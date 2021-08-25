Shawnee beats Miami East, Trail blown out by Milton-Union

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble Shawnee football set the tone for its season with a dominant win, while National Trail couldn’t keep up with Milton-Union this past weekend.

Preble Shawnee (1-0) dominates Miami East (0-1), wins 49-14

The Arrows got off to a fast start and never relented against the Miami East Vikings, winning 49-14 on Friday, Aug. 20.

Preble Shawnee’s offense, which finished with 451 total yards, was led by Hunter Crockett, who found the endzone five times throughout the contest.

He got the scoring started with a 5-yard touchdown run, following shortly by a 9-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Doran to Dylan Campbell.

Doran finished 5-of-9 for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Miami East got on the board twice in the second quarter, but were answered each time by another Crockett touchdown, trailing 28-14 at the half.

In the third, Crockett continued his domination at the goal line, scoring from two and five yards out to make it 42-14.

To cap things off, Malechai Stephenson added a 44-yard touchdown run to make the final 49-14. Cooper Roell was 7-for-7 on extra point attempts.

Crocket finished with 99 yards on 16 carries, five of which went for touchdowns.

Doran also made a statement on the ground, rushing for 124 yards on 11 attempts – 11.3 yards per carry.

Three more Arrows – Grady Hutchinson, Isaac Blankenship and Stephenson – also finished with at least 30 yards on the ground, and as a team, Preble Shawnee finished with 395 rushing yards.

On defense, the Arrows forced three turnovers – two fumbles, one each recovered by Evan Riley and Beau Nemeth, and an interception by Hutchinson. Roell was also credited with a sack.

The Arrows will return home to face Tri-Village (1-0) on Friday, Aug. 27. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

National Trail (0-1) struggles at Milton-Union (1-0) in 51-0 loss

It was a tough opening night for the Blazers as Milton-Union dropped 51 points over the first three quarters on Friday, Aug. 20.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter.

The scoring rush continued into the second quarter as Milton-Union scored four more times to make it a 42-0 game at the half.

National Trail struggled on offense throughout the game, totaling just 72 rushing yards on 36 carries (two yards per carry).

Evan Baker led the Blazers with 38 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Baker and Cayden Clark both had a team-high 11-yard rush.

Under center, Burgan Hoffman finished 1-for-7 with no touchdowns and one interception. Chase Ruebush caught Hoffman’s lone completion for three yards.

Despite struggles on defense, the Blazers shut Milton-Union out in the fourth quarter. Also on the defensive side, Ben Browning was credited with a forced fumble, and Ethan Wilson picked up a sack.

The Blazers will host Tri-County North (0-1) in their home opener on Friday, Aug. 27, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

