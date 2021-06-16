Kroger Baseball Buddies returning to Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON — Children ages 7 to 13 can enter to be a Kroger Baseball Buddy. Each winner will receive tickets to a Dragons game, a custom Dragons jersey, hat, backpack, autographed baseball, photo opportunities, Kids Meal voucher to spend at the ballpark, and more souvenirs. Buddies will also be a part of the Dragons starting lineup on their game day.

One lucky Kroger Baseball Buddy winner will be randomly selected for the grand prize. The grand prize includes their own afternoon at the park with their family and friends with a picnic on the field, games with the Dragons Green Team and mascots, running the bases, photos, and complimentary food and beverage. Plus, a shopping spree in the Dragons Den Team Store after.

To enter, visit a local Kroger and ask for a sign-up form. You can also visit www.daytondragons.com/buddies to enter to win.

The 2021 Kroger Baseball Buddies Dates will be July 11, 17, 18 and 31; Aug. 1 and 22; Sept. 5, 18 and 19, and the grand prize date will be Wednesday, Sept. 22.

There will be nine Kroger Baseball Buddies chosen for each game.

Children ages 7 to 13 are eligible. Kroger Baseball Buddy drawings will take place two different times during the season, on July 5 or Aug. 16. A total of 81 winners will be drawn for the Kroger Baseball Buddy contest. One person will win the Grand Prize – his or her own fun day at Day Air Ballpark. A random drawing for the Grand Prize winner from all the 81 baseball buddies will be held on Aug. 16 at noon. Entrants need not be present to win; winners will be notified by phone. There is a limit of 15 entries per child.

