowing just five hits and one run while striking out six.

Tri-County North baseball falls to No. 1 Dayton Christian

No. 8 Tri-County North split a pair of tournament games this past week, winning 4-1 over No. 5 Franklin Monroe on Tuesday, May 18, before falling 1-0 to No. 1 Dayton Christian on Wednesday, May 19 in the sectional finals.

Against the Jets, Cooper Cole won on the mound, throwing six innings and striking out eight while allowing zero earned runs. Wyatt Royer earned the save, striking out two.

At the plate, Luke Eby drove in two runs while Royer and Cole each plated a run.

Against Dayton Christian, Hunter Gray took the loss for the Panthers, throwing six innings and striking out four while allowing one earned run. The Warriors’ lone run came in the second inning.

Other results

National Trail softball, seeded No. 11, ended its season with a 10-5 loss to No. 7 Versailles on Tuesday, May 18 in the district semifinals.

The Blazers won the sectional title the week before in an 8-5 upset over No. 3 Milton-Union.

No. 12 Preble Shawnee baseball’s season ended with a 13-2 loss to No. 11 Greeneview on Tuesday, May 18 in the sectional semifinals.

After winning a sectional title with a 12-2 win over Lehman Catholic on Thursday, May 13, No. 7 Tri-County North softball’s season came to an end with a 21-0 loss to No. 1 ranked Mechanicsburg on Tuesday, May 18 in the district semifinals.

After earning a first-round bye, No. 4 Twin Valley South baseball’s season ended with a 4-1 loss to No. 7 Southeastern on Wednesday, May 19 in the sectional finals.

Eaton baseball won its first sectional title since 2011, beating Trotwood-Madison 29-1 on Thursday, May 20. Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald

Season ends for other county baseball, softball teams