Eaton girls D-2 distict runner-up

ST. PARIS, PIQUA and CLAYTON — Eaton’s girls track team qualified to the regional in eight events as they captured the district runner-up trophy at the Division II Graham District on Saturday, May 22, with 82 points.

Carroll won the district title with 96 points.

Eaton’s boys finished eighth with 33.5 and qualified for the regional in three events.

Eaton’s Lauren Guiley won the 800 meter run in 2:18.82. Rylie Haynes was eighth in 2:36.0

Mallory Deaton captured first place in the discus with a throw of 122-11, while younger sister Delaney Deaton placed seventh with a throw of 95-08.

Eaton’s girls 3,200 relay team of Kaili Hewitt, Cari Metz, Kiera Elliott and Lauren Guiley finished second with a time of 10:10.57 to advance to the regional.

Kylee Kidwell moved on to the regional with a second place finish in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.55. Lily Wehrley was eighth in 17.79.

The girls 800 relay team of Camryn Bates, Kidwell, Maddie Haynes and Amyah Thacker placed third with a time of 1:50.92 to qualify for the regional.

The girls 400 relay team of Bates, Kidwell, Mercedes Welcome and Thacker just missed a spot at the regional with a fifth place finish in 53.36.

In the 300 hurdles, Wehrley was fifth in 50.52 and Kidwell placed seventh in 51.01.

Thacker advanced to the regional in the 200 with a fourth place finish in 27.25, while Bates was seventh in 28.82.

Stephanie Gibson was eighth in the 3,200 with a time of 13:24.76.

The 1,600 relay team of Hewitt, Metz, Elliott and Guiley was second in 4:16.39.

Bella Hurd was sixth in the long jump going 13-11.

Maddie Haynes tied for second in the pole vault clearing 9-0 to move on to the regional.

The boys 3,200 relay team of James Baker, Kolby Hamilton, Austin Kopf and Garrett Sanders placed sixth in 8:41.13.

The boys 800 relay team of John Short, Brady Cooper, Jacob McIntosh and Logan Cottle was fourth in 1:35.09 and will move on to the regional.

The 400 relay team of Short, Ashton Durbin, McIntosh and Cottle was seventh in 47.74.

In the 800, Garrett Sanders was sixth in 2:06.27.

Hamilton was sixth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:29.12.

Matthew Michael was fifth in the discus with a throw of 127-08. He was in a qualifying place at fourth until the final round.

Clayton Kiracofe finished third in the shot put with a throw of 47-9.5 to move on. Gabe Puckett was seventh with a toss of 44-5.5.

Ryan Brooks tied for third and qualified for the regional clearing 13-0.

At Piqua, Preble Shawnee’s boys finished 11th with 21.20 points, while the girls were 15th with three points.

Shawnee’s boys 3,200 relay team of Ricky Mondello-Garrett, Case Roell, Taylor Bradley and Jackson Webber were seventh in 9:11.48.

Johnnie Harris finished third in the 110 hurdles in 16.22 to advance to the regional and he won the 300 hurdles in 43.45.

Mondello-Garrett was seventh in the 400 with a time of 54.91.

Chad Doran finished sixth in the high jump at 5-2.

The girls 800 relay team was eighth in 2:07.14 and the 400 relay was seventh in 4:50.96.

In Division III, at Clayton, Twin Valley South’s boys were fifth with 51 points. National Trail was 11th (26.50) and Tri-County North was 13th (16).

For the girls, Twin Valley South was 12th (16), National Trail was 13th (14) and Tri-County North was 15th (8).

Twin Valley South’s girls 3,200 relay team of Jasie Sarver, Ava Clark, Pearle Rollyson and Abby McGuire were fifth in 12:02.86 and just missed moving on to the regional.

Twin Valley South’s Brylee Simpson was eighth in the 100 hurdles in 18.19.

Morgan Harrod was eighth in the 100 in 14.17.

Trail’s Paige Lee was seventh in the 1,600 with a time of 6:37.

North’s 400 relay team of Sophia Brunk, Amiya Singleton, Alondra Singleton and Azia Singleton was fourth in 54.06 to qualify for the regional meet.

Harrod placed eighth in the 400 with a time of 1:06.57 and she placed eighth in the 200 with a time of 28.88.

Trail’s Molly Skinner finished seventh in the 3,200 with a time of 13:33.70.

In the 800, Sarver was sixth with a time of 2:40.82 and Trail’s Gretchen Murphy was eighth in 2:47.22.

In the discus, Trail’s Cait Gilland was fourth with a throw of 94-1 to move on. Gilland was fifth in the shot with a toss of 31-0, while North’s Shawnee Krull was sixth with throw of 30-7.5.

In the pole vault, South’s Olivia Campbell was fourth and moves on to the regional with a vault of 7-6.

Twin Valley South’s boys 3,200 relay suffered the same feat as the girls with a fifth place finish. The team of Aaron Cole, Lee Swafford, Grady Arndts and Nathan King ran a time of 9:16.97.

South’s Clayton Woodgeard was seventh in 110 hurdles with a time of 18.67.

Tri-County North’s Darryn Shellabarger was fifth in the 100 in a time of 11.77.

In the 800 relay, South’s team of Colin Smith, Cadian Maples, Brayden Marker and Tyler Wright was fifth in 1:38.86 and National Trail’s team of Jacob Ray, Andrew Carrell, Joel Hunt and Michael Leal was sixth in 1:39.26.

Cole moved on in the 1,600 with a third place finish in a time of 4:43.97.

North’s 400 relay team of Dakota Timmons, Joshua Hopkins, Dominic Lynch and Shellabarger was third in 46.30 to move on. South’s team of Colin Smith, Wright, Maples and Brayden Koeller was eighth in 49.09.

Trail’s Lane Koehl was eighth in the 400 with a time of 57.57.

Ray was seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.08.

In the 1,600 relay, South’s team of Jake Sarver, Wright, Maples and Cole was fourth in 3:43.95 to advance. Trail’s team of Joel Hunt, Leal, Koehl and Ray was sixth in 3:48.33.

In the discus, Twin Valley South qualified two to regionals. Jacob Clark was second with a throw of 129-9 and Christian Loveless was third with a throw of 128-3. Andrew Carrell of Trail was eighth with a throw of 112-9.

In the shot, Gaje Lesh of Trail was fifth with a best throw of 39-7.75 and Kole Glander was seventh with a throw of 38-11.5

Ray was a district champion for Trail in the long jump with a leap of 19-11.

In the high jump, Jake Sarver was fifth clearing 5-8 and Logan Clark was sixth at 5-6. Koehl was eighth at 5-4.

In the pole vault, South Matthew Cornett was second at 11-0 and North Jon Landis was third at 11-0.

The Division II regional meet with be held Thursday, May 27 and Saturday, May 29 at Piqua. Field events will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday with running scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, field events will begin at 11 a.m. and running finals will start at 12:30 p.m.

The Division III regional meet will be held at Troy on Wednesday, May 26 and Friday, May 28. Field events will begin at 4:30 on Wednesday with running events set for a 6 p.m. start. On Friday, field events will begin at 5 p.m. with running slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Several county athletes qualify for regional track meet

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

